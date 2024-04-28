32 Pieces Of Travel Clothing For Anyone Who Doesn’t Want To Have To Struggle With What To Wear On Their Trip

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A sweater loungewear set for an effortlessly cool look that everyone in the airport will be obsessed with. Not only is this set so chic, but you can also wear each piece separately, which is great if you're only traveling with a carryon and have limited space.
Promising review: "First of all, it is a really nice, well-made outfit. Secondly, it fit perfectly and looks great. It is very comfortable and stylish. It is my second outfit from this company as I ordered it immediately after receiving the first one. They will be perfect for an upcoming travel." —gemgirl
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 20 color combos).
2. A knee-length halter dress available in a variety of colors and prints, so you'll for sure be able to find one (or two) that fit the vibe of your vacation. Whatever you pick, you'll have a great option that'll keep you feeling cool, comfortable, and stylish the whole time.
Promising review: "A friend of mine got this dress, and it looked gorgeous on her, so I went ahead and ordered it. I love this dress, and I am so glad I ordered it. It’s lined and has a removable matching belt. I washed mine separately and hung it to dry, and it looks like new. This dress is easy for travel and pretty wrinkle-free. I have ordered 3 more prints, and I can’t wait to get them. Highly recommend." —sherrie
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 38 styles).
3. A bodysuit capable of being one of the best base layers you have in your suitcase. Reviewers call this a must-have because it's extremely soft and feels (and looks) expensive.
Promising review: "Obsessed with this piece!! It is made of a comfy and stretchy material, perfect for any occasion. I purchased it for a trip to a theme park since I wanted something comfortable that would still be cute." —Alejandra Mendez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 29 colors).
4. A lightweight striped lounge set you can wear as a beach coverup or even just a cute exploring outfit. Plus, since it's two pieces, you can mix and match both to create so many outfits.
Promising review: "I bought this for vacation but also just a cute summer set, and I love it! The shorts fit great, and the top is oversized just like I wanted. I wore it with a white cropped shirt and kept the top unbuttoned." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors and styles).
5. Slouchy overalls made with lightweight fabric *and* deep pockets, which are both essential while traveling. And the fact that you can wear these with so many different shirts underneath (we're talking tank tops, T-shirt, long-sleeved, turtlenecks), means this is a versatile piece you'll wear several times during the trip.
Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall!
Promising review: "The pocket in front is very handy. It feels like I'm wearing nothing. The overalls are light and flow-y. The fabric quality could be better — it may not last long, but it's inexpensive. I get so many compliments when I wear them. I wore them for plane travel and on the beach in Maui and Mexico and were perfect for all. Would I purchase again? Hell yeah. Size down possibly; they are slightly large." —Jamie Pauluk
Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and in 17 colors and prints).
6. A stretchy drawstring jumpsuit so comfortable yet stylish, you won't mind staying in it for the rest of the day after the flight lands. Plus, it can totally double as a swimsuit cover-up when you head to the pool!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this romper. The stretch is amazing! I originally ordered a large based on reviews and it was way too big so I decided to order the medium and even that was big so I decided to order one more time and did the small and that fit perfectly! This romper is sooo comfy, perfect for traveling, running errands or just lounging in." —Yvonne
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and in 18 colors/prints).
7. A two-piece tank top and shorts set that's super darling and pretty much guaranteed to get you a TON of compliments. And the best part is that you don't even have to put thought into putting an outfit together — just throw on the top and bottom, and you're G2G.
Promising review: "I got so many compliments when wearing this set on vacation in Hawaii! The top is very comfortable and cropped at just the right length. The shorts were a little see through, but for the price, they were very comfortable." —Courtney Smith
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors/patterns).
8. An abstract-print bodycon midi for a show-stopping look that will require you to post at least one picture in it with an epic background of your travels. I can already see all the likes and comments rolling in asking where you got this beauty of a dress.
Promising review: "This product is very thick and good quality for the price. I bought it from seeing someone on TikTok wear it and it looks exactly the same. You could even wear this in fall with the right layering pieces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 16 styles).
9. A ruched top and flare pants set that screams "F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S." It comes in a variety of different colors, patterns, and also pant and short options because once you own one of the sets, you'll be racing back to the listing to grab more. Reviewers have worn the set on vacations, as a swimsuit coverup, and even worn the top and bottom separately.
Promising reviews: "I just bought this for my trip to Barbados. I received more compliments in one night than I could count! I just got home, washed on delicate, cold and hung to dry, came out perfectly. So cute! Highly recommend." —Eileen Levy
Get them from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 27 colors, patterns, and styles).
10. A pair of paper bag belted pants reviewers swear are comfy enough to travel in because sometimes you don't want to wear leggings on the flight (yes, it does happen.) And if you're traveling for work, these are perfect to wear while you give that big presentation you've been working so hard on.
Promising review: "I wore them for five hours of travel plus lots of movement, and they were great. I thought they looked reasonably polished with a tucked-in blouse and a cardigan. I don't need them in different colors, but if I did, I'd buy another pair." —Amy
Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes 16–24 and six prints, also in two-pair sets).
11. A long-sleeve boho dress about to be your new favorite because it's super fun yet easy to wear. It's perfect for a nice dinner out or even a day of exploring. And as a bonus — it doesn't wrinkle so you don't have to worry about ironing during your trip.
Promising review: "LOVE THIS DRESS. I was hesitant to buy this because it was for a vacation. Because it's made of rayon, I was concerned about how well it would travel. I shouldn’t have worried. I iron a LOT of our clothes, but I can honestly say that this dress came out of the suitcase really nicely. I just hung it in the closet and the few wrinkles fell away. I wore this dress more on our vacay than any other one because it’s so diverse. Even when it got wet, it dried nicely and quickly. It’s a winner! Will be ordering more soon." —Sheri Terrell
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 19 color combos).
12. A button-down A-line skirt for a cute style that will still keep you covered enough that you don't have to add a scarf over your outfit when you go into a European church with a dress code.
Promising review: "This skirt is so versatile. I usually have a hard time finding skirts because I have wider hips so skirts that are longer create a weird silhouette. This skirt is not that. I have been able to wear it to work and feel super comfortable. The fabric is sturdy, and it has a little of a wrinkled look so it is great to travel with. I would recommend this skirt to anyone who is looking for some flare in their wardrobe but doesn't want to break the bank. I got this skirt in red and plan on getting it in a few more colors. Also, it was true to size." —Christina
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in sizes S–XL and five colors).