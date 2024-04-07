If You Have A Long Flight Coming Up, Here Are 25 Things Reviewers Confirm Are Essential

1. An external battery so powerful that it can charge your phone up to three times before it needs to be charged itself. This is perfect if you're stuck in the back of economy with no working outlets in sight, and if your phone dies, you'll have no way to entertain yourself until you get to your destination.
Promising review: "I use the cable that came with my phone charger with my battery bank, and it charges my S9 Galaxy well. The speed of the charge isn't astounding, but when used to prevent going into very low percentages, this product will extend your battery's life dramatically. I use it mostly when I'm on long flights for work (Boston to Hawaii or San Diego most commonly), and it's never dead by the time I land, and neither is my phone. Perfect." —Ethan Lee
Get it from Amazon for $25.98.
2. A seat back organizer that'll keep all the essentials you need for the duration of the flight organized and easy to grab. Sure, there *technically* is already a seat back pocket, but those are notoriously small, and there's a good chance you may forget something in the bottom of them. With this, your water bottle, snacks, tablet, magazines, and more will be at the ready. And as a bonus, when you land, you can simply unhook the organizer and stick everything in your bag, leaving nothing behind.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that created this organizer to make flying easier.
Promising review: "Every time I whip this thing out, someone leans across the aisle, asks what it is, and then makes a note to buy one when they get home. On a long-haul flight, it's simply a must for organizing your reading materials, headphones, sanitizing wipes, etc. One seat back pocket just doesn't do the trick! My favorite use for this thing, though, is when I've fallen deep asleep along the way only to wake up in a fog and in a rush to deplane. Instead of having to hastily dig things out of the seat back pocket (and wherever else I've squirreled things during the trip), I just slip the entire thing off of the tray table, pop it in my bag and worry about sorting things out when I get to where I'm going — safe in the knowledge that I didn't leave anything behind because it's all in the pouches. Love it!" —justinglen
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3. An LED reading light you can wear around your neck instead of switching on your overhead seat light. Now, you won't disturb the people next to you when you can't sleep and are also enthralled with your current read.
Promising reviews: "I was able to bend this small light to my book on a long flight from Florida to Washington State. So nice to be able to read without disturbing the person next to me!!!" —debbie frankenfield
"I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has multiple settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).
4. AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "This is essential for long flights. I love to wear my AirPods for music and being able to connect my AirPods with the in-flight entertainment is just perfect. I'd definitely recommend this." —Leonardo N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles and in black and white).
5. Or a hands-free (rotating!) phone mount if you don't have a screen on the seat back (or just want to watch your own downloaded shows). You can mount this to the tray table or seat back so you're able to watch movies and TV shows without straining your neck.
Perilogics is a small business.
Promising reviews: "Made a long flight so much better. I bought two of these for my family to use on a recent flight. At first, I was not so sure how well they would hold our phones in place as they seemed to be all plastic and perhaps cheap. I was happily surprised that they could be pivoted to use as either a tray stand or eye level stand using the seat back in front of you. So nice to have your hands free and to not have to be looking down. The guy across the aisle asked me where I got it after he had to hold his phone to watch his movie. This was worth the money!" —Tahoe Dude
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in five colors).
6. A mini size of Tower 28 Daily Rescue facial spray made without any alcohol, oil, or fragrance, so it's safe to spritz on all skin types to help soothe dry and irritated skin, which flying for hours always seems to make worse. Not only will your skin feel refreshed after a spritz or two, but it may make you feel a little more alive, as well.
Tower 28 is a LA-based woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising review: "I love this product — it has absolutely changed my skin for the better. My skin feels hydrated and clean, and I swear it makes my other products work better. I never get on a plane without the travel size in my purse. It is especially wonderful for long-haul flights." —erinemily
Get the mini size from Amazon, Sephora, or Tower 28 for $12 (also available in a larger size).
7. Silicone earplugs designed to help reduce the pressure in your ears because sometimes you can't avoid getting an ~earful~ when the plane is taking off (and from the woman sitting next to you).
Sure, it might be a placebo effect, but more than 3,700 reviewers swear by them for helping make flying more comfortable.
Promising review: "I have to first say, I had a few steps in my anti-ear popping process. First, I took a decongestant starting 48 hours before my flight going by the regiment on the box. The day before my flight, I used Debrox to unclog my ears according to the regiment on the box. The day of my flight I put the Earplanes in while we were on the ground and kept them in the entire flight. When I say I had NO EAR POPPING!!! I was on a long flight with a layover, and for the first leg, I had a little popping (like a painless crackle), but for the rest of the flight and the return, I had absolutely no popping. For one of my flights. I didn’t even realize we were landing because I was watching movies with no pain! I have used ear plugs before but there is something about Earplanes that set them apart from regular ear plugs. I normally get really painful popping (I mean scared to sneeze or cough because they hurt so bad), but I had absolutely no pain. I will be using this combination EVERY TIME I fly from now on." —jahnese
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $6.99.
8. A sleeping mask designed with a 3D-contoured shape, which just means there's more space where your eyes go so there's no pressure on them (you can also even open them). It still provides total darkness so you can try and catch some ZZZs and wake up refreshed and ready to take on your destination.
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising reviews: "Purchased this recently for a long haul flight and really enjoyed it. I was able to get some really cozy rest using this. Highly recommend." —Max
"This is an essential travel item for me. I purchased to use for travel. Best sleep on a flight I’ve EVER had. It helps me zone out. Loaned them to my daughter for her trip to Hawaii. She can NEVER fall asleep on flights but, with these, she slept like a baby! Adjustable and lightweight. Carrying bag can easily be dropped into travel tote or carry-on luggage." —Sharee A. Armstrong
Get the set from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).
9. A JetKids ride-on carry-on suitcase I'm pretty sure is about to become your new favorite product for traveling with kids. Not only does it have wheels, but it's designed so your toddler can sit on it, making it easy for you to wheel them through the airport. Then when you get on the flight, it easily transforms into a leg rest or in-flight bed to keep your kids comfy while in the air. How neat is that???
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. Plus, it has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in the flight. Parents have even used this product while in the airport waiting for the flight to keep their kids comfy and happy.
Promising review: "This is a lifesaver for long flights! My son enjoys riding and pulling it around, and he also loves the stickers that comes with it. The Bedbox is very sturdy, and it's way better than the inflatable foot rest. I'm getting another one this year for my second child." —AliS
Get it from Amazon for $229 (available in six colors).
10. An affordable pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds with more than 238,800+ 5-star ratings, proving just how great they are. You'll be able to block out most of the surrounding noise on your flight. (Looking at you, screaming toddler and jet engine noise!!!)
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge, which means you may have to recharge during your flight, but reviewers do say the buds charge in the case very fast. You also get different sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
Promising reviews: "I bought these for a long flight and the sound was great and cancelled out the noise around me. Very impressed given the price point!" —