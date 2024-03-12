34 Products That May Seem Frivolous But Will Actually Impact Your Life

1. A Cup Cozy Pillow if you enjoy lounging on your giant couch but usually end up too far away from the coffee or side table to grab your drink. You can place this anywhere on your couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to you because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in your way from being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Promising review: "We have a sectional sofa with an area that has a chaise lounge section I like to lay on but that puts me far enough from the coffee table that I don't have a good place to put my drinks. I bought this pillow to put next to me to hold my drinks, and I love it. It let's me keep my drinks nearby without having to constantly hold them while lounging and watching TV. Stable without being too bulky or heavy." —Holly M. Paddock
Get it in black from Amazon for $29.99 (also available in a "deluxe version" with an extra cup holder for $34.99).
2. A heated eye massager reviewers say can help with everything from migraines, headaches, eye strain, dry eyes, and even insomnia, but it also just feel really nice. And it may look simple, but this genius device has five different massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and even Bluetooth capabilities so you can play some soothing music as you relax.
Read more about how temperature therapy can help — including how applying heat during the start of a migraine can help relax tense muscles, while cold compresses can have a numbing effect, which may dull pain — at Mayo Clinic. And learn more about how reducing light can lessen migraine pain at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos, and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is topnotch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse, and this technology has helped me get through the night easily. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $49.29+ (available in three colors).
3. A full-body bath pillow if you want some support for your body and head when you're in the tub. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty
Get it from Amazon for $43.99.
4. And an overflow drain cover here to solve the problem of not being able to get enough water in the tub to fully submerge. This cover allows you to add a couple of extra inches of water, something that reviewers say makes ALLLL the difference.
Promising review: "I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner... I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." —HeartStar14
Get it FROM Amazon for $7.99 (available in nine colors).
5. Some Instant Pot magnetic cheat sheets that somehow make the genius Instant Pot even easier to use because you'll know exactly how to cook so many different dishes without having to ask Alexa for help once.
Promising review: "I am so happy that I decided to give this product a try! What an amazing idea. I placed the smaller magnet right on the Instant Pot and use it daily for a quick reference. Instead of searching the cookbook or internet, I can just glance over and know in an instant how to program my IP for that particular product." —Olesya
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. A "Purse Gummy," which you stick to the strap of your bag so that dang thing doesn't slip off your shoulder as you go about your day. It's a small thing that can be really annoying when you're out running errands and bend down to tie your shoe. UGH!
Promising review: "I recently bought a high-quality leather shoulder strap handbag and was having problems with it sliding off my shoulder, since the leather strap was fairly smooth. So I went online and searched to see if there were any products out there that would solve this issue...and I found the Purse Gummy! It works beautifully! No more struggling with a slipping strap. It is hardly noticeable on the strap since it is on the underside, but I wouldn't mind it if was seen because it works so well." —D. Dillon
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $13.95 (available in three colors).
7. A set of toaster oven bags designed to make the perfect grilled cheese without turning on the stove. You'll brie so thankful for this easy dinner, especially if you literally have five minutes to eat.
You can also heat up pizza slices, chicken nuggets, and more with it, meaning you'll have dinner ready in a matter of minutes. Reviewers say these are also great for anyone with a gluten allergy who needs to keep their bread separate in the toaster.
Promising review: "This saves so much time. I love these so much. I purchased more for gifts. No need to wait for items to cook in the toaster oven with these. I place three chicken nuggets or cheese sticks in a sleeve and pop them in the toaster on high/frozen. Perfectly crisped items are the result." —Gloria Nunez
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a 4- or 10-pack).
8. Wad-Free, which is about to change your laundry life. Don't believe me? This seemingly boring square thing attaches to the corners of your sheets to help them dry faster, be less wrinkled, and stop them from encompassing everything in the drier so it turns into a tangled mess. You'll spend less time doing laundry because your sheets will be dry the first time you check on them.
Plus, they're BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic.
Promising review: "These are life-changing!! The sheets don’t get bound up and twisted full of socks and under things. And therefore you KNOW that those socks and underthings are CLEAN. And the sheets are CLEAN. Which means not wasting time, soap, water, and electricity washing all that stuff all over again!!!! They’re good for your mood and good for the wallet and for the environment. Buy them and see what this brilliant woman has wrought. I’m buying a set for my kid going off to college and another set for me so I can do more than two sheets at once." —LHorns 4Ever
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99.
9. A clear toy blocker if you find yourself on the floor multiple times a day retrieving the toy that your "retriever" seems to lose under your furniture every time you turn around. It comes in two heights, can be cut to fit in the space exactly, and the tape can be removed and washed, so there's no harm to your floor. Score!
Promising review: "I wish I bought this sooner! My dog has always enjoyed the game of putting his toys under the couch and then staring at me to get them for him. It's been so nice to not have to constantly move my couch to get to the toys stuck in the middle or reach my arm under the couch anymore. I had to trim the top of it a bit to get it to fit nicely and two of the pieces for the sides of the couch but it was simple. The floor should be pretty clean for best adhesion." —Anna Elfstrum
Get it from Amazon for $13.98+ (available in three sizes).
10. A set of soda "lids" designed to attach to your can to keep your drink fresh and bubbly no matter how long it takes you to enjoy it. Plus, it makes it more portable so you can take it with you anywhere, even the beach or park.
Promising review: "Love these! Such a great idea! Easy to put on and take off. Great for taking soda and beer cans outside or to the beach. I shared them with my coworkers, and they liked them so much that they bought some, too. I recommend trying!!" —sd109
Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors and also 12-packs).
11. Bed bands that'll work super hard to keep the corners of your fitted sheet in place so they don't pop off and try to escape every chance they get. Plus, this means you won't have to fight to get the sheet on all four corners as often — that itself is a chore.
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets, I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life-changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie
Get a pack of four bands from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four pack sizes and five styles).
12. An oil dispenser with one of the coolest features I've ever seen — there's a measuring pump on the top so you don't have to use a measuring spoon every time the recipe calls for 1 tablespoon of oil. Sure, you could eye-ball it, but with this you'll be putting the exact amount of oil in the recipe every single time. And as a bonus, it will look so nice sitting on your counter when not in use.
To use, press the button until the oil reaches the desired amount. This also comes with an oil mister so you can spray an even coat on those veggies before you roast them.
Promising review: "This product is easy to use and is the perfect addition to any kitchen! I love how easily I can measure out olive oil and how smoothly it comes out of the bottle. It is great for cooking or for drizzling over salads! Not only is it easy to use, but it also looks nice in the kitchen. Unlike a plastic olive oil bottle, this dispenser is a beautiful addition to my counter top. Also, for anyone who is interested in measuring out their olive oil without needing to constantly pull out a tablespoon, this is the perfect dispenser for you! The spray bottle is also great for cooking! I love that I know exactly what comes out of the spray bottle, rather than a store-bought spray bottle with additives. 10/10 would recommend!" —Clotilde D.
Get it from Amazon for $29.89.