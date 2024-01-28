31 Pet Products Reviewers Call “Genius”

1. A portable paw cleaner you most definitely need if your pup seems to go out of their way to find mud when you're out on a walk and then won't sit still while you try to towel them off. Just fill this cleaner with water and dunk their paw in, and the silicone bristles will do all the hard work for you and get the mud off.
No more muddy pawprints showing up all over your home!
Promising review: "This product is genius!! So easy to use! Sooo easy to clean. It’s the most simple-looking thing but so effective. We had nothing but mud in our backyard and taking dogs out when rained was a chore, and we would dread seeing rain. This product made it just like any other outside break. If you have any doubts, I myself swear by this product. We have three different-sized dogs, so we went with the bigger one for our boxer, and it works perfectly fine for our little corgi and even our lab mix. I keep a towel near the back door so after we use the cleaner I dry off with the towel and pups are good to go to roam the house." –Beth Mendoza
Get it from Amazon for $12.75+ (available in three sizes and eight colors).
2. Some Bissell Stomp 'N Go pads reviewers swear are super easy to use because as the name says, all you have to do is "stomp and go." The pad will basically work magic on the stain, so you won't even know where your pet had their accident anymore.
Plus, not only do these work on pet stains, but they're also great at removing wine, soda, or any other stains the rest of the family gets on your nice rug. Trust me, you're going to want to have these on hand at all times.
Promising review: "This product is genius. It works like magic with virtually zero effort. The only downside is it works too well and then can leave perfectly shaped light-colored rectangles like other reviews show. But it’s not the product’s fault that my carpets are dirty! It is gross to know, though. Will absolutely be buying these again! I love cutting them up so they go farther for little stains." —Melissa L
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $26.98.
3. A self-grooming toy you can mount to a corner in your home and give your kitty a place where they can get a couple of scritches, even when you're not home. It also removes any loose fur, which means you'll have to brush them less, which is a win-win.
Promising review: "This is a genius product. I bought three and sent them to a car shelter. They loved it!! Easy to install, and the cats immediately started using them. I will absolutely buy more and send them to other shelters." —Gwen Vidales
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A bag of Greenies Pill Pockets designed with holes in the middle to fit multiple pills (some reviewers fit up to three), so you can get your pup to take their medicine without the hassle of trying to disguise it in peanut butter or cheese, only for them to spit the pills out instantly (keeping the treat, of course).
Promising review: "What a genius invention! I wish I thought of it! These make giving pills to our 13-year-old fur baby a treat instead of a showdown." —Debby Mitchell
Get it from Amazon for $9.48.
5. A waterless dry shampoo for your cat who HAAATES water with a burning passion. This spray will ensure that they get clean (and smell good) without putting them into the bath. You'll both be so thankful for this.
Promising reviews: "This is genius. It's the only way I can bathe my cat without serious injury. It smells terrific." —Christina McCall
"This is the first review I’ve written that I can think of, and I have to say I love this product. I did a ton of research to find a shampoo for my cat who has thick fur, sheds all the time, and in the summer her fur mattes. On every website, this was a product that was either #1 or top 5. It’s waterless, which is great since water makes her fur matte more. When I brush it through her fur, it picks up so much hair and leaves her smelling so good and so soft. She doesn’t like feeling wet, so it’s a bit of a hassle to wash her, but compared to an actual bath, this is a great alternative. We haven’t had to shave her yet thanks to this product. I highly recommend it, and I’m buying it again for sure." —Jocelyn
Get it from Amazon for $10.75.
6. A cleaning magnet here to make one of the more annoying cleaning tasks easier because your fish deserve a nice, clean home to live in. You can attach the magnet to the side of the tank and move it around from the outside to help remove algae buildup and keep the tank clean so your fish don't plan their escape back to the ocean a la Finding Nemo. 🐡
Each cleaning magnet comes with one pad for glass aquariums and one pad for acrylic aquariums.
Promising reviews: "This product is genius. I hated scrubbing the inside of my tank. You can never get the proper leverage, not to mention the mess it makes with the water splashing around. This product was easy to use. It is easy to shift around corners, and it did the job. I even dropped it once and was able to teenage the magnet from outside. Amazing product." —LR
"All the time I spent with a long-handled brush scaring my fish while I scrubbed away at the walls of the tank, and never once did I think of making something like this. This is incredible! I used to let my tank get a lot dirtier than it should have been because cleaning it was such a messy, time-consuming chore. I saw this while I was looking for a tank to get my daughter's beta fish, and it looked like such a good idea, I thought there couldn't be any harm in spending a few bucks to try it out. IT. WORKS. In less than five minutes, I had every surface of the tank scrubbed clean, and I didn't have to get my hands in the tank, didn't have to scrub for half an hour with a sponge on a long handle, and didn't spill water all over the counter. The difference in just one pass was like night and day. Now a couple of hours later (giving the filter a chance to get rid of the stuff that ended up in the water) and the tank is crystal clear. It's so easy and quick, I'll end up cleaning more often, and the tank won't end up the way it did before. I 100% recommend this." —Jack H
Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in four sizes).
7. Some lavender-scented poop bags that are leakproof and made to hold a large load. Sorry, that isn't the best image to put in your head, I know, but it is important if you have a dog who has to take a daily walk.
Promising review: "Not much I can say about a poop bag...they do their job, and they do it well. But every now and then, you notice something that makes your life a little easier. I have two dogs to walk, and I keep my bags in a dispenser attached to the leash, so it’s hard to know how many bags you have left. I always dread that awkward moment when you use the last bag and then the other dog has to go. Well smartly enough, the last five bags of these rolls are numbered, so I know to throw another roll in my pocket before the walk if I’m running low. A simple thing that’s simply genius!" —VeggieNurse
Get them from Amazon for $7.59+ (available in scented and unscented, and two case sizes).
8. A Chom Chom pet hair remover for anyone who can't seem to escape the loads of pet hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Chom Chom is a small business that created this 100% reusable hair remover to effectively remove pet hair from clothes, furniture, and more.
Promising review: "This is a genius invention. We have two little white cats who shed all over everything, and with this tool, I can quickly wipe our ottomans and barrel chairs clean of cat hair and keep reusing it. Lint rollers are great for my own clothes, but not so great for upholstered furniture. Highly effective and definitely recommend." —Literary Mama
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A stain- and odor-eliminating spray that provides a quick one-two punch to not only remove the spots but also smells that may have ended up in your carpet from your furry friends. It lifts away dirt and grime while releasing enzymes to break down the odors.
Promising review: "I would highly recommend this product! It's a game-changer for pet owners like me. Not only is it safe for our furry friends and kids, but it's also certified gentle and safe. Plus, the enzyme activation is a genius touch. Say goodbye to those stubborn stains and odors! This stain and odor eliminator is like a superhero for your home, rescuing your carpets from the clutches of pet accidents. It's easy to use and incredibly effective. I've tried countless products before stumbling upon this gem, and nothing even comes close. Trust me, you won't regret giving it a try!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.16.
Check out our full Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
10. A bully stick holder specifically designed to hold your dog's favorite bully stick to help prevent choking and stomach blockage. It'll make their chew time a little easier because they'll have something bigger to hold on to as they go to town.
Promising review: "I was petrified when our 4-month-old pup swallowed 3” of a bully stick and then found myself throwing away a good portion of the stick, wasting money, to ensure she didn’t choke. Then I found Bully Grip. Genius! It’s super simple to use, and now my dog has two toys in one, and I’m a happy dog mom!" —Darla Brown
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in small for treats 1/2 inch–3/4 inches, medium 5/8 inches–7/8 inches, and large 3/4 inches–1 1/8 inches).
11. An interactive maze, which may seem like a frivolous purchase because it's just a box with some holes in it, but if you have a genius cat that gets bored really easily, this is the ~purr-fect~ activity to keep them busy for hours (and tire them out at the same time).
Cat Amazing is a small business creating products to help stimulate and occupy cats and kittens for hours. You may have seen them on Shark Tank!
Promising review: "At first I laughed at myself for buying a glorified box with holes cut in it, especially since our apartment is already filled with many boxes with holes cut in them, but this toy is genius. It keeps my too-smart-for-his-own-good cat busy for longer than anything else! I don't even have to put treats in it — anything will do. Milk bottle caps, small balls, pieces of his normal dry kibble...it's all fun! Definitely worth the small investment. =)" —ultrunr
Get it from Amazon for $15.94.
12. A portable pooper scooper that attaches right to the leash and gives you a super easy way to pick up poop during your walk without *actually* having to pick up poop on your walk. Plus, the back adjusts to fit whatever size you need, and it has a waste bag compartment in it, making it simple to transfer to the bag and into the nearest trashcan.
DogBuddy is a small business creating pooper scoopers, dog bowls, and mats.
Promising review: "Genius item and a must-have! I purchased the larger pink one, and first of all, it’s adorable, and I don’t mind carrying my pup's poop around now. It allows for easy pickup without having to touch the waste. You pick up, tie off the bag, and conceal it in the carrier. I find it also hides the odor as well. The pics show you can latch this to the leash, but it is a bit bulky to attach to the leash and is easier to just carry or attach to a belt loop. Don’t hesitate to purchase this item!" —ed
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
13. A clear toy blocker if you find yourself on the floor multiple times a day retrieving the toy that your "retriever" seems to lose under your furniture every time you turn around. It comes in two heights, can be cut to fit in the space exactly, and the tape can be removed and washed, so there's no harm to your floor. Score!
Promising review: "This product is GENIUS! My husband and I jokingly said how we wished there was something we could put under our couches to block toys from being lost under there, and with one good old Amazon search, of course it exists! We used to spend literally a half hour each night trying to knock the toys back out from under the couch with a broom, and now we never have to do that again. It was quick and easy to install, and now our toys bounce right off of it and go back to the center of the living room making for the easiest cleanup ever. Dog bones are also no longer accidentally kicked under the couch! I highly recommend this to every single parent and dog owner out there. 5 stars all around!" —Truthful_Reviews
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three sizes).