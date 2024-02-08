42 Ingenious Travel Products To Bring On Vacation In 2024

1. A digital luggage scale to calm your anxiety that your bag is overweight and that you won't have to redistribute your belongings with your suitcase open on the floor, for the whole airport to see. 😳 Maybe this is a very specific fear that I personally have...
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors and also a two-pack).
2. A Bandolier phone case with a wallet and a strap to keep your phone close to but out of your hands wherever your travel adventure takes you.
3. An affordable pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds with more than 235,800+ 5-star ratings, plus reviewers say they're similar to AirPods. You'll be able to block out all the surrounding noise on your flight (looking at you screaming toddler and jet engine noise!!!) and listen to some tunes that will help lull you to sleep so you can wake up rested and ready to take on your destination.
The earbuds come in a wireless charging case with up to 14 hours of charge. The earbuds themselves can play for up to four hours on a full charge. You also get different-sized silicone tips to make sure these fit your ear perfectly.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors).
4. A portable lock box you can secure around two beach chairs to stash your wallet and phone in as you head into the ocean to snorkel — no more worrying about someone grabbing your stuff when you're face-first in the water.
You can also use this in your room to keep valuables protected.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for vacations. We took it to Atlantis in the Bahamas. It worked perfectly. Held our phones, room keys, etc while we were out enjoying the beach or pool. Just looped it to beach chair or table. Highly recommended." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $44.95+ (available in six colors).
5. An inflatable wedge pillow because when it comes to getting sleep on planes, you should not be worried about how you look. This comfy pillow will make it so you can fully conk out and catch some ZZZs. Plus, if you aren't ready to sleep yet, you can put your phone inside it and use it as a comfy way to watch your favorite comfort show (that will hopefully help you fall asleep).
Promising review: "I used this on four international flights last month and it made all the difference in the world. It's compact, easy to inflate/deflate, very versatile in how you can position it, doesn't rely on the tray table, and works well for bulkhead seats as well as those with someone in front of you. I can't sleep with my head back without snorting myself awake, so this is a perfect alternative. I can very comfortably lean forward in my seat and sleep almost like I can in a bed. I'm 6'2" and this pillow is plenty tall enough to just rest on my lap and let me lean forward into it without feeling crunched over. This pillow will easily let me get enough comfortable periods of sleep on a nine-hour flight that I don't feel completely drained upon arrival. My wife tried mine out before we left on vacation and loved it so much she had me order her one. We both wouldn't travel without them now." —Still Chilly In Colorado
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. Or a Trtl neck pillow if you prefer to sleep sitting up but can never get your neck comfortable enough to sleep longer than five minutes (before you head falls over and wakes you up). This will support your neck so you can actually get some shut-eye.
Promising review: "This thing is the greatest thing invented since chicken and biscuits. It's like a nice scarf with just enough support to keep your neck just in the right position. I highly recommend it. Works great with big headphones, too." —Deana Hero
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
7. An external battery so powerful that it can charge your phone up to three times before it needs to be charged itself. Now that's convenient when you're out and about all day using your phone as a camera to capture all the memories.
Promising review: "This is an amazing rapid power charger! It charges an iPad faster than plugging it into AC, even while using it! The size is very manageable — about the size of a deck of cards. I travel frequently, and I'm not always near a power source. I just make sure to charge the Anker each evening and then none of my devices will be without power during the day. I was so happy with it, I purchased two more — one for my husband and one for my sister who can't seem to remember to keep her devices charged." —Cathy K
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in black and red).
8. A travel wallet with an RFID-blocking shield material to not only keep all your many important travel documents organized, but also safe and ready for you to grab when you need your ID quickly in the TSA line.
9. Alleyoop's pen pal you may think is one of those super-cool multicolored pens you used in grade school, but is actually a super-cool 4-in-1 makeup tool. Throw this in your bag, and you'll have eyeliner, brow liner, lip liner, and a highlighter right at your fingertips. No need for so many makeup products to weigh down your bag.
10. An anti-blister balm for when you're in a ~pinch~ and want to make sure that you don't get blisters from walking all day.
Promising review: "I purchased two of these for our one-week Disney World trip. I knew I’d be walking around A LOT, and my feet aren’t used to the many miles of walking a day in the hot and humid environment, so I didn’t want to be uncomfortable. I'm happy to say I put it on once in the morning, slipped on some socks and comfy shoes, and I didn’t get one blister or issue with my feet! I wish I knew about this a long time ago!" —Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
11. And some anti-chafe balm to protect your inner thighs (or any other part of your body, really) from excessive rubbing while you're out on your adventure.
Promising review: "I was in Arizona during a continuing 100+ heat wave on a vacay tour. I didn’t use it the first day and ended up with rubbed thighs due to rough seams on shorts and excessive heat. I then used this everyday without additional rubbing rash. This stuff is awesome!!!! I will not leave home again on travel without it. It was not wet or tacky, just glides very nicely. It held up in 113-degree heat. Without it, it would have been a very different vacation. Thank you for making this product!!!!" —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in other formats and pack sizes).
12. A roll-top dry bag, a must-have for your beach vacation when you want to ~soak up~ every last bit of sunshine before heading to the airport. This bag is made from a waterproof and watertight nylon, meaning you can stick your wet suit in it and not worry about it making everything else in your bag damp (and smelly) as you make the dreaded trip back home.
Promising review: "I bought this bag for a summer trip, and it exceeded my expectations. I had this with me when I was poolside, in the pool, on a catamaran, during water-based excursions, and all items inside remained dry! This bag also works well for non-water-based activities." —Deja C.
Get it from Dagne Dover for $25 (available in two colors).
13. AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Promising review: "Even with the news of Delta Air Lines adding bluetooth connectivity to IFE (on new Airbus neos for now), I honestly expect that to be flaky and would much rather trust something consistent like this. I wanted to note that I have successfully paired this with AirPods Pro 2 and find it to be fairly intuitive so far. It seems that once it has been paired, the AirFly with auto-connect to the AirPods when turned on, which will interrupt existing listening on the iPhone/Macbook. Playing audio on either of these Apple devices doesn't seem to interrupt AirFly, which is exactly the kind of functionality I expect. After I turn off the AirFly, I simply enter the iOS/Mac bluetooth menu to reconnect. So far, the handoff back and forth has been really smooth." —ezeitouni
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and two colors).
14. A travel belt made so you can attach any bag to the top of your suitcase because sometimes the best carry-on bags are not designed with that handy sleeve on the back. With this, you won't have to lug your bag through the airport when your gate is the absolute last one at the end of the longest corridor.
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches so it will fit most bags.
Cincha Travel is a small Cali-based business started by a BIPOC couple that makes these adjustable straps from vegan leather. The brand also donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Promising review: "Love this! I am constantly struggling between holding my jacket and two carry-ons. This is the perfect solution! I can’t wait to start using it when I’m back to regular business travel." —Allison
Get the 45" Original from Cincha Travel for $39.99 (available in 22 colors and other sizes).