If You Want To Spoil Your Pet, Here Are 35 Cool Products They’ll Probably Love

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I purchased this feeder back in January because my youngest cat, Chicho, is a little ball of energy and needs regular mental stimulation or he'll whine and stare and me and whine some more (super fun while I'm trying to WFH). Thankfully, he LOVES this. I literally put his regular dry kibble in there, which he already has full access to in his food bowl in the kitchen, but for some reason, putting his paw in these tubes and digging them out one by one really does it for him. I only use it as a playtime toy when he needs attention and I can't give it to him, not as a regular feeding device, but plenty of reviewers said their kitties eat full meals from it (and finally *aren't* throwing up). If your cat is often bored and meowing for attention, I say give this a shot!"



Promising review: "It took a couple of days for my cat to figure it out, but once she did, she enjoyed getting her kibble out of it. Since we feed her wet food twice a day, if she is hungry in between, she has to work for that extra food. This will keep her from getting overweight. It’s made really well as when cats pull the food out, it falls into a little scoop in the front. Genius." —Laura Brehmer

