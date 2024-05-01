These feature interior shelves that can be adjusted or removed, depending on the type and size of shoes you want to store. It can fit up to 12 pairs of shoes (depending on the height and size.) With the panel, it works with shoes up to 11.8 in x 4.7, but if you remove the panel, shoes up to 11.8 in x 9.84 in will fit.



Promising review: "Obsessed with this cabinet. The quality is great for the price and it’s so stylish and doesn’t take up much space for the storage it provides! I added little hooks on the side to be able to hang dog leashes. The only con would be if you have large feet you aren’t going to be able to fit as many pairs of shoes in. My size 10s fit just right, but my husbands shoes sometimes have to go sideways so can only fit 1–3 pairs in the bottom drawer. But still better than on the floor!" —Nancy



Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (also available in four other styles).