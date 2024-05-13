If You Have A Long Flight Coming Up, Here Are 33 Products That’ll Make It Less Miserable

Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." —Erin P.

Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors and with or without Kindle Unlimited).

