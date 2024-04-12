1. A Cup Cozy Pillow if you enjoy lounging on your giant couch but usually end up too far away from the coffee or side table to grab your drink. You can place this anywhere on your couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to you because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in your way from being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a family-run small business that created this product after wanting a way to keep a drink close by while working on a laptop while on the couch.
Promising review: "We love this product. It’s sturdy. It holds bottles of soda, Tervis cups, standard-size mugs, remote controls, cell phones, etc. It doesn’t budge. We’ve never had a spill, not even when our dog has unexpectedly jumped up on the couch. I would buy again." —Nicci
Get it in black from Amazon for $34.99.
2. A giant 10x10 blanket big enough for you and your fam (or you and your pup) to cuddle under and watch a movie. You'll never have another fight about who has more of the blanket again.
Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon (available in 19 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 20 colors) for $152.15+.
3. A Gilmore Girls mug, which is especially fitting if you find yourself returning to your fave show all the time. And if you add a bunch of snacks and candy, you'll have a night that Rory and Lorelai would be jealous of.
Silver Buffalo is a small business!
Promising review: "It's a cup of happiness. LOL I believe there is a science in the mug you choose every morning for your coffee. Product wise, it is very good quality, colorful, dishwasher safe. Worth the purchase." —Dana
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
4. A heated massager you can use to relieve the tension you get from just being out in the world. Those tense shoulders aren't going to fix themselves.
5. A set of square wineglasses with such a modern and elegant look, it'll make your drink (even if it's just a fancy "soda" or smoothie) feel elevated. Plus, reviewers say these are MORE durable than others. And I can't guarantee it, but I'm *pretty* sure these glasses will make your $5 bottle of wine taste a liiiiiiittle bit better.
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" —Katie B
Get a set of four from Amazon for $39.99 (also available in a set of two)
6. And an electric bottle opener useful for helping you open a wine bottle in three seconds. Yes, that's right. No more struggling to get your wine bottle open. You've entered the good life.
This removes corks in seconds, can open up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and has a built-in rechargeable battery.
Promising review: "I've owned a variety of wine openers and this one, HANDS-DOWN, is THE BEST! I will never buy any other opener, ever again. I bought one for my friend for her birthday, and I'll buy another for the camper. This will now be the go-to gift for all occasions for those I love, and some I just like, and maybe some I just need a really cool gift to give. It's nice looking, too and acts like a night-light! I'm a total believer. :-)" —Stacia
Get it from Amazon for $28.65.
7. A two-piece lounge set that's about to be your go-to outfit every Friday night. Reviewers swear this set is super comfortable. You'll feel super put together and chic, even if your only human interaction is grabbing your dinner from the delivery driver.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $51.98 (available in women's sizes S–XL and in 30 colors).
8. The newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite designed with a larger display, adjustable lighting options, a glare-free screen, weeks-long battery life, and (IMHO the best feature) it's waterproof! You won't even have to get up from the couch when you finish your book and need a new one. Score! This may be your most-used item because you can read as many books as your heart desires without venturing out of your home to pick up a new read.
Promising review: "I’ve held onto physical books for a long time, but with a two-week vacation planned, I decided to splurge on the Kindle for my birthday gift. I have read 11 online books since I bought it, and my only regret is that I didn’t purchase it sooner. I love the quick downloads, library organizing, and the ability to have so many options in such a small device. I now carry my Kindle everywhere I go to pass the time in various places. The feature of book suggestions has also helped me find a few new fave authors. The biggest plus for me is how you can change the lighting at night to read in bed without a book light. Total game changer. Buy the Kindle — you will love it." —Erin P.
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in three colors and with or without Kindle Unlimited).
9. And a strap that attaches to your Kindle because you love the device so much, until you're reading lying down, and it falls on your face...again. This genius accessory slips right on and gives you a place to put one finger, so you have a more comfortable way to devour the latest Colleen Hoover book.
TFY is a small business creating genius tech accessories. This strap is designed to fit the Kindle Voyage, Kindle Paperwhite, and 6-inch Kindle Fire.
Promising review: "I already loved my Kindle Paperwhite, but this makes it even better. It looks bulkier in the picture than it actually is. There's enough room in the strap for A FINGER (not two), and it weighs close to nothing — maybe an ounce. I wanted something that would make it easier to hold in front of my face while reading on the plane (to avoid bent-over posture) and also an easy loop to put my finger through when reading on my side (in bed). It folds flat to fit in a sleeve as well. Perfect for my needs!" —Andrew H.
Get it from Amazon for $12.55+ (available in two styles).
10. Or a tablet and phone stand you can mount to the couch so you can read your Kindle while also keeping your hands cozy under your blankets. You'll be so comfortable that you might start dozing off — if your current read isn't at the most exciting part.
And if you see that little white thing that's attached to the Kindle in the pictures above, that's a remote control page-turner ring you can get for $29.99.
Promising review: "I read a lot in my screened-in porch & in bed at night. My arms/hands are always so cold from holding my Kindle out from the covers but not anymore. :) It holds my Kindle perfectly, and it can adjust to whatever height/angle I want it at. The gooseneck is a bit tough, but I’d rather it be like that than flimsy. 5/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️!" — Annette M
Get it from Amazon for $24.29+ (available in black and white).
11. An LED neck reading light perfect for anyone who gets so into their latest read and doesn't want to get up to turn on the lights when the sun goes down. You can also use this in bed if your partner goes to sleep before you, and you need something to do other than count sheep.
Promising review: "This is so perfect for reading wherever you are — in bed or on the couch, no need to worry about where the closest lamp is. I happened to get mine the day before we had a power outage — they were super handy to have on hand. You can adjust the brightness AND the temperature of the light, and you can flex it to direct the light however you need to." —Meg F.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight colors).