Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A faux suede moto jacket that'll slowly start popping up on your Instagram so much that everyone is going to start messaging you to ask where you got it from. Good thing we can all add links to our stories now! Look at you, influencer, you.
Promising review: "I LOVE this jacket. It's fashionable, well-made, and warm. It's a little warmer than I thought, which makes it great for wearing outside in spring and fall weather. I wore it to work one day as my third piece, but I had to take it off mid-day. Just got me a little too warm. The quality is fabulous. You will not be disappointed." —Christie D. Nielsen
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors).
2. A fleece button-down style actually perfect for those days when it's not too hot but not too cold and all you need is a light jacket. It's the perfect thing to throw on when you head to the grocery store or even just out for a walk because you need to feel the sunshine on your face.
Promising reviews: "Cute spring coat, love the color pink! Not sure how it’ll wash yet as I just received it." —sunflower76
"I have been wearing this nonstop! I love it. The button does make it a little cheap, but it still is a great jacket. My favorite item this season. Oversized for sure, get your normal size if that’s what you want." —Victoria H.
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 33 colors and patterns).
3. A cropped denim jacket that'll make the ~cut~ in your outfit rotations because it's great to wear with just about every shirt you have in your closet.
4. A cropped vest actually designed with drawstrings on the bottom so you can adjust the fit and amount of crop you want. It's the perfect top layer for those in-between spring weather days when you're not sure if it's warm or cold.
Promising review: "I can’t say enough about this vest! Worth the price I paid; it’s perfectly cropped and has the adjuster pieces at the bottom to cinch it tighter if you like that look. Light weight but the 'puffer' effect really helps keep you warm. The perfect outer layer for fall or spring I find myself wearing it constantly since purchasing it!😍" —Allie Conefrey
Get it from Amazon for $36.97 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 19 colors).
5. A light wash denim trench coat that combines two spring classics into one AH-mazing style that'll be the perfect finishing touch to any outfit.
6. A quilted style because florals are a necessity for spring, no matter what Miranda Priestly says. This is the perfect ~pick~ for when you are ready for the warmer temps but the weather isn't quite cooperating yet.
Promising review: "Get this jacket; it’s a good quality jacket for the price and it is warm and also lightweight and comfortable, that you could probably wear in the springtime. I love this jacket and will be buying more styles in the future. I’ve also gotten so many compliments on it." —Darriel Baldwin
Get it from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes S–L and in 10 styles).
7. A button-down cropped corduroy shacket that's the perfect mix of a shirt and a jacket to give you an option that has a little bit of weight to it but not too much that'll it'll actually weigh you down and cause you to sweat as soon as you step outside.
Promising review: "I wanted a simple jacket that was fashionable and that I could dress up or down and this was it. It's a spring jacket, and I love the soft and comfortable fabric. It fits perfectly. I'd buy again in more colors!" —Kay M.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 16 colors and patterns).
8. An oversized faux leather moto jacket — you may be obsessed with it as soon as it arrives at your door because not only does it have a nice edge to it, but it's also ridiculously comfortable. Wear this out to dinner with friends and watch as everyone does a double take to see who that cool person is in that cool jacket.
9. A long-line coat reviewers swear looks more expensive than the price tag. When you wear it, you may believe you're in Paris even if you're just in your own little neighborhood. And when the sun starts to shine a little too much, you can drape it over your shoulder for a look that's ~très chic~.
If you plan on wearing thick sweaters and lots of layers, reviewers suggest sizing up one size so the coat isn't too snug!
Promising review: "A quality coat for the spring/fall. The price point is outstanding for this soft wool-blend coat. It is lined on the inside for a smooth fitting. I ordered the army green, and the color looks beautiful!" —M V
Get it from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 13 colors).
10. A Dolman quilted knit jacket made of cotton, a breathable fabric that'll still keep you warm if the spring wind is actually making it feel colder outside than it looks. Plus, the oversized fit gives this the perfect relaxed look sure to get you a ton of compliments.
Promising review: "Finally bit the bullet and got this jacket for myself, I am so glad I did! I wear it almost every day, perfect for fall and spring or even cooler summer nights. It’s amazing quality." —hgoulding0824
Get it from Free People for $198 (available in sizes XS–XL and in five colors).
11. Or a similar style if you're on a budget but still want to rock a new jacket this spring. This one comes in festive colors for the season and will look just as good with leggings as it does with jeans.
Reviewers do mention that it's oversized, so you may want to size down if you want a closer fit.
Promising review: "I saw this jacket a few months ago, but it was much more expensive. I kept watching and bought it when it went on sale. This jacket is perfect for spring/early fall. It’s cozy, soft, has pockets — the kind of jacket you can bundle yourself into. It’s oversized, but not long." —Judy H.
Get it from Forever 21 for $48.74 (available in sizes XS-XL and in six colors).
12. A faux leather short-sleeve cropped moto jacket that combines an edgy style with a classic spring color. It's perfect for those late spring days when it's actually pretty warm out but you're not ready to give up your extra layer.
Promising review: "Love this great addition to my moto collection for the spring and summer. Lightweight and a little edgy! I can dress it up or down. I had to size up from the winter moto jacket as there is no stretch." —NIKKI44N
Get it from Torrid for $59.94+ (originally $99.90; available in sizes M–6X and in two colors).
13. A fleece bomber jacket you'll feel the ~bomb~ dot com in because you'll look super cute but stay warm, even when the temperature feels colder than what your weather app said when you looked at it in the morning.
Promising review: "This will be my new spring jacket. I love how it fights, looks great on me, and is so cuddly soft. For the price, I did not expect such a fabulous jacket. Two women complimented me on the jacket the first day I wore it." —Isa V-J
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors and patterns).
14. A flyweight quilted style with an adjustable waist tab to customize the fit a bit and make it work for you. Reviewers love the simplicity of the style and also say it makes a great travel jacket, so you may want to pack it for your upcoming spring break trip. 👀
Promising review: "Love this jacket! The green is very pretty — I wore it almost every day as soon as I got it and found it to be the perfect weight jacket for the transition from winter to spring." —Mags
Get it from Nordstrom for