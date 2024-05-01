1. Some Shoe Slotz designed so you can store your shoes on top of each other instead of side by side, meaning not only will your closet look so neat, but you'll also have room to store more shoes. Always a win in my world.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa says: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $32.99 (also available in 20- and 40-packs).
2. A large woven basket that'll be your catch-all for all those things in your home you're not quite sure what to do with. Extra blankets? Throw them in! Dog toys? In the basket! Everything will be out of sight but not out of mind.
Promising review: "This organizing basket is just what I was looking for to store our warm winter throws in our family room. It’s absolutely beautiful! The two-tone colors match my space perfectly! The basket material is very thick and sturdy. It easily holds its shape, even when empty. I am so pleased with the quality and the craftsmanship. I will definitely look into other sizes and styles." —Sky
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three sizes and two colors).
3. An expandable spice rack designed to hold up to 40 pounds so you can see your entire collection when cooking dinner. You can store up to 64 spices, so you never have to empty your entire cabinet looking for the ginger you so clearly remember buying from the store months ago.
Promising review: "With all our spices on one level, we had to take out every spice to get to the ones in the back. Now they are all visible, and you can just reach in and take out the one you need. Easy peasy!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two styles).
4. Or some spice-organizing drawer liners built specifically so you can cut them to fit your drawers perfectly and fit all the spice bottles you currently own. You'll be able to easily (and quickly) find the garlic when the recipe calls for it.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "We just moved into a new home, and I needed a way to store spices in a drawer. This product is exactly what I was looking for. It fits beautifully in my drawer, but I love that the strips can be cut for a custom fit. I shopped around for other in-drawer spice organizers, but I would have had to purchase separate jars and transfer the spices. No thanks. This product works with the jars and containers just as they come from the store — no need to purchase special jars. It holds large and small round jars, square containers, and oversized spices. The quality is outstanding. I'm very happy with my purchase!" —EPD
Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two colors).
5. A water bottle organizer that'll transform the haphazard mess of reusable bottles in your cupboard so you can easily grab the exact one you want for the day.
This is also from YouCopia!
Promising review: "Reusable water bottles are great, but they are such pain to store since they come in all shapes and sizes. They’re tall, they can’t nest inside each other, and if you lay 'em on their sides, they just roll everywhere. This storage rack efficiently eliminates that problem! The three-tier version was an awesome fit for my pantry. Will be getting a second one soon; I have collected so many free water bottles over the years! Might even consider using it elsewhere, like for my rolls of vinyl. Easy to set up — I did it without the instructions in just minutes. Highly recommend, worth the value." —Momo Kariño
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes).
6. An entryway shoe organizer featuring two flip-out drawers that can store up to 12 pairs of shoes. There's also a drawer in the top where you can keep your keys, sunglasses, or anything else you almost always forget to grab on your way out the door.
These feature interior shelves that can be adjusted or removed, depending on the type and size of shoes you want to store. It can fit up to 12 pairs of shoes (depending on the height and size.) With the panel, it works with shoes up to 11.8 in x 4.7, but if you remove the panel, shoes up to 11.8 in x 9.84 in will fit.
Promising review: "Obsessed with this cabinet. The quality is great for the price and it’s so stylish and doesn’t take up much space for the storage it provides! I added little hooks on the side to be able to hang dog leashes. The only con would be if you have large feet you aren’t going to be able to fit as many pairs of shoes in. My size 10s fit just right, but my husbands shoes sometimes have to go sideways so can only fit 1–3 pairs in the bottom drawer. But still better than on the floor!" —Nancy
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (also available in four other styles).
7. Or a vertical shoe tower you can put right next to your front door so you (and your guests) have a place to put shoes as soon as you enter the house. Nobody will trip over a pile of shoes on the ground any longer!
Promising review: "This is perfect for what we are looking for. It had to fit in a smaller space and served to stop a puddle of shoes from forming at the doorstep. I am glad that we have smaller feet/shoes though as the spaces are a bit narrow. There are only two larger spaces that would work for high-top shoes or heeled boots. All the other spaces fit flats or low sneakers well." —Sara C.
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
8. A rotating storage organizer that'll take your massive collection of skincare and makeup products and keep them all neat and tidy on your bathroom counter. Reviewers love the look of this *and* say it's super convenient because you can spin it to get to the products hiding in the back.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. It looks attractive, doesn’t take up too much space, and holds a lot of stuff! Everyone needs one of these for all those little makeup and perfume bottles and facial products like serums, moisturizers, etc. There is also enough space between the shelves for small bottles of hair care products and bath and body products." —AnnieRae
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in five colors and three sizes).
9. A DomeDock reviewers call "genius" because it's a compact and easy way to store up to 20 hats. Plus, it's super easy to lift the stack and grab the hat that matches your outfit perfectly.
DomeDock is a small business creating an innovative and compact way to store caps. Each one is made in the USA.
Promising review: "Such an efficient and easy way to store hats. Whoever came up with this is a genius!" —Melissa Humphrey
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in white or black and individually or as a two-pack).
10. A yoga mat holder here to turn that mess of workout equipment you have piled in the corner of the room into an organized oasis where you can still get your ~om~ on.
Promising review: "I love this product! It feels so much better to keep my yoga mats up off the floor when it’s not in use. It’s also been great to have a single place to keep all of my exercise equipment organized in one place. I have four mats, a yoga block, resistance bands, and mini resistance bands on mine and it feels sturdy and looks great!" —dorothy m. haber
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors and also a two-pack).
11. A set of legging-organizing hangers that'll hold your entire collection so you can easily grab your favorite black pair in seconds instead of digging through a balled-up mess in a dresser drawer. (Because we all have a black pair that is superior to all the others.)
Each hanger holds 10 pairs of leggings.
Promising review: "Yes...I have too many clothes. I LOVE my leggings. These saved me soooo much room! Now I have much more space, AND I can see them all more easily." —Larry Seymour
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two colors and three pack sizes).
12. And an eight-tier hanger so you can keep all the coordinated sports bras right next to your leggings and find a matching set when the workout motivation hits. Each hanger can hold up to eight different tops. Reviewers love it for keeping their sports bras, bralettes, and tank tops organized and taking up less space in their closets.
Promising review: "These hangers are great for organizing sports bras! Easy to use, and they hold a good amount of weight. They work even if you put the bras on both sides so it holds 16 instead of just 8. Recommend spreading a few inches apart so as to not put too much weight on the clothing rack." —JSmith
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.79 (available in four colors).