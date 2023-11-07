33 Things That Frequent Travelers Use While Traveling (So Maybe You Should, Too)

1. A clear toiletries case made to be the same size as a quart-sized plastic bag so you have a much chicer (and nicer) way to store your liquids in your carry-on bag. Plus, you can quickly check and make sure you packed your mascara.
Truffle is a woman-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA-approved or stadium-approved.
Promising review: "I travel for work quite a bit and love to add this to my travel uniform. It’s hard being away from the comforts of home, but when the things you travel with are of the best quality and offer practicality, it can feel special. If you like quality, don’t hesitate! No more plastic bags for me! ;)" —SOFÍA J.
Get it from Truffle for $75+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).
2. Or a similar TSA-approved version capable of holding all your liquids so you'll be ready when you go through security (and not hold up the line because everyone hates that).
3. And a hanging toiletry bag to store the rest of the products you don't need to carry on the plane with you. Reviewers say this amazingly fits alll the skincare, makeup, *and* haircare products they need in one compact bag.
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and personal reasons. I like to have my makeup/shower/hair case ready to go, rather than packing each time. This case is wonderful. It is big enough to store all of my goods. I had something similar in size before, but it did not have the hanger, so it was difficult to use in small hotel bathrooms. Problem solved! I also love the color. If you don't travel much or if you travel lightly with a small suitcase/bag, this may not be for you because of its size. If you want to carry all your stuff in one place, this is the way to go." —MarMor
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in six colors).
4. AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment — without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.
Twelve South is a husband-and-wife-owned small business based in Charleston, South Carolina. They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009. It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Promising review: "I love this gadget...I fly a lot and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plugs into one of the three-prong outlets (or a single outlet in economy) and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have multiple devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while it's working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." —Joseph Britto
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and two colors).
5. A pair of compression socks to stop your feet and legs from swelling up as much as Violet Beauregarde did in Willy Wonka's factory.
6. An Ethique shampoo bar so you can avoid using whatever they have at the hotel and also not worry about adding more liquids to your TSA-approved bag.
7. Some melatonin sleep gummies made with L-Theanine, chamomile, and lemon balm to help boost natural sleep hormones and help you fall asleep at a respectable time and be rested to take on the next day.
8. An anti-theft backpack with the main body zipper on the inside (against your back while in use) so you can feel safer knowing that nobody will be able to unzip it when you're in a crowded, unfamiliar space.
9. A portable door lock, a must-have for anyone who travels alone or just wants some extra comfort (while traveling or at home). It's super easy to install and remove, fits in almost all doors, and is small enough to stash in a bag.
Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe.
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and usually take a lot of measures for extra security, such as keeping the luggage roller in my room all week and rolling it in front of the door. It was large and cumbersome, but with this gadget, it's great! You can use it on almost any door and works better than the makeshift 'fork' one. Frequent traveler or not, this item offers peace of mind which can prove invaluable while away from home. (I can even use it on my door at my house!)" —JizzerJittery
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
10. A super-cool duffel bag that actually starts out as a garment bag, so you only have to pack one bag with everything you need *and* not worry about your suits or other clothes getting wrinkled during the trip.
Plus, the bag is water-resistant and has two exterior zip pockets, two interior shoe pockets, and a padded handle wrap. Yes, this one bag really can do it all.
Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and needed something lightweight and convenient. This fit the bill nicely and allows me to completely jettison a second carry-on. It’s great! Lots of storage. I love that it has room for shoes. No issues with wrinkles. Highly recommend it." —CB
Get it from Amazon for $43.19+ (available in six colors).
11. An Anker charging port with six USB ports so all your devices can get to 100% at the same time. Now that's luxury.
12. A stroller so lightweight and compact, it can fit in the overhead bin on a plane. This means you don't have to wait around for it to be retrieved from storage after you deplane. You can just open the stroller and go.
It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and only weighs 9.5 pounds.
Promising review: "We are frequent travelers. I've been on 15 flights with my 17-month-old toddler. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. It's the best purchase we have ever made. It is sturdy, folds very easily, has a great design, and can literally fit in a reusable grocery bag. Highly recommend!" —Kateryna
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in two colors and three styles).
13. A 3D-contoured sleeping mask designed with a 3D-contoured shape, which just means there's more space where your eyes go, so there's no pressure on them (you can also even open them), but it still provides total darkness so you can try and catch some Zzzs when you have a 6 a.m. flight you had to get up at 3 a.m. to catch.
Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!
Promising review: "I do a lot of traveling and many red-eye flights! Sleep is an important issue! My previous masks let in some light as well put pressure against my closed eyes! This product has no light seepage and my eyes are not in contact with the mask, which gives me total comfort! I highly recommend this product to anyone who travels frequently!" —Donna Smolinski
Get the set from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).
14. A travel wallet with an RFID-blocking shield material to not only keep all your many important travel documents organized but also safe and ready for you to grab when you need your ID quickly in the TSA line.
15. A Trtl pillow made with fleece so you can sleep cozily in whatever position is the most comfortable for you. Plus, it only weighs half a pound and can easily be thrown in your carry-on without taking up a ton of space.
16. Or an inflatable wedge pillow because when it comes to getting sleep on planes, you should not be worried about how you look. This comfy pillow will make it so you can fully conk out and catch some ZZZs. Plus, if you aren't ready to sleep yet, you can put your phone inside it and use it as a comfy way to watch your favorite comfort show (that will hopefully help you fall asleep).
Promising review: "I am a very frequent traveler and had lived through many 13+ hour flights prior to purchasing this pillow. After using it for the first time on my 13-hour flight to Tokyo, I will never fly without it again! It was comfortable not only for sleeping leaning forward but also for leaning against the window on the larger international plane. If you're traveling with a companion, it was also very comfortable being used between two people. I especially love how there are holes for your arms and can be used at different angles/positions. It made for a very restful flight overall." —Elizabeth B
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
17. An anti-blister balm for when you're in a ~pinch~ and want to make sure that you don't get blisters from walking all day.
18. An eight-compartment pill organizer with just enough space to keep any medication together during your trip so you don't have to pack multiple bottles. One reviewer also says this is a great way to keep jewelry from getting tangled while traveling.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.47.