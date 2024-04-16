1. The popular Demora foot exfoliation mask about to help bring your feet back to life after a rough, rough winter of being buried in your boots. Reviewers love this for helping with calluses and cracked skin. All you have to do is leave the bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour and then wash your feet. Over the next five to seven days, all the dead skin will peel off your feet, leaving them feeling brand new.
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest, the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby-soft feet...10/10 would recommend!! " —Alma Elias
2. A basin you can fill with warm water and a foot soak (or bath bomb 👀) to give your feet the R&R they deserve. I'm just saying that at-home spa days are a great way to spend a rainy spring day...
Promising review: "This foot soak tub is essential if you have foot/ankle problems like I do. This tub is perfectly sized, sturdy, and thick, I would definitely buy one again as a gift to my friends. The sticker is hard to remove, but it’s nothing that good old rubbing alcohol can’t take care of." —Voodoo Coffee
3. OR a bubbly foot spa if you want to take it up a notch and really make it feel like you're at a luxury spa. It has massage nodes, a removable pumice stone, heat, bubbles, *and* vibrations. Not only will it feel heavenly, but it'll also help you leave your feet feeling fresh and ready to take on whatever spring adventures you've got planned for them.
4. An anti-fungal polish capable of transforming your toenails so you can wear your favorite sandals without a second thought. It hydrates and exfoliates brittle nails as well as helps reduce discoloration and thickness. Just apply one coat daily, and you can see results in as little as two days.
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I was doubtful that a nonprescription would work, but this has. In about two months, the infected nails have peeled off and new nails have grown. All I did was put a layer over the toenail every night before going to bed. Highly recommended!" —Leah
5. A foot file if it's been a little bit too long since you got your last pedicure. This will scrape off all the dead skin and calluses to make your feet soft and smooth again. Sandal season better watch out because here you come!
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them! This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
6. Or a foot buffer actually made with etched glass for a gentle solution to help remove those built-up callouses that have found a home on your feet. You can use it when you're either wet or dry to help remove dead skin.
7. A set of fizzy Pedi-Bombs you can drop into a warm spa footbath to help de-funkify your feet. These are filled with essential oils, including tea tree oil to keep your feet smelling as lovely as those flowers blooming outside.
Bloved By Nature is a small business based in is a Phenix City, Alabama based that creates plant-based beauty products.
Promising review: "Love these — very convenient to pop into your little foot bathtub while catching up on Netflix. Makes it feel like a Jacuzzi for your feet, even if it's just a plastic bin! Will be buying more." —abcdaron
8. Self-heating soothing foot masks because your feet deserve just as much love as you give your face. These are infused with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint to help soothe your tired and achy feet that have been hitting the ground running (literally).
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!"
9. A bottle of callus-removing gel that'll help remove years worth of hard calluses that have accumulated on your feet.
And it's super easy to use! All you have to do is presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse. You can use a foot file to make sure no dead skin or residue is left.
Promising review: "BUY IT. You won't regret it. I ordered this product based on all the reviews. I was tired of using the foot file for 20 minutes on each foot once and twice per week with not very good results. I used the product today for the first time. Followed all instructions. I left it on for 5.5 mins then rinsed really well and barely had to buff with the foot file. I then washed my feet with soap and rinsed well. Then dried and lathered on foot lotion and put on a pair of socks. That was about two hours ago. My feet are like a baby's foot. I had calluses and ridges on my heels and the outer side of my feet. Not the worst but very much there. It is all gone!" —SI Ruble
10. YogaToes gemstone stretchers reviewers with hammer toes, bunions, and plantar fascitis swear by for temporary relief. Bonus tip: put these in the freezer, and you'll get a soothing, cooling treatment on your little toesies.
OH — these also can make it easier to paint your own toenails!!
Promising review: "It really does feel good to get your toes spread apart. It is, in fact, therapeutic and relaxing. I'm happy and I think I may get some as gifts. They easy to clean and pretty too! I am a tired mama, and I will take all the self-care hacks I can get! Easy to put on. They also stay put even when doing little foot stretching movements like curling your toes." —Amazon Customer
11. An ingrown toenail treatment specifically designed as a little brace you can put on your toenail. It applies gentle force to straighten and strengthen your nails back into a more comfortable position. No need to dread open-toe shoes anymore!
Promising review: "It is really amazing how quickly this worked for me. After having both my big toenails 100% removed as a kid due to ingrown nails, they never grew back the same again. One was ok, but the left to was so painful as it grew extremely curved and caused a lot of dead skin to grow under it. After reading about this product, I decided it would be worth the $50. After using this product for only two weeks, it is completely uncurved! It's insane! Also a tip, paint over the strip with clear nail polish, it helps it last longer." —Guerrero Clan
12. Solaroil, a nail and cuticle oil designed to strengthen your nails with daily use. Just massage it on at night and wake up in the morning to more beautiful toenails.
Promising review: "My big toenails were dehydrated from leaving nail polish on for too long. After two months of painting my nails with this oil, my nails have healed. I would recommend it for hydrating nails." —Samira A.
