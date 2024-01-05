An Electric Candle Lighter, A Cozy Blanket, And 35 Other Things Your Home Probably Wants You To Buy This Winter

1. A plush blanket reviewers swear is super comparable to the cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams one that everyone raves about. You'll be able to get cozy under this ridiculously soft blanket while only spending a fraction of the price. Score!
Promising review: "I found this blanket off of TikTok, and I thought it was so cute. It is just as cute in person. I’ve had it for about a month now, and it’s warm and comfortable for road trips, sleeping, or just sitting and watching TV. It is not as soft as I thought it would be, but it’s not rough either. Still a wonderful blanket." —Zoie
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors and four sizes).
2. A small space heater designed to keep you warm and toasty without having to heat up the rest of the house. It has three heat settings as well as a fan-only mode to keep you the perfect temperature *and* save money on your electric bill. Reviewers confirm this thing is small but packs a big punch!
Promising review: "I bought this heater to stay warm while working from home this winter and to avoid high heating costs. So far we’ve already had a few chilly mornings and this little heater has worked great! Heats up my small office space quickly. It’s not exactly quiet, but as long as I am not in the phone I do not find the sound distracting. Hoping this will keep me warm throughout the winter!" —Taylor Gobeil
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3. And an auto-shutoff outlet to give you peace of mind that you won't leave your space heater on for any longer than you need it, thus saving you even more money. Plus, you can use it to ensure your curling iron or straightener is turned off after you leave home during the other seasons.
That can't be a fear just I have, right? Right??? You can set the timer on this for one, two, four, or eight hours, or just put it on hold.
Promising review: "I plug a small electric heater into it. It allows me to get heat for a while...and turns the heat off when I forget I left it on. It should save me a few bucks over the course of a Maine cold winter!" —Maine Guy
Get it from Amazon for $11.79.
4. A small lamp that'll cast a sunset or sunrise light in the room and add some ambience without you having to go outside.
Promising review: "I’ve had mine plugged in for over a year, and it’s still going strong! I seriously cannot love this thing more. It really gives my room a super relaxing vibe. The colors are so pretty, and the light is very vibrant. I absolutely love this and definitely recommend it." —Mørgan Jane
Get it from Amazon $9.99+ (available in two colors).
5. A eucalyptus bundle you can hang from your shower head to add a touch of greenery and life to the room. Plus, the steam from the shower will cause it to release natural oils said to help relax the body and mind, *and* fill the room with a heavenly scent. I'm feeling calmer just thinking about that...
The bundle is handmade and comes cut, wrapped and tied with a self-adhesive hook from this small business based in Charlotte, North Carolina. They recommend replacing once a month for the best results.
Promising review: "I’ve purchased eucalyptus bundles multiple times from this seller. They arrive in perfect condition and smell great. I love that the little hook arrives with the new bundle. All you have to do is stick the hook in your shower and hang your bundle! We have them in all our showers, and we receive many compliments on how nice it smells!" —Jessica
Get it from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $13.44+ (available in five sizes).
6. A heated mattress pad, which may be the thing that convinces you to never leave your bed again. The queen and king sizes have dual controls, meaning you and your partner don't have to agree on the same level of warmth every night. Talk about luxury!
The cover has 10 heat settings and an auto-off timer you can set between one and 12 hours. It's recommended for mattresses up to 15 inches deep.
Promising review: "We live in Wisconsin where it gets very cold at night. We like to crack the bedroom windows open at night because we prefer a cold room to sleep in. But this makes getting in bed with freezing cold sheets brutal. Not anymore, this mattress pad is a game changer! Turning the mattress pad on before getting in bed makes all the difference in the world; no more freezing cold sheets. The dual controls are great since I like my side warmer than my husband does his side. The controls are easy to work and see in the dark. The mattress pad is soft and comfortable; you cannot feel the wires at all. It has nice deep pockets that fit on our mattress and memory foam pad very nicely. You will need two outlets to plug into in order for the separate controls to work. One year later…we still love this mattress pad!" —Linda Stranzl
Get it from Amazon for $69.95+ (available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes).
7. A "flaming" humidifier made look like a little fire, but it's actually releasing steam and light. Add two to three drops of essential oils, and you'll get a dose of relaxing scent along with a cozy feel.
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $32.69 (available in two colors).
8. A window insulator kit to stop any cold air from sneaking in through your windows. If you live in an old home or apartment, this is a great way to help lower your energy costs that doesn't interfere with the windows at all.
Promising review: "I buy this every winter, and it makes a BIG difference! We have super-thin windows and this works like a charm to stop 80% of the cold drafts, and I find I can sit right next to the window without a problem after installing them. It's easy to install and looks invisible after you apply heat with a hair dryer. No one will be able to tell there's a film, and it'll look completely transparent after you apply heat. It was so satisfying to see the wrinkles disappear! It looks great, works great, and will save your energy! Win win win!" —Raymond
Get a 10-window kit from Amazon for $24.70.
9. A faux sheepskin area rug for the floor next to your bed (or anywhere else TBH), so you'll have a soft place to land when you get up in the morning.
Promising review: "I loooooove it! It’s such a nice material. It looks more expensive than what it actually is. It looks great in my living room." —Silvia Gallegos
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 10 colors).
10. A giant 10x10 blanket big enough for the whole fam (or you and your pup) to cuddle under and watch a movie while the weather outside is frightful. You'll never have another fight about who has more of the blanket again.
Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon (available in 11 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 17 colors, patterns, and prints) for $159.
11. A candle lamp warmer specifically designed so you can add some ambience to the room without having to actually light the candle. Reviewers love this option because you don't have to worry about having an open flame around kids and pets *and* it disperses the scent of the candle better than just lighting it.
12. A giant beanbag just begging for you to run and jump in it and then stay there for a couple of hours at least diving into your latest read. Now that sounds like an amazing way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
Filled with durable shredded foam, this super cushy beanbag ships in a box a fraction of its size and expands to its actual size over time.
Promising review: "So it's huge!! Like two adults can comfortably lounge in this thing and it’s got extra room. It comes in an airtight plastic bag and will start to rise once that is removed, take a day or so. It's so cozy and comfy, I've napped in it twice by accident. I couldn’t help it, I was so relaxed." —Colby Noonkester
Get it from Amazon for $119+ (available in four sizes and 12 colors).
13. A butterfly-shaped insect trap capable of catching all those little annoying bugs trolling around your plants that you didn't realize you brought inside when you moved your plants in the house. It's discreet enough to almost blend in with your plant while it traps those little suckers better than a Venus flytrap.
Promising review: "Whenever I would bring my plants inside for the winter, my house would get invaded with gnats. I tried a few solutions before this, none of which made much difference. It was really annoying. Now I stick one or two of these in any problem plant, and the majority of those little guys get stuck as soon as they come out of the soil. Very satisfying." —JuicyZebra
Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $5.03+ (available in 17 styles and packs).
14. A mini projector here to transform your living room (or even bedroom) into a whole theater experience. Friday night sounds like a perfect night to build a blanket fort and snuggle in for a movie marathon using this projector. Those happy hour plans? Consider them cancelled.
Promising review: "It was super simple to set up and made for a very fun movie night. Video output is very clear and I was able to project it onto a white wall. Playback is smooth and the projection size that this little machine can output is amazing — large-screen movie watching in such a small size! Due to its size, it makes it very portable. I'm looking forward to doing some backyard movie nights once summer comes around again. I was easily able to connect this to my laptop and even my Fire Stick, so lots of show options were available to me. Overall, I'm very satisfied with this purchase." —Nancy
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
15. A boot tray you can keep by your door so you have a place to slip off your wet and snowy boots after coming inside. This way, all that water won't make it's way onto your floor and carpet. Because nobody wants that.
Promising review: "Great to hold wet winter shoes at your doors! I use them for putting my wet snowy shoes on when I come in my house from outside in the snow. The lip around the edges keeps the water from getting on my carpets and hardwood floors. I love these, and after the snow melts, I just pour the water into sink. Works great!! So easy to clean." —mimiofmixedblessings
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in two styles).
16. A wall-mounted blanket rack if you're constantly surrounded by blankets on your couch, which is great when you want to get cozy but not when you have people coming over and want to make your place look nice.
Edge Live Creations Co. is a small business based in Shelby, Ohio specializing in handmade stylish and functional storage solutions.
Promising review: "Just what I needed! The quality is good and the wood is beautiful. Shipping was fast. I would definitely order again." —Krista Hill
Get it from Edge Live Creations Co. on Etsy for $47.25+ (originally $63+; available in two sizes and six finishes).
17. A sherpa cover and body pillow you'll want to cuddle with all night long.
Promising review (for cover): "This case is so soft, fluffy, and warm. I had to buy another one to use during the warm summer months. It's like cuddling an enormous silky lamb." —Whitney
Get them both from Amazon: $12.99+ (for the cover; available in 12 colors) and $32.29+ (for the body pillow; available in four styles).
18. A plug-in color-changing mushroom light just perfect for adding a touch of cottagecore to your bedroom. *And* it will light the way when you wake up in the middle of the night to go to the bathroom. We love a product that puts the fun in functional.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.