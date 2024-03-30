If You Want To Spoil Your Pet, Here Are 35 Cool Products They’ll Probably Love

1. A self-grooming toy you can mount to a corner in your home and give your kitty a place where they can get a couple of scritches, even when you're not home. It also removes any loose fur, which means you'll have to brush them less, which is a win-win.
Promising review: "This is a genius product. I bought three and sent them to a car shelter. They loved it!! Easy to install, and the cats immediately started using them. I will absolutely buy more and send them to other shelters." —Gwen Vidales
Get it from Amazon for $11.85.
2. A bully stick holder specifically designed to hold your dog's favorite bully stick to help prevent choking and stomach blockage. It'll make their chew time a little easier because they'll have something bigger to hold on to as they go to town.
Promising review: "I was petrified when our 4-month-old pup swallowed 3” of a bully stick and then found myself throwing away a good portion of the stick, wasting money, to ensure she didn’t choke. Then I found Bully Grip. Genius! It’s super simple to use, and now my dog has two toys in one, and I’m a happy dog mom!" —Darla Brown
Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in small for treats 1/2 inch–3/4 inches, medium 5/8 inches–7/8 inches, and large 3/4 inches–1 1/8 inches).
3. A pet massager designed with four detachable rollers, two speeds, and an ergonomic handle because your furry friend deserves some deep relaxation as much as you do. It's also rechargeable and waterproof, and reviewers say it works on humans.
Promising reviews: "All three of my orange tabbies adore this! They come running when I call 'Massages!' They mostly love it on their head and around their necks — the favorite scratching places." —MaggieD
"I’m very pleased with this product. Easy to hold and I use it for my dog. I tried it on myself first and found my hair did not tangle. So I tried it on my sheltie and again it didn’t seem to tangle. Very pleased, and the dog loves it." —Glenda Wyatt
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in three colors).
4. A ball launcher perfect for any pet parent whose fur baby loves to run. Not only will this get the tennis ball farther than just using your arm, but it also grabs the muddy, slobbery ball from the ground, meaning you never have to touch that gross thing again. You'll dog will be tired quicker so you can move on with your day knowing they're going to take a loooooong nap.
Promising review: "This is such a genius invention. I'm so happy I don't have to touch my dog's slimy tennis balls anymore; it's so gross. My arm was getting so worn out from trying to throw my dog's ball as far as I could, but this thing allows me to chuck the ball all the way to the other side of the park; it's fantastic! My dog has never been more worn out in a such a short amount of time. It's so helpful when I don't have time to take her for a long walk to get out her energy. Super happy with this product." —Kristi Merrill
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in three sizes and seven lengths).
5. A pint of maple bacon ice cream you should probably warn everyone in your family is for the dog. This sweet treat is a perfect way to celebrate their birthday, gotcha day, or even just a random night, just because you love them so much. Reviewers rave about how pups lick this stuff right up!
All you have to do is add water and freeze it for a tasty treat!
Puppy Scoops Store is a small business creating ice cream and cakes for dogs.
Promising review: "My dog can be picky, so I was unsure about this, but she loved it! I bought it for her birthday, and she licked it up without hesitation. She particularly liked it when it was half melted. Didn't cause her any tummy troubles either. I would definitely try this in other flavors." —Courtney Gantt
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six flavors).
6. A DJ deck scratching toy I'm pretty sure will be great entertainment for both you and your cat. It's designed with a spinnable deck and posable arm your cat can paw at as they drop some sick beats, of course.
Promising review: "This is an awesome product. I must admit — I thought it looked cool, but I had low expectations about its future as a cat toy. I mean cats never do what you want/expect, so I doubted they would be scratchin' many records. Boy, was I wrong! Ten minutes after putting it together, they were already DJ Jazzy Dax and hype boys Sputnik and Gatsby were droppin' some block rockin' beats. I can't say for sure that your cats will like it, but mine have been all about that bass since it was delivered a couple of days ago." —Jude Harris
Get it from Amazon for $27.44.
7. A snuggle puppy stuffed toy, a must-have for any pup dealing with separation anxiety. The stuffed animal comes with a heart that beats and makes it feel like they're not alone in their crate all night long.
The heartbeat has two modes: 24-hour continuous use or 8-hour use with automatic shut-off. It comes with AAA batteries and a one-time-use heat pack.
Snuggle Puppy is a small business that was created in 1997 by a breeder who wanted to help a litter of puppies transition to their new homes. It ended up being so effective that the line was eventually expanded to help other pets with stress and anxiety.
Promising review: "This product is genius! Ten stars! Well-made, with clear directions for use. I have an elderly pug who has become increasingly needy. I can't sit with her all day. I tried snuggling her next to articles of my clothing or a shoe. She still cried and whined. So I searched online for some sort of calming dog product. After watching the video, I ordered Snuggle Puppy, and it arrived the same day. I had it out of the wrapper and next to my pug in five minutes. She rubbed her head on it so I knew she liked it. I turned on the beating heart, and no more crying and whining. I should have purchased this a long time ago." —Clarabella
Get it from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in six colors).
8. A set of mini-sneakers your feathered friend will love to chew on ~sole~ very much. And you'll enjoy watching them, too.
Promising review: "My African Grey parrot loves her sneakers! I untie the laces and then retie two ends together and hang them over a perch or a cage bar. She patiently will link by link pull up her sneaker and take great pleasure in completely destroying them." —Cher M
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.77.
9. A foldable splash pad for dogs for a fun activity that has an element of play in it. Your dog can run through the sprinklers and cool off or even try to grab the water. Plus, you can increase or decrease the height of the stream by adjusting the water pressure. Just look at how much fun that pup is having!
Promising review: "We're already hitting triple digits in Arizona, and I wish I'd found this wonderful splash pad years ago. Both of our dogs were thrilled when I set this up. They had a fantastic playtime with both the fountain effect and just tromping around inside the pool. A great way for them to cool off and get some exercise when it's just too hot for their normal trail runs. Reasonably priced with easy setup right out of the box — basically just set it down and hook up the hose. It held up very well against their rough play. Seems very durable. Looking forward to an entire summer of cool playtime in the desert heat! Highly recommend if your dogs love water, and this would be fun for small children, as well!" —Kayce
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
10. A bearded dragon harness with wings to transform your lizard into the fierce flying dragon you know they are and take them for a walk at the same time. Sorry, fire breathing is not included.
Promising review: "It took some finesse to get it on him at first since he kept pulling his legs out but once I got it on, it worked like a charm. This was a first for my beardie so it took him some getting used to before he moved on his own. It’s pretty cute too." —Chrisp
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
11. An interactive cat toy that'll turn dinnertime into playtime for your kitty. If your furry BFF eats too fast (and, in turn, throws up after), this will slow them down to prevent that. It will also stimulate their brain and their urge to hunt, so they're not as mischievous throughout the day.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I purchased this feeder back in January because my youngest cat, Chicho, is a little ball of energy and needs regular mental stimulation or he'll whine and stare and me and whine some more (super fun while I'm trying to WFH). Thankfully, he LOVES this. I literally put his regular dry kibble in there, which he already has full access to in his food bowl in the kitchen, but for some reason, putting his paw in these tubes and digging them out one by one really does it for him. I only use it as a playtime toy when he needs attention and I can't give it to him, not as a regular feeding device, but plenty of reviewers said their kitties eat full meals from it (and finally *aren't* throwing up). If your cat is often bored and meowing for attention, I say give this a shot!"
Promising review: "It took a couple of days for my cat to figure it out, but once she did, she enjoyed getting her kibble out of it. Since we feed her wet food twice a day, if she is hungry in between, she has to work for that extra food. This will keep her from getting overweight. It’s made really well as when cats pull the food out, it falls into a little scoop in the front. Genius." —Laura Brehmer
Get it from Amazon for $13.40.
12. A betta fish leaf hammock because even fish deserve some R&R. Yes, really! Your betta fish can use this leaf as place to take a break from swimming all the time.
This leaf does arrive with a wire inside, so just be sure to remove it before adding to the tank.
Promising review: "I had a problem with my betta sleeping near the filter and getting stuck on it. These leaves are his new bed. He’s always resting on them. Great way to provide as a resting spot for your betta!" —Rose Moon
Get two from Amazon for $6.98.
13. A wheeled see-through pet carrier designed with 13 large ventilation holes on the sides, so your cat can breathe easily as you tote them around town. They'll be able to see all the sights and sounds around them, and you won't have to worry about them making a break for it.
Plus, it comes with two types of mats for the inside — a cooling pad for summer, and a fluffy cushion for winter. It also has an extendable, adjustable handle and 360-degree spinning wheels.
Vetreska is a small business creating unique and fun pet products for home and travel.
Promising review: "I got these for my cats. They are inside boys and when I use the harness in the fenced backyard they tend to eat grass. My ginger is a rotund 19 pounds but this contraption fits his extra large body with room for him to turn around and check out the ladies." —andjas96
Get it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available in four styles).
14. A Chuckit! float fetch toy actually made with lightweight memory foam so your dog can jump into the pool, beach, or lake and scoop it right up. It'll be a ton of fun for both of you to take your playtime to the water. Plus, the bright colors make it easier to find, and the rope gives extra leverage when you toss it.
Promising review: "This is hands-down my dachshund's favorite water toy. Lasted over a year through river trips, dog beach, and pool days. Very durable, and floats very well. Easy to throw and does not hold water or smell after use at all. We just bought him another after much use." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $10.13+ (available in two sizes).
15. A small pet snack puzzle board because your bunny needs as much mental stimulation as any other pet. This board has seven lids they have to figure out how to lift to find the treats inside.
Let's just hope your small animal can figure this out better than my family's dog who got so frustrated with one of these that she shoved it across the floor in defeat.
Promising review: "This was recommended to me by another bunny mom. I wasn't sure about getting it, because my bunny is so picky and mostly likes to play with his toys without anyone watching! Anyway, I got this for my bunny for Christmas, and to my surprise, he not only liked it but he got the hang of it very quickly! He had a lot of fun with it! Before I got this, I used to play the 'Where is it?' game with light plastic measuring cups I got for him to toss around. So now, he nudges his measuring cups and looks at me as if he's asking to play with this toy. It makes me so happy to now have something that we can play with together." —Ducky EMTP
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.