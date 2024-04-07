If You Have A Long Flight Coming Up, Here Are 25 Things Reviewers Confirm Are Essential

Sure, it might be a placebo effect, but more than 3,700 reviewers swear by them for helping make flying more comfortable.

Promising review: "I have to first say, I had a few steps in my anti-ear popping process. First, I took a decongestant starting 48 hours before my flight going by the regiment on the box. The day before my flight, I used Debrox to unclog my ears according to the regiment on the box. The day of my flight I put the Earplanes in while we were on the ground and kept them in the entire flight. When I say I had NO EAR POPPING!!! I was on a long flight with a layover, and for the first leg, I had a little popping (like a painless crackle), but for the rest of the flight and the return, I had absolutely no popping. For one of my flights. I didn’t even realize we were landing because I was watching movies with no pain! I have used ear plugs before but there is something about Earplanes that set them apart from regular ear plugs. I normally get really painful popping (I mean scared to sneeze or cough because they hurt so bad), but I had absolutely no pain. I will be using this combination EVERY TIME I fly from now on." —jahnese

