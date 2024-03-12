Skip To Content
    39 Home Products That May Trick People Into Thinking You Have Your Life Together

    Even if you really don't.

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A three-tier rolling cart so you can keep your countertops clear and clutter free and know exactly where your toaster is when you have approximately a single minute to get your breakfast together before it's time for your team meeting.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm absolutely blown away by this cart. Just buy it!! You won’t regret it. It looks way better in person. It's sturdy, very easy to put together, and gorgeous!" —Diana Kopp

    Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in three colors).

    2. A set of minimalist hooks for a super easy place to hang your most-used coats, bags, or whatever else usually just ends up on the floor as soon as you get home. Instead, you can reduce the clutter in your entryway and still quickly grab your coat and bag before you head out the door, because you told your friends you were on the way five minutes ago...whoops!

    Dark brown wall hooks holding up a black purse and red coat under a mirror
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Lynn M

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99 (available in two colors).

    3. A lift-top coffee table that'll hide all those random magazines and books you've accumulated that make your home look messy and smaller.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a unique table. It's perfect for my needs. I draw a lot. I can draw without leaning over. Then I can put the papers inside the table and all is clean and clear. It opens so smoothly that I don't have to remove the plant or other decorations to open and close it. I do remove drinks just to be safe. I should have bought it a long time ago." —CB

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in three colors).

    4. A double laundry hamper designed to help you pre-sort your laundry and also keep it from accumulating in a big pile on your bedroom floor.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I can't believe I'm writing a review for a laundry basket, but I love it that much, so here I am. I purchased one at the Container Store that was $90, and once I got it home, it was OK, but I felt guilty for spending that much money on something you throw dirty clothes in. I've recently moved into a new condo where storage is a premium — however, the bathroom is pretty large, which is why I decided I needed something that was publicly presentable. The quality of this hamper goes way beyond the price. It's attractive, stylish even, and very sturdy. I love it." —Alan McGinnis

    Get it from Amazon for $39.96+ (available in two styles and seven colors).

    5. A lid holder because I'm pretty positive the sign of a put-together house is opening a cabinet and NOT having all the lids fall out on you avalanche style.

    clear container with three different sized compartments with plastic lids in each
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This does exactly what it says it does. It holds a variety of lid sizes and fits nicely inside the cabinet. It is so nice to be able to find the exact lid you are looking for without having to rummage around inside the cabinet. I would recommend this product." —shelby2289

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes and two colors).

    6. An Always Pan designed to replace eight pieces of cookware and look good while doing it. This means you'll have a decluttered cabinet and yet still make all the different kinds of food you want.

    Our Place

    When I added this pan to my wish list two years ago, my mom decided she wanted one, too. Now both of us have been consistently using the pan over the past two years and love them so much. The pan is so easy to cook on and easy to clean, as well. You can braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, and more with this pan. It does the same job as a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. The spatula is designed with an integrated spoon rest. Plus, the pan is dishwasher safe and only weighs 3 pounds.

    Promising review: "My Always pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. It's super versatile and absolutely beautiful. I love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long!" —Celyn V.

    Get it from Our Place for $99 (originally $150; available in 12 colors).

    7. A set of floating shelves that'll take advantage of wasted space on your walls and show off any cool books, candles, or souvenirs you love.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been looking everywhere for shelves like these but have had no luck. Anything I found was either too big or over $100. These are fantastic. They go perfectly in my bathroom and allow me extra shelving for things I can't fit on the counter top. I'm buying another set or two for my living room. They're super easy to hang, especially if you have a drill." —Stephanie

    Get it from Amazon for $15.52+ (available in nine colors and varieties).

    8. Or a floating shelf to transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day because, let's be honest, are you really ever going to get around to reading them?

    reviewer image of three of the shelves on the wall holding up three different stacks of books
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes and two sets of three and in silver and white).

    9. Chom Chom roller for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors). 

    10. A couch tray table because finding a good side table that works with your couch is hard, but using one of these to prevent spills is super easy.

    the tray table in grey over the arm of a couch with a coffee cup and wine glass sitting on top of it
    Amazon

    And don't worry — this design is made to fit over any-size couch arm.

    Promising review: "My guests like these. I was initially worried folks would spill their drinks forgetting they were there, but they work well. I keep them in a chest until needed, and they store nice. They look very nice and are of good quality. I have a standard poofy couch, and it works fine on the arms. It's a great investment and will keep well long term." —Rence

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 12 colors and styles).

    11. A CovoBox made to look like a stack of books, but it's actually hollow on the inside, so you can use it to cover your Wi-Fi router that's awkwardly sitting out. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to beautiful (and functional) decor.

    before and after showing how what looks like a bunch of gold and tan books actually hides a wifi box and Alexa device
    Amazon Handmade

    Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.

    Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!

    Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since Day 1. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme

    Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $89+.

    12. A Ruggable area rug specifically designed to be water resistant, stain resistant, *and* machine washable so it will also look clean and fresh and make the rest of your home feel the same way, too.

    large white area rug with black stripes on it
    Ruggable

    I got a rug from Ruggable for my apartment two year, and I absolutely love it. Having a rug really just pulls together the whole room. Setting up the rug was super easy. It comes with a rug pad and a rug cover, and you put the cover over the pad, and then can remove the cover when you need to wash it. I haven't had to wash mine yet, but I love just knowing that I can wash it easily, if that makes sense. Plus, if you ever get tired of your rug, you can also buy the rug covers on their own, which makes it more cost efficient to spruce up your space. 

    Promising review: "Just wasn’t sure how this was going to actually work, but I am absolutely thrilled with the rug. Already had a wash and like new!" —Catherine T.

    Get it from Ruggable for $119+ (available in 13 sizes and shapes and five colors). 

    13. Or a wine-stain-removing spray if you already have a rug and still want to be able to clean up any spills easily. With this, you can enjoy your girls nights drinking wine and watching The Bachelor without fear that someone will ruin your couch or carpet. You'll basically have Olivia Pope–level confidence because you'll know if you do spill, there will be no ~scandal~ and the spray will get the stain out, leaving no trace it was ever there.

    reviewer photo showing a rug with a big red wine spill on it
    the same reviewer showing the same rug now looking as good as new after using the stain-removing spray
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I thought the world had ended!! RED WINE SPILLED ON AN ORIENTAL CARPET!!! The cream fringe took the brunt of the spill. The first thing I did was put white wine on it...after all isn’t that what you have heard and read? That white wine will remove red wine from whatever. Didn’t work for me. Rush to Amazon...what to do...what to do? I found several products that sounded promising. I read the reviews. So glad that this is what I chose! Worked like a dream. When it arrived the stain had been set for four days, and following the directions on the bottle, the stain instantly started to disappear. My cream-colored fringe was back. Amazing!!! My carpet is back to its beautiful self. Am I happy? So happy words can’t convey." —Pat

    Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (available in five varieties).

    14. A large woven wicker basket to hold all your extra blankets and pillows when not in use so they don't end up cluttering your floor.

    reviewer pic of the woven basket in light tan next to a chair with pillows inside of it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm happy with my purchase — the basket is exactly as described. It's nicely woven. The entire basket holds its shape — it isn't floppy as some have asked about. I'm using it near my couch to hold extra pillows. You certainly could fill it with lots of other things to help unclutter an area. I do recommend this basket for value and craftsmanship." —BizzyEnuf

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in five sizes and two colors).

    15. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste you can use to clean basically anything in your home. But if you've got a little Picasso on your hands who has turned your furniture or walls into their canvas, this will remove that permanent marker and make it look as good as the day you moved in.

    before photo of a white dresser covered in scribbles made with a black permanent marker
    the same dresser after it was cleaned with the pink paste and almost all of the black marks are gone and the remaining marks are hard to notice
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My three year old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint! One thing to note – it seems to work better on certain colors than others. I recently used it to try and remove blue crayon from our white art table, and while it got most of the blue off, there’s definitely still a faint stain where the crayon used to be. But hey, it’s worlds better than before!" —Casey Blaine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.

    16. A cord organizer to help you hide any messes that accumulate from plugging in all your devices that are a total eyesore in the room.

    A before and after picture: on the top, a bunch of cords tangled on a desk and on the bottom, all those cords nicely disguised in a black box
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I had a mess of cables on the table next to my bed, and if you pulled one too much, the chargers would fall. This keeps everything in place. It is very LARGE, I didn't expect it to be that big, but it holds a full-size surge protector, and I'm able to plug in everything in there! It's very helpful!" —Patrick Pflaumer

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and white).

    17. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers designed to stop all those tiny crumbs from falling down the crack between your stove and countertop so your whole kitchen feels cleaner all the time (with no effort on your part at all).

    Reviewer&#x27;s picture of the gap cover placed between their stove and counter
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been using these for about a week on my new freestanding range. When they removed my old range, I was really surprised to see how much stuff had slipped through! Now when I cook, I can see the splatters and seasonings left on the silicone that would have fallen between the stove and the counter. These gap fillers really do clean up easily, too. Although they are that extra thing to clean, I prefer that to knowing there's a mess hiding in the cracks." —JMom

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in three sizes and three colors).

    18. An under-cabinet wineglass rack perfect for holding any glasses that are too tall or fragile to be crowded into a cabinet. These will turn heads and make your kitchen feel like a Michelin-star restaurant.

    Reviewer pic of the wine glass rack attached to the bottom of a cabinet with three rows of classes hanging from it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wineglasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fits the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom

    Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in four sizes and four colors).

    19. A marble self-adhesive film to make every surface look 100x fancier and help ensure that you get your security deposit back when you move out.