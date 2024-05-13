If You Have A Long Flight Coming Up, Here Are 33 Products That’ll Make It Less Miserable

1. The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite designed with a larger display, adjustable lighting options, a glare-free screen, weeks-long battery life, and (IMHO the best feature) it's waterproof! This may be your most-used item because you can load it with a bunch of different books so you don't finish your current read and then have to stare into space for the next 10 hours.
Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." —Erin P.
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors and with or without Kindle Unlimited).
2. An in-flight foot rest made out of memory foam because we can't all afford to fly first class, but this little gadget will make them feel like they can (even if it doesn't come with free champagne).
Promising review: "I got this for a 10-hour flight to Hawaii and back, and it was the best thing I brought in my carry-on. Made the long trip so much more comfortable. I am pretty short, and my feet barely touch the ground when in an airplane seat, so the edge of the seat usually pushes into the back of my legs and cuts off circulation. Attached very easily to the tray table, and the cushioning made it comfy. I was able to put my feet up and also gently swing my legs back and forth when I felt like I needed to move. I like that this particular one has a center partition, it separated my feet so they weren’t smooshed together like they are with cheaper versions. Don’t hesitate to get this if you fly often or have a long trip coming up; it's totally worth the cost for the extra comfort." —Maeve
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
3. An external battery so powerful that it can charge your phone up to three times before it needs to be charged itself. This is perfect if you're stuck in the back of economy with no working outlets in sight, and if your phone dies, you'll have no way to entertain yourself until you get to your destination.
Promising review: "I use the cable that came with my phone charger with my battery bank, and it charges my S9 Galaxy well. The speed of the charge isn't astounding, but when used to prevent going into very low percentages, this product will extend your battery's life dramatically. I use it mostly when I'm on long flights for work (Boston to Hawaii or San Diego most commonly), and it's never dead by the time I land, and neither is my phone. Perfect." —Ethan Lee
Get it from Amazon for $25.98.
4. Or a compact iPhone portable charger if you loathe having to have a cord *and* charger. With this, all you have to do is plug your phone into the dock, and it will give it the juice it needs after you drained it by playing Two Dots while you sat on the tarmac for two hours. Also, you can charge the dock while it charges your phone!
It's able to charge an iPhone 8 1.5 times and a iPhone X one full time on a full charge.
Promising review: "Perfect for keeping phone charged while out and about on vacation. I used this for my iPhone Pro. I love how compact it is and that I didn’t need cords. This is essential for tiny purses. This could charge my phone at least once before needing another charge." —Jillypop
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors).
5. An acupressure anti-nausea wristband to make nausea and motion/morning sickness disappear so you can go on with your day without feeling awful and fighting the urge to throw up after riding that super-awesome roller coaster everyone recommended.
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting. Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Promising reviews: "They really work for me. I like to travel but do not like to take flights because I get sick on planes all the time. I used them on a 15-hour long flight, and I didn't get sick from the very first time I was on a flight. Furthermore, one day I woke up in the morning with severe dizziness and could not stand up. I laid back down to the bed and put them on. It was amazing. I was able to stand up after 10 minutes and felt like nothing happened. I would recommend everyone who has the same issue to try these." —Grace
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.54.
6. A seat back organizer that'll keep all the essentials you need for the duration of the flight organized and easy to grab. Sure, there *technically* is already a seat back pocket, but those are notoriously small, and there's a good chance you may forget something in the bottom of them. With this, your water bottle, snacks, tablet, magazines, and more will be at the ready. And as a bonus, when you land, you can simply unhook the organizer and stick everything in your bag, leaving nothing behind.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that created this organizer to make flying easier.
Promising review: "Every time I whip this thing out, someone leans across the aisle, asks what it is, and then makes a note to buy one when they get home. On a long-haul flight, it's simply a must for organizing your reading materials, headphones, sanitizing wipes, etc. One seat back pocket just doesn't do the trick! My favorite use for this thing, though, is when I've fallen deep asleep along the way only to wake up in a fog and in a rush to deplane. Instead of having to hastily dig things out of the seat back pocket (and wherever else I've squirreled things during the trip), I just slip the entire thing off of the tray table, pop it in my bag and worry about sorting things out when I get to where I'm going — safe in the knowledge that I didn't leave anything behind because it's all in the pouches. Love it!" —justinglen
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
7. An LED reading light you can wear around your neck instead of switching on your overhead seat light. Now, you won't disturb the people next to you when you can't sleep and are also enthralled with your current read.
Promising reviews: "I was able to bend this small light to my book on a long flight from Florida to Washington State. So nice to be able to read without disturbing the person next to me!!!" —debbie frankenfield
"I couldn't be happier with this light. I use it for reading in bed and when I travel. It's comfortable, has different settings, is easy to use, and the battery stays charged for a long time. You can turn on either one or both sides of the light and its flexibility allows the light to be adjusted easily. I highly recommend this light for reading in bed, for outdoor walking at night, and for doing close work that requires good lighting." —Jean G
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in eight colors).
8. A clear toiletries case made to be the same size as a quart-sized plastic bag so you have a much chicer (and nicer) way to store your liquids in your carry-on bag. And you'll know exactly where your hand sanitizer is when the in-flight meal comes along.
Truffle is a women-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA approved or stadium approved.
Promising review: "I travel for work quite a bit and love to add this to my travel uniform. It’s hard being away from the comforts of home, but when the things you travel with are of the best quality and offer practicality, it can feel special. If you like quality, don’t hesitate! No more plastic bags for me! ;)" —SOFÍA J.
Get it from Truffle for $75+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).
9. AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "This is essential for long flights. I love to wear my AirPods for music and being able to connect my AirPods with the in-flight entertainment is just perfect. I'd definitely recommend this." —Leonardo N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in four styles and in black and white).
10. Or a hands-free (rotating!) phone mount if you don't have a screen on the seat back (or just want to watch your own downloaded shows). You can mount this to the tray table or seat back so you're able to watch movies and TV shows without straining your neck.
Perilogics is a small business.
Promising reviews: "Made a long flight so much better. I bought two of these for my family to use on a recent flight. At first, I was not so sure how well they would hold our phones in place as they seemed to be all plastic and perhaps cheap. I was happily surprised that they could be pivoted to use as either a tray stand or eye-level stand using the seat back in front of you. So nice to have your hands free and to not have to be looking down. The guy across the aisle asked me where I got it after he had to hold his phone to watch his movie. This was worth the money!" —Tahoe Dude
Get it from Amazon for $13.97.
11. A Melissa & Doug Water Wow! pad for a fun and mess-free activity to keep your child occupied. Each pad has four reusable pages and it comes with a refillable water pen that brings the "magic" colors to life. As an added bonus, you won't have to worry about getting marker or crayon all over the tray table.
Promising review: "These are amazing!! Got them for our 3.5-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl for long flights, and they far exceeded our expectations! Both kids love them, and it kept my 3.5-year-old busy for over an hour! Now we bring them with us to restaurants." —Marmar39
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in six bundles).
12. A mini size of Tower 28 Daily Rescue facial spray made without any alcohol, oil, or fragrance, so it's safe to spritz on all skin types to help soothe dry and irritated skin, which flying for hours always seems to make worse. Not only will your skin feel refreshed after a spritz or two, but it may make you feel a little more alive, as well.
Tower 28 is a LA-based woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types.
Promising review: "I love this product — it has absolutely changed my skin for the better. My skin feels hydrated and clean, and I swear it makes my other products work better. I never get on a plane without the travel size in my purse. It is especially wonderful for long-haul flights." —erinemily
Get the mini size from Amazon, Sephora, or Tower 28 for $12 (also available in a larger size).
13. Silicone earplugs designed to help reduce the pressure in your ears because sometimes you can't avoid getting an ~earful~ when the plane is taking off (and from the woman sitting next to you).
Sure, it might be a placebo effect, but more than 3,700 reviewers swear by them for helping make flying more comfortable.
Promising review: "I have to first say, I had a few steps in my anti-ear popping process. First, I took a decongestant starting 48 hours before my flight going by the regiment on the box. The day before my flight, I used Debrox to unclog my ears according to the regiment on the box. The day of my flight I put the Earplanes in while we were on the ground and kept them in the entire flight. When I say I had NO EAR POPPING!!! I was on a long flight with a layover, and for the first leg, I had a little popping (like a painless crackle), but for the rest of the flight and the return, I had absolutely no popping. For one of my flights. I didn’t even realize we were landing because I was watching movies with no pain! I have used ear plugs before but there is something about Earplanes that set them apart from regular ear plugs. I normally get really painful popping (I mean scared to sneeze or cough because they hurt so bad), but I had absolutely no pain. I will be using this combination EVERY TIME I fly from now on." —jahnese
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $6.99.
14. A travel tray so your kid has a little place for them to draw, eat, or play with toys on the flight. It has a tablet-viewing stand, a cup holder, a dry-erase board that doubles as an eating tray, and storage pockets for markers and toys. Genius!
Promising review: "Literal must-have for traveling with kids. We use this on long car trips or vacations. It’s a great place to color and keep markers and pencils close, and it's also great for eating in the car. Many vacations we grab fast food to eat while we are driving, and it’s so much easier for the kids to eat with this tray that keeps all their snacks and food close to them. I honestly don’t know how we traveled without this!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.90+ (available in 12 styles).
15. A strap-in airplane headrest/eyemask that'll not only cover your eyes but also keep your head in place so the dreaded head bob doesn't keep waking you up again and again. Honestly, why am I just finding out about this amazing product right now?!?
Promising review: "This is exactly what I needed for when I travel. I hate that I constantly fall forward or to the side when I fall asleep. This makes it so much easier, and I can still wear my earbuds and be in another world and sleep comfortably. Great idea!" —Miss Erini
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in three colors).