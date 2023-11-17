47 Home Products That Future You Will Be *So* Thankful For

1. A super-sleek velvet ottoman designed so the top pops off (and you can flip to make a small table) to reveal some sneaky storage. You can fill this with basically anything, even an ever-growing candle collection, as one BuzzFeed editor does.
2. A Chom Chom roller for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
3. A super-cool wall-art holder with slots to hold your favorite lipsticks. Not only will it be a piece of art on your wall, but it will be super convenient when you are looking for the specific lipstick that matches your outfit. Now you know exactly where it is.
4. A soundproofing strip to help block out all the surrounding noise so you don't have to hear the music that your upstairs neighbor decides to put on at 2 a.m. Some of us like to sleep!!!
5. A sofa table skinny enough to not take up a ton of space but still give you a place to add chic decor pieces and organized storage — from the entryway or even behind the couch.
6. Some Shoe Slotz designed so you can store your shoes on top of each other instead of side by side, meaning not only will your closet look so neat, but you'll also have room to store more shoes. Always a win in my world.
7. A small lamp that'll cast a sunset or sunrise light in the room and add some ambience without you having to go outside.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp as a gift for my husband. We just set up a room in the basement where he keeps his records, films, musical instruments, and other fun stuff. We call it the music listening room — he has a stressful job so he really enjoys going down to the basement and listening to a record and turning on some nice mood lighting. I ordered the sunset lamp as a complement to the theme of the room and we just love it. The closer you are to the wall, the more of a defined a circle it will cast, and the farther back you move the lamp you will see more of an ambient light instead. It’s a really cool light that looks great next to our other eclectic lights, lava lamps and such. When not in use, the lamp is very small and discreet, just a few inches high and sits on the desk in the room." —MBA Squared
8. A door draft stopper reviewers swear is a great way to stop cold air from getting into your home during the winter months. Not only will you save money on your energy bill, but you'll also stop tiny critters from crawling their way into your home. And now that's a win-win.
9. A Rifle Paper Co. printed rug because if you've been eyeing this beauty for a while now, this is your sign that you need it in your life. It's beautiful, will add some warmth to the room, and make you extremely happy when you look at it. OK, maybe this is just me convincing myself to finally hit "add to cart."
10. A Bissell multi-purpose portable cleaner pretty much guaranteed to gross you out because of all the dirt and gunk it will pull out from the furniture and upholstery in your home. Reviewers with kids (and pets) have used this to save their couches, rugs, stairs, car seats, and more.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
11. A set of blackout curtains because I'm sure you loved all the natural light that came with your home, that is, until it woke you up at 6 a.m. on Saturday. These curtains will make sure that you get your much needed beauty rest no matter how bright it is outside.
12. A silverware tray because just letting your utensils sit in a pile really shouldn't ~slide~. This will let you keep them all together and looking oh so nice.
13. An acrylic plant hanger made to fit in your windowsill so you have a place to not only store your ~growing~ collection of plants, but also display them.
14. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents on most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend!" —Tara
15. Bed bands that'll work super hard to keep the corners of your fitted sheet in place so they don't pop off and try to escape every chance they get. Plus, this means you won't have to fight to get the sheet on all four corners as often — that itself is a chore.
16. Some Oh Yuck jetted tub cleaner that's appropriately named because I bet that's exactly what you're going to say after you use it in your tub. And then you'll probably question how clean you got last time you took a bath...
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! We've lived in our home for four years now and had never used our jetted tub. One day last week I decided I needed a nice long soak, filled up the tub only to discover the water was rusty and yellow (SICK). I looked up online what the best way to clean a jetted bathtub was and Oh Yuk came up over and over. Now I know why, this stuff is a miracle worker! We ran it through our tub several times until it was clear. We were so impressed, I purchased another bottle as a housewarming gift for my sister-in-law who is moving into her new house next week. You will not be disappointed, and I'd be shocked if the first words out of your mouth when you use this stuff weren't 'OH YUK'!" —Kimmy D
17. A vertical shoe tower if you have a small space but you still want a place to put your shoes as soon as you walk in the door.
18. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to making your muddy rain boots look brand new in one swoop — no changing of cleaning products required.
19. Some shelf dividers providing you the chance to stack clothing and linens in the whole shelf without them toppling over, creating an even bigger mess. And when you want to grab that specific shirt at the bottom of the pile, you'll be super grateful to have these.
20. A peace vase, or in other words, the new focal point of whatever room it's in. This beauty will bring you so much joy every time you look at it.
21. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can use weekly to stop any buildup or odors from coming out of your sink. Nobody wants to deal with that grossness!
Promising reviews: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. I never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four-pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE-CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears
22. A floating shelf to transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day because, let's be honest, are you really ever going to get around to reading every single one of them?
23. A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the clutter and eyesore of the mess of cords around your plugs and give your space a sleek and clean look.
24. A full-body bath pillow if you want some support for your body and head when you're in the tub. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty
