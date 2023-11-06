1. A travel tray designed with a space for a drink and snacks *and* to fit in your child's car seat or stroller cupholder so you avoid a meltdown of epic proportions when they are hungry and need a snack ASAP.
Travel Tray is a small business started to create a way for toddlers to keep a drink and snack nearby while in the car seat or stroller.
Promising reviews: "Love this handy tray. Had a 15-hour drive to Arizona with our 16-month-old and this made the drive so much easier! Was easy to turn around place his snacks on the tray while he watched his movie, PLUS our food stops. I highly recommend this!!" —David reyes
"Best tray for travel. We used in the stroller and in car seat. Worked great for both!" —JC
2. A BabyBjorn Travel Crib parents say is worth the investment because it's easy to set up and take down — while giving little ones a comfy place to sleep, even in a cramped hotel or guest room. It also folds up small enough to fit in a carry-on bag!
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this. My little one (15 months) had a very hard time sleeping in the traditional pack 'n play that we had — plus it was always so tough to set up and take down. This crib is AMAZING. Not only did it take like 10 seconds with minimal effort to put up and take down, but my son slept just like he was at home in his normal crib. The mattress is soft and comfortable (based on my son’s ability to fall asleep so quickly). The crib also is a great size and doesn’t take up a lot of space (considering if you’re staying in a traditional hotel room). If you are considering getting a new travel crib, GET THIS ONE! We are so grateful we did!" —Megan
3. A set of road trip activity tokens featuring 60 different activities and discussion questions to keep your kids entertained and occupied during your journey so they don't spend the whole time on the iPad.
Shop Ideable is a Wilsonville, Oregon-based small business that has been creating these activity sets for kids since 2011. It is recommended for ages 3–10. The tokens include activities and ideas including, "Create a fun dance you can do in your seat", "Doodle, draw, or color", and "Who can make a piece of candy last longest in their mouth?".
4. Or a Games on the Go set filled with 50 different activities, including guessing games, memory challenges, trivia questions, word games, searching games, and more so you don't have to ever hear the dreaded "Are we there yet?!?" question.
Promising reviews: "Super fun for games for traveling with my kids (aged 5 and 14) across country. I'll leave this in the car permanently." —Elizabeth A. Hurst
"For a quick and convenient game that can literally be taken anywhere, this game is perfect! The cost was great and the games are fun, quick, and can be played by kids and adults of all ages. I would love to see families pulling these cards out while waiting for dinner at a restaurant or while sitting in the subway together rather than everyone pulling out their iPhones! These fun interactive games will get the whole family talking and playing together. Love it! I did notice that on a couple of the cards my daughter, who’s 8 years old, had to read the card a couple of times or hand it to me to explain to her, but once I read the directions she was good to go. Overall, a great purchase!" —Julie
5. An Anker charging port with six USB ports so everyone's devices can get to 100% at the same time and only need to use one outlet. When you get to your room and realize there are only two outlets in the most inconvenient places, the whole fam will be glad you packed this.
Promising review: "I bought one of these before an international trip to ease the charging needs of two phones, a tablet, and auxiliary power devices. It worked extremely well. I just needed one outlet and one plug converter, and I could charge all my devices. I started using it for all my travel. When not traveling, it stayed in a drawer until I realized that it was even more valuable at home. So, now it sits on a desk in the kitchen, usually with one or more devices charging. When our adult children were home for Thanksgiving, it really got a workout. That's when I decided to buy two more as a gift for each of the boys. Highly recommended." —Blabby
6. A stroller so lightweight and compact it can fit in the overhead bin on a plane. This means you don't have to wait around for it to be retrieved from storage after you deplane. You can just open the stroller and go.
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and it only weighs 9.5 pounds.
Promising review: "This is a must-have for all parents with toddlers, especially if you are going on a trip. We went to a place where they do not recommend a stroller because it’s too bulky and gets in your way. Well, using this was not a problem at all. People were amazed how this thing works, and it’s really handy. Very easy to fold. Very light and not space consuming in your trunk! Love it so much!" —Amazon Customer
7. And a stroller cover you can throw over the stroller when it starts to downpour out of nowhere in the afternoon, because it somehow always does that when you're on a trip. Your kiddo will stay dry and protected while you run to buy one of those ponchos you only wear on vacation.
Promising review: "A must-have for vacations. This rain cover and mosquito net was perfect for our vacation! It fit over our stroller nicely and was great for the two-day trip we took to Cincinnati as some days we used the net and one day it rained when we went to the zoo so we used the cover! The baby didn't get overheated inside and was a happy camper since he could see through it. Very easy to use and worth every penny!"—Tlake33111
8. A Montessori busy board with a variety of zippers, buttons, laces, and buckles your toddler can play with to stay occupied during a flight or car ride. It folds up and has handles, which makes it easy to take with you anywhere.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this busy board! We bought this to keep our 1-year-old distracted on a 3.5-hour airplane ride. She absolutely loved it and couldn’t stop playing with it. We tied it to the seat tray so it didn’t slide all over. It is easy to carry, fits into a backpack no issue, and I love that it is all one piece — no tiny pieces to misplace!"—LEG 585
9. A JetKids ride-on carry-on suitcase I'm pretty sure is about to become your favorite travel product. Not only does it have wheels, but it's designed so your toddler can sit on it, making it easy for you to wheel them through the airport. Then when you get on the flight, it easily transforms into a leg rest or in-flight bed to keep your kids comfy while in the air. How neat is that???
It's recommended for kids ages 3–7 and fits most standard economy seats. Plus, it has an adjustable strap so you can carry it over your shoulder, a top handle, and a mattress inside that can be removed and used while in flight. Parents have even used this product while in the airport waiting for the flight to keep their kids comfy and happy.
Promising review: "Traveling with a toddler is always a challenge, but comfort is key, and this little magic package makes the airport trip that much smoother. We can store small toys, a pillow, and one throw blanket for our family of three. Great idea and great buy. We will be using this until it breaks." —TifferTheTrend
10. Or a Lugabug travel seat if you already have enough luggage but still want a way to tote your tot through the airport. You can actually attach this to a carry-on suitcase and give your child a place to sit back and relax as you scramble across the entire terminal to make your connecting flight.
Lugabug is a small business founded to create a product to help make travel through busy airports a breeze. It's recommended for kids two and up and can hold up to 50 pounds.
Promising review: "I purchased and used this for a two-week trip to Europe with my 4.5-year-old. It was an absolute dream! My daughter no longer uses a stroller but gets restless in long lines and struggles with those mad dashes to catch a train or connecting flight. I looked at the cool ride-along suitcases for kids. But they just added another piece of luggage with little storage. This device was not only much cheaper than those suitcases, but it was more practical for us. I was skeptical, so I ordered it early enough to try at home. I highly recommend this so you really have a chance to get it adjusted to fit your kids well. We were able to pack just one large suitcase with our items combined. The device fit easily in the front pocket when we weren't using it. It was an absolute dream and eliminated so much travel stress. Durable, comfortable, and worth every penny. 100% satisfied!" —Dawn
11. A portable sound machine/speaker that has a real fan inside that doesn't blow cool air (which you don't need in the winter), an adjustable tone, and 10 volume settings. It'll work hard while your kids sleep to block all the noises that come with staying in a hotel room or an unfamiliar place.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Yasmine Singh says: "I cannot sleep without a sound machine, and I have several in my home. Every time I would go on vacation, I'd travel with my bulky sound machine to drown out noise so I could sleep while on vacay. I don't know why I never thought of getting a portable sound machine, but I regret not getting this sooner! This is so small that it could fit in most of my purses. But don't let its size fool you — the sound quality is impressive! This little machine packs a punch! It's just as loud and the sound is just as clear as my much larger sound machines. I also love that it's rechargeable so you can use it anywhere! And, the battery lasts up to 20 hours. It can also double as a Bluetooth speaker. I would definitely recommend it for any light sleeper who wants to drown out noise on the go or for anyone who wants a portable speaker."
12. A set of compression cubes if your family is simply incapable of packing light, no matter how many times you tell them they won't need 12 shirts for a five-day trip. These are designed to compress the air out as you zip them closed, meaning you'll have more room in your luggage for those souvenirs your kids insist they "need."
Promising review: "I took my family of five to Disney in September and bought these packing/compression cubes. They were LIFESAVING for us. Well, maybe not literally but...trying to pack stuff for five people for nine days into two bags was a challenge. These packing cubes made it possible with a little room to spare for those precious souvenirs! We bought two of the three-packs rather than the larger pack because we didn't need the toiletry bag or the shoe bag. It worked out perfectly." —Tiffany H.
13. And some laundry soap sheets for when your kids *do* go through 12 shirts in five days because they seem to spill on themselves at every meal. You'll be able to wash anything that needs a little refresh so they can sport the outfit again.
Promising review: "Amazing. Took them on vacation so I could pack light. These worked great! My daughter was covered in mud one day and these took out all of it. Will be ordering them for future trips! Keep in mind you do not get a ton of suds but your clothes still come out clean and smell good." —Maggie Dennis
14. A spinning snack container perfect for helping you bring multiple snacks with you, while only using one single container. Your toddler can press the middle button until it opens on the snack they currently want.
Promising review: "This thing is SUPER handy for plane and car travel with kids. We took one of these on a 4-hour flight to California, and it kept my 1- and 4-year-olds enthralled for several minutes. My only regret is that I did not have a second one so that each kid could have their own so they could stop fighting over one. Highly recommend. I will be taking one or two on all future trips with the kids." —rwspoon
15. A hanging toiletry bag where you can store everything you and your kids are going to need during the trip. Reviewers say this amazingly fits alll their skincare, makeup, *and* haircare products in one compact bag. Plus, it has a hook on the top, so you can hang it from the towel rack so little hands can reach the bottom pouch!
Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this. It was so nice to have a bag I could just hang from the towel rack and keep organized instead of having to dig to the bottom of a deep bag. My kids could also reach the bottom pouch to get out the things they needed. I like that there are mesh pockets for organization inside plastic, waterproof zippers. Plus, it just looks nice!" —bebeslo
