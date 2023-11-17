Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    47 Home Products That Future You Will Be *So* Thankful For

    Your home will be a better place because of these things.

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A super-sleek velvet ottoman designed so the top pops off (and you can flip to make a small table) to reveal some sneaky storage. You can fill this with basically anything, even an ever-growing candle collection, as one BuzzFeed editor does.

    Amazon, Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord says: "Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in, and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).

    2. Chom Chom roller for any pet parent who can't seem to escape the loads of hair that end up covering their furniture. Seriously, sometimes it feels like they lose every single hair on their body every day. Simply roll it on the upholstery, and it will grab every last strand.

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this, and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through 4–5 disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors). 

    3. A super-cool wall-art holder with slots to hold your favorite lipsticks. Not only will it be a piece of art on your wall, but it will be super convenient when you are looking for the specific lipstick that matches your outfit. Now you know exactly where it is.

    lip-shaped lipstick holder
    Makeup In Place / Etsy

    Makeup In Place is a Florida-based small biz that specializes in these super fun and practical makeup organizers. 

    Promising review: "I love this lipstick holder!! It's practical but also a fun decoration for the wall. It's really well made. It is also packaged beautifully!! I really love it!" —Adriana W

    Get it from Makeup in Place on Etsy for $75 (available in two colors). 

    4. A soundproofing strip to help block out all the surrounding noise so you don't have to hear the music that your upstairs neighbor decides to put on at 2 a.m. Some of us like to sleep!!!

    amazon.com

    PLUS: This also makes sure that your air-conditioning and heat don't escape under your doors, thus saving you energy and money!

    Promising review: "This product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation. I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." —Sandra Revueltas

    Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in two sizes and four colors).

    5. A sofa table skinny enough to not take up a ton of space but still give you a place to add chic decor pieces and organized storage — from the entryway or even behind the couch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This arrived sooner than expected! It was easy to put together. You don’t need any special tools and can do it by yourself. It worked perfectly for my foyer, and I was able to tuck the dog bowls under it with no problem. Clutter and crowded foyer, begone! I’d buy it again." —genabeebers

    Get it from Amazon for $53.18.

    6. Some Shoe Slotz designed so you can store your shoes on top of each other instead of side by side, meaning not only will your closet look so neat, but you'll also have room to store more shoes. Always a win in my world.

    A before and after photo of a organized shoe collection and an organized one
    Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed

    BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa says: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."

    Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $32.99 (also available in a 20- and 40-pack). 

    7. A small lamp that'll cast a sunset or sunrise light in the room and add some ambience without you having to go outside.

    Reviewer's lamp casts a warm orange light onto the corner wall of a room
    Reviewer's lamp shows purple and blue light on the wall
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this lamp as a gift for my husband. We just set up a room in the basement where he keeps his records, films, musical instruments, and other fun stuff. We call it the music listening room — he has a stressful job so he really enjoys going down to the basement and listening to a record and turning on some nice mood lighting. I ordered the sunset lamp as a complement to the theme of the room and we just love it. The closer you are to the wall, the more of a defined a circle it will cast, and the farther back you move the lamp you will see more of an ambient light instead. It’s a really cool light that looks great next to our other eclectic lights, lava lamps and such. When not in use, the lamp is very small and discreet, just a few inches high and sits on the desk in the room." —MBA Squared

    Get it from Amazon $11.84+ (available in two colors).

    8. A door draft stopper reviewers swear is a great way to stop cold air from getting into your home during the winter months. Not only will you save money on your energy bill, but you'll also stop tiny critters from crawling their way into your home. And now that's a win-win.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The circulation in our house had a constant breeze coming in from below our back door. This product took about 10 minutes to install (cut to size, removal/replacement of our door stopper), and we have no more cold air blowing in from outside! The magic of the product is its rigidity. It is hard enough to block the strong draft we have, but it's soft enough to bend over our rug. If the stopper were very hard, it would push away the rug or force the rug to roll up or buckle. For us, this product is a perfect solution to our draft issue." —Wuzaaap

    Get it from Amazon for $7.19+ (available in four colors).

    9. A Rifle Paper Co. printed rug because if you've been eyeing this beauty for a while now, this is your sign that you need it in your life. It's beautiful, will add some warmth to the room, and make you extremely happy when you look at it. OK, maybe this is just me convincing myself to finally hit "add to cart."

    the rectangle blue rug with white and blue flower pattern all over it
    Rifle Paper Co.

    Get it from Rifle Paper Co. for $70+ (available in five sizes).

    10. A Bissell multi-purpose portable cleaner pretty much guaranteed to gross you out because of all the dirt and gunk it will pull out from the furniture and upholstery in your home. Reviewers with kids (and pets) have used this to save their couches, rugs, stairs, car seats, and more. 

    reviewer image of the green portable cleaner
    reviewer showing before and after using the cleaner on a grey velvet chair
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina

    Get it from Amazon for $123.59

    11. A set of blackout curtains because I'm sure you loved all the natural light that came with your home, that is, until it woke you up at 6 a.m. on Saturday. These curtains will make sure that you get your much needed beauty rest no matter how bright it is outside.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally invested in blackout curtains for my room and my kids' room, and now I’m kicking myself for not doing it sooner! These curtains do exactly what they are supposed to do. My kids are early risers, usually getting up when the sun comes up. Today, I was able to sleep until 9:30 because they were still in bed! I woke up not even knowing what time it was because my room was still so dark, haha! These especially made a huge difference in my room which faces the side of the house the sun rises on. These curtains are silky feeling, which I wasn’t expecting, but it gives a sleek appearance. I highly highly recommend this brand." —Jessica Duvall

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in 30 sizes and 33 colors).

    12. A silverware tray because just letting your utensils sit in a pile really shouldn't ~slide~. This will let you keep them all together and looking oh so nice.

    Long rectangular tray in grey with four different sections with silverware in each
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these! I bought two for a standard silverware set to fit in my drawer that is 3 inches deep. This way, they are not overloaded. They are compact and look so nice. I had plenty of room for another tray to keep things organized. I recommended to a friend, and she purchased two as well!" —Alexandra Harkins

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    13. An acrylic plant hanger made to fit in your windowsill so you have a place to not only store your ~growing~ collection of plants, but also display them.

    The three-tiered shelf holding nine plants
    Indoor Window Gardens / Etsy

    Indoor Window Gardens is a small, family-owned business based in South Carolina. The acrylic shelves come assembled, and you can secure them with a single fastener. 

    Promising review: "Not only do these shelves look amazing and give me so much more room for my plants but the customer service is amazing! I forgot to order extensions with my order so I contacted the shop and they helped me by making a special listing for the extensions. They placed them in my original order so everything came together. If you’re looking for a window shelf, this is it!!" —Jamie Miner

    Get it from Indoor Window Gardens on Etsy for $66.60+ (available in three styles and four mounting options).

    14. An Angry Orange stain remover that works to break down both stains *and* odor — even if they've been baked into your carpet for a long time. The enzyme-active cleaner can tackle those accidents on most surfaces, including carpet, tile, concrete, fabric, and more.

    reviewer showing before and after using the stain remover
    reviewer image of the stain remover
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I will never look for another pet stain remover again; this is it. My ride or die. I’ve tried a ton of different products to remove stains and odor but none of them worked as well as this stuff. The stain in that photo (above) was here since we moved into our new house so she was pretty baked in. I was sure it wasn’t going anywhere. But this stuff took it right out! My dog has also added a few new stains of his own to the carpet and this has gotten every single one out. 10/10 recommend!" —Tara

    Get it from Amazon for $16.25

    15. Bed bands that'll work super hard to keep the corners of your fitted sheet in place so they don't pop off and try to escape every chance they get. Plus, this means you won't have to fight to get the sheet on all four corners as often — that itself is a chore.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets, I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." —TinkerbellAPixie

    Get a pack of four bands from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four pack sizes and five colors).

    16. Some Oh Yuck jetted tub cleaner that's appropriately named because I bet that's exactly what you're going to say after you use it in your tub. And then you'll probably question how clean you got last time you took a bath...

    reviewer pic showing before, during, and after using the tub cleaner and how it gets all the gunk out of it
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is magic! We've lived in our home for four years now and had never used our jetted tub. One day last week I decided I needed a nice long soak, filled up the tub only to discover the water was rusty and yellow (SICK). I looked up online what the best way to clean a jetted bathtub was and Oh Yuk came up over and over. Now I know why, this stuff is a miracle worker! We ran it through our tub several times until it was clear. We were so impressed, I purchased another bottle as a housewarming gift for my sister-in-law who is moving into her new house next week. You will not be disappointed, and I'd be shocked if the first words out of your mouth when you use this stuff weren't 'OH YUK'!" —Kimmy D

    Get it from Amazon for $16.06.

    17. A vertical shoe tower if you have a small space but you still want a place to put your shoes as soon as you walk in the door.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is perfect for what we are looking for. It had to fit in a smaller space and served to stop a puddle of shoes from forming at the doorstep. I am glad that we have smaller feet/shoes though as the spaces are a bit narrow. There are only two larger spaces that would work for high-top shoes or heeled boots. All the other spaces fit flats or low sneakers well." —Sara C.

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).

    18. The Pink Stuff, which is an all-purpose paste that works to clean basically everything in your house. This means you can go from scrubbing a pan to making your muddy rain boots look brand new in one swoop — no changing of cleaning products required.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    19. Some shelf dividers providing you the chance to stack clothing and linens in the whole shelf without them toppling over, creating an even bigger mess. And when you want to grab that specific shirt at the bottom of the pile, you'll be super grateful to have these.

    reviewer photo showing shelf dividers used to separate stacks of towels in their linen closet
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If you need to Marie Kondo your closet, this is really useful and it looks really nice. I got the grey ones. Bought two to see how they were. Perfect. Bought six more. Loving it!!! Really recommended this product, ready to install and very sturdy." —Nicolò R.

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.

    20. A peace vase, or in other words, the new focal point of whatever room it's in. This beauty will bring you so much joy every time you look at it.

    teal vase with a peace-sign design in the middle
    Jungalow

    Jungalow is a Black woman–owned small business founded by Justina Blakeney filled with home collections designed in Los Angeles. For every purchase, at least two trees are planted.

    Get it from Jungalow for $79 (available in 10 colors). 

    21. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can use weekly to stop any buildup or odors from coming out of your sink. Nobody wants to deal with that grossness!

    blue foaming cleanser pushing its way out of the sink drain
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "We moved into a townhouse that had a garbage disposal in the kitchen. I never had one growing up and didn't think too much about it until the funky smell started. I researched ways to clean it and came across these. Decided to order a four-pack and try them. THEY ARE LIFE-CHANGING. Just run some water, toss the packet in, and turn on the disposal. The little packet does all the hard work for you. I order a new set as soon as we start to run low." —lucas broshears

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.22.

    22. A floating shelf to transform all your favorite novels and cookbooks into works of art you can enjoy every single day because, let's be honest, are you really ever going to get around to reading every single one of them?

    reviewer image of three of the shelves on the wall holding up three different stacks of books
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get it from Amazon for $15.13+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and sets of three).

    23. A flat outlet plug to help you eliminate the clutter and eyesore of the mess of cords around your plugs and give your space a sleek and clean look.

    reviewer showing a before and after of a plug coming out from behind a dresser and then being hidden with the flat outlet plug
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was very easy to install to hide all the messy wires. This is life-changing to create a nice, sleek space." —Martha Ashley

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in seven different lengths/configurations).

    24. full-body bath pillow if you want some support for your body and head when you're in the tub. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.

    reviewer image of the bath pillow in a tub
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99

    25. And an overflow drain cover here to solve the bath problem where you just can't seem to get the water deep enough for you to fully relax and enjoy after a long day. This cover allows you to add a couple of extra inches of water, something that reviewers say makes ALLLL the difference.