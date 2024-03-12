39 Home Products That May Trick People Into Thinking You Have Your Life Together

1. A three-tier rolling cart so you can keep your countertops clear and clutter free and know exactly where your toaster is when you have approximately a single minute to get your breakfast together before it's time for your team meeting.
2. A set of minimalist hooks for a super easy place to hang your most-used coats, bags, or whatever else usually just ends up on the floor as soon as you get home. Instead, you can reduce the clutter in your entryway and still quickly grab your coat and bag before you head out the door, because you told your friends you were on the way five minutes ago...whoops!
Promising review: "I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them. The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." —Lynn M
Get a set of two from Amazon for $17.99 (available in two colors).
3. A lift-top coffee table that'll hide all those random magazines and books you've accumulated that make your home look messy and smaller.
4. A double laundry hamper designed to help you pre-sort your laundry and also keep it from accumulating in a big pile on your bedroom floor.
5. A lid holder because I'm pretty positive the sign of a put-together house is opening a cabinet and NOT having all the lids fall out on you avalanche style.
6. An Always Pan designed to replace eight pieces of cookware and look good while doing it. This means you'll have a decluttered cabinet and yet still make all the different kinds of food you want.
7. A set of floating shelves that'll take advantage of wasted space on your walls and show off any cool books, candles, or souvenirs you love.
8. Or a floating shelf to transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day because, let's be honest, are you really ever going to get around to reading them?
9. A Chom Chom roller for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
10. A couch tray table because finding a good side table that works with your couch is hard, but using one of these to prevent spills is super easy.
11. A CovoBox made to look like a stack of books, but it's actually hollow on the inside, so you can use it to cover your Wi-Fi router that's awkwardly sitting out. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to beautiful (and functional) decor.
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one, and I’ve been a Prime member since Day 1. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
12. A Ruggable area rug specifically designed to be water resistant, stain resistant, *and* machine washable so it will also look clean and fresh and make the rest of your home feel the same way, too.
13. Or a wine-stain-removing spray if you already have a rug and still want to be able to clean up any spills easily. With this, you can enjoy your girls nights drinking wine and watching The Bachelor without fear that someone will ruin your couch or carpet. You'll basically have Olivia Pope–level confidence because you'll know if you do spill, there will be no ~scandal~ and the spray will get the stain out, leaving no trace it was ever there.
Promising review: "I thought the world had ended!! RED WINE SPILLED ON AN ORIENTAL CARPET!!! The cream fringe took the brunt of the spill. The first thing I did was put white wine on it...after all isn’t that what you have heard and read? That white wine will remove red wine from whatever. Didn’t work for me. Rush to Amazon...what to do...what to do? I found several products that sounded promising. I read the reviews. So glad that this is what I chose! Worked like a dream. When it arrived the stain had been set for four days, and following the directions on the bottle, the stain instantly started to disappear. My cream-colored fringe was back. Amazing!!! My carpet is back to its beautiful self. Am I happy? So happy words can’t convey." —Pat
Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (available in five varieties).
14. A large woven wicker basket to hold all your extra blankets and pillows when not in use so they don't end up cluttering your floor.
15. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste you can use to clean basically anything in your home. But if you've got a little Picasso on your hands who has turned your furniture or walls into their canvas, this will remove that permanent marker and make it look as good as the day you moved in.
Promising review: "My three year old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint! One thing to note – it seems to work better on certain colors than others. I recently used it to try and remove blue crayon from our white art table, and while it got most of the blue off, there’s definitely still a faint stain where the crayon used to be. But hey, it’s worlds better than before!" —Casey Blaine
Get it from Amazon for $5.
16. A cord organizer to help you hide any messes that accumulate from plugging in all your devices that are a total eyesore in the room.
Promising review: "I had a mess of cables on the table next to my bed, and if you pulled one too much, the chargers would fall. This keeps everything in place. It is very LARGE, I didn't expect it to be that big, but it holds a full-size surge protector, and I'm able to plug in everything in there! It's very helpful!" —Patrick Pflaumer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and white).
17. A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers designed to stop all those tiny crumbs from falling down the crack between your stove and countertop so your whole kitchen feels cleaner all the time (with no effort on your part at all).
18. An under-cabinet wineglass rack perfect for holding any glasses that are too tall or fragile to be crowded into a cabinet. These will turn heads and make your kitchen feel like a Michelin-star restaurant.
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wineglasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fits the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" —Cycle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $21.93+ (available in four sizes and four colors).