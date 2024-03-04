30 Pet Products Reviewers Call “Genius”

Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.

Promising reviews: "This product is genius. I hated scrubbing the inside of my tank. You can never get the proper leverage, not to mention the mess it makes with the water splashing around. This product was easy to use. It is easy to shift around corners, and it did the job. I even dropped it once and was able to teenage the magnet from outside. Amazing product." —LR

"All the time I spent with a long-handled brush scaring my fish while I scrubbed away at the walls of the tank, and never once did I think of making something like this. This is incredible! I used to let my tank get a lot dirtier than it should have been because cleaning it was such a messy, time-consuming chore. I saw this while I was looking for a tank to get my daughter's beta fish, and it looked like such a good idea, I thought there couldn't be any harm in spending a few bucks to try it out. IT. WORKS. In less than five minutes, I had every surface of the tank scrubbed clean, and I didn't have to get my hands in the tank, didn't have to scrub for half an hour with a sponge on a long handle, and didn't spill water all over the counter. The difference in just one pass was like night and day. Now a couple of hours later (giving the filter a chance to get rid of the stuff that ended up in the water) and the tank is crystal clear. It's so easy and quick, I'll end up cleaning more often, and the tank won't end up the way it did before. I 100% recommend this." —Jack H

Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in four sizes).