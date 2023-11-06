Travel Tray is a small business started to create a way for toddlers to keep a drink and snack nearby while in the car seat or stroller.

Promising reviews: "Love this handy tray. Had a 15-hour drive to Arizona with our 16-month-old and this made the drive so much easier! Was easy to turn around place his snacks on the tray while he watched his movie, PLUS our food stops. I highly recommend this!!" —David reyes



"Best tray for travel. We used in the stroller and in car seat. Worked great for both!" —JC

Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in six colors).