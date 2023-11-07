Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    33 Things That Frequent Travelers Use While Traveling (So Maybe You Should, Too)

    Take it from the experts — these products are worth packing for your next trip.

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A clear toiletries case made to be the same size as a quart-sized plastic bag so you have a much chicer (and nicer) way to store your liquids in your carry-on bag. Plus, you can quickly check and make sure you packed your mascara. 

    makeup inside grey case
    Truffle

    Truffle is a woman-owned small business that specializes in bags and accessories that are TSA-approved or stadium-approved. 

    Promising review: "I travel for work quite a bit and love to add this to my travel uniform. It’s hard being away from the comforts of home, but when the things you travel with are of the best quality and offer practicality, it can feel special. If you like quality, don’t hesitate! No more plastic bags for me! ;)" —SOFÍA J.

    Get it from Truffle for $75+ (available in four sizes and nine colors). 

    2. Or a similar TSA-approved version capable of holding all your liquids so you'll be ready when you go through security (and not hold up the line because everyone hates that).

    hand holding the clear square bag with blue trim filled with toiletries
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I travel frequently and have been looking for a TSA liquids bag that opens on three sides like a case, as opposed to just on the top (like a zip-top bag.) This case fits the bill. At first, it seemed much smaller than the other toiletry bag I had been using, but I found I could fit the same amount in this case. The items were much easier to access in this case because it opens on three sides instead of just one." —CJ G-E

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 11 colors).

    3. And a hanging toiletry bag to store the rest of the products you don't need to carry on the plane with you. Reviewers say this amazingly fits alll the skincare, makeup, *and* haircare products they need in one compact bag. 

    reviewer image with all the contents spread out on the bed that they were able to fit in the bag
    the bag closed up and propped up on bed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and personal reasons. I like to have my makeup/shower/hair case ready to go, rather than packing each time. This case is wonderful. It is big enough to store all of my goods. I had something similar in size before, but it did not have the hanger, so it was difficult to use in small hotel bathrooms. Problem solved! I also love the color. If you don't travel much or if you travel lightly with a small suitcase/bag, this may not be for you because of its size. If you want to carry all your stuff in one place, this is the way to go." —MarMor

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in six colors).

    4. AirFly, a wireless transmitter that'll connect your AirPods (or any other wireless headphones) to the headphone jack on the flight so you can enjoy all the free entertainment — without being forced to bring two sets of headphones or use the crappy ones they have the AUDACITY to charge for on some flights.

    the AirFly Pro plugged into a screen on a plane
    www.amazon.com

    Twelve South is a husband-and-wife-owned small business based in Charleston, South Carolina. They've been designing accessories inspired by and made for Apple products since 2009. It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.

    Promising review: "I love this gadget...I fly a lot and this works on the majority of wide-body planes I’ve taken over the past six months. Just plugs into one of the three-prong outlets (or a single outlet in economy) and you can connect any Bluetooth device. Doesn’t always connect on the first try as I have multiple devices that my headphones are searching for, but if you turn off all other devices it seems to connect right away. Once connected, it works for many hours. A few planes I’ve taken recently (Qatar Airways) have USB charge points so close to the headphone jack that you can even plug it in while it's working and never lose the charge. Highly recommend for travelers." —Joseph Britto

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and two colors).

    5. A pair of compression socks to stop your feet and legs from swelling up as much as Violet Beauregarde did in Willy Wonka's factory.

    reviewer image of the compression socks
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I travel frequently internationally for work and often spend upward of 20 hours on a plane as I fly to various locations. A few colleagues have told me that compression socks greatly improve travel, and I finally bought a pair to try them out. I finished a series of flights to get from Washington, DC, to Abuja, Nigeria, and after over 12 hours in the air and 24 hours in transit with my compression socks on the whole time, I feel great! It made a huge difference and definitely increased my comfort while on the plane. I plan to buy a second pair when I get back to the US." —Alexandra

    Get them from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in unisex sizes S–XXL and in 13 colors).

    And check out our full Physix Gear compression socks review for more!

    6. An Ethique shampoo bar so you can avoid using whatever they have at the hotel and also not worry about adding more liquids to your TSA-approved bag.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I was definitely skeptical about a bar shampoo and conditioner, but I travel a lot and really wanted to cut down the use of plastic products as much as possible. I honestly am in love! I got the Heali Kiwi shampoo bar and the Wonderbar conditioner, as well as one of their eco-friendly bamboo-and-sugar-cane storage containers (not currently available), and my very long, fine, oily hair, which I do have to wash daily, looks and feels great. I recommend anyone on the fence to definitely give it a try! It works! So wonderful for travel, too!" —M.A.

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in nine scents).

    7. Some melatonin sleep gummies made with L-Theanine, chamomile, and lemon balm to help boost natural sleep hormones and help you fall asleep at a respectable time and be rested to take on the next day.

    the tub of gummy vitamins in a some purple sheets
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These work great! I travel a lot for work and can never fall asleep easily in a hotel room. I have no problem getting a good night's sleep using these." —Ashley A.

    Get a 50-count from Amazon for $12.49.

    8. An anti-theft backpack with the main body zipper on the inside (against your back while in use) so you can feel safer knowing that nobody will be able to unzip it when you're in a crowded, unfamiliar space.

    reviewer sitting on a bench with the grey backpack with lighter grey stripe down the middle
    amazon.com

    Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, a document pocket, a front-zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag.

    Promising review: "There's just nothing to dislike about this bag. It's very stylish, and as a frequent traveler, the little side (hidden) pockets are perfect for my boarding passes, passport, etc. to give quick access! Love it, love it, love it!! It's exactly what I wanted!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $21.59+ (available in two sizes and 14 colors).

    9. A portable door lock, a must-have for anyone who travels alone or just wants some extra comfort (while traveling or at home). It's super easy to install and remove, fits in almost all doors, and is small enough to stash in a bag.

    lock on door
    how to guide for door lock
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Note: This can get flagged with going through security, so you may want to put it in an easily accessible place in your checked bag to be safe. 

    Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and usually take a lot of measures for extra security, such as keeping the luggage roller in my room all week and rolling it in front of the door. It was large and cumbersome, but with this gadget, it's great! You can use it on almost any door and works better than the makeshift 'fork' one. Frequent traveler or not, this item offers peace of mind which can prove invaluable while away from home. (I can even use it on my door at my house!)" —JizzerJittery

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    10. A super-cool duffel bag that actually starts out as a garment bag, so you only have to pack one bag with everything you need *and* not worry about your suits or other clothes getting wrinkled during the trip.

    Reviewer image of gray duffle bag on top of bed
    Product unzipped with compartments shown
    www.amazon.com

    Plus, the bag is water-resistant and has two exterior zip pockets, two interior shoe pockets, and a padded handle wrap. Yes, this one bag really can do it all.

    Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and needed something lightweight and convenient. This fit the bill nicely and allows me to completely jettison a second carry-on. It’s great! Lots of storage. I love that it has room for shoes. No issues with wrinkles. Highly recommend it." —CB

    Get it from Amazon for $43.19+ (available in six colors). 

    11. An Anker charging port with six USB ports so all your devices can get to 100% at the same time. Now that's luxury.

    rectangle-shaped charging port with spaces for six usbs to be plugged into the front
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great product! I travel frequently, and I am always challenged with the number of USB ports I can get with the number of outlets available (and where) in hotel rooms. With this product, the number-of-ports problem goes away, and what's great is that it extends the charger interface out from behind a bed, nightstand, or other inconvenient receptacle location, up onto a work surface for easy access. As far as power, I have had an ASUS transformer, two iPads, HTC One M8, and two iPhones connected to it at the same time, charging for hours with no heat on the device whatsoever. It works great at home, too. I have always had good luck with Anker products — good quality." —bishop

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and white).

    12. A stroller so lightweight and compact, it can fit in the overhead bin on a plane. This means you don't have to wait around for it to be retrieved from storage after you deplane. You can just open the stroller and go.

    reviewer image of the black and teal stroller
    reviewer image showing how the stroller folds up small enough to fit in a reusable bag
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It folds up so small that it was awarded a Guinness World Record in 2014 for the most compact stroller. It can hold kids who weigh up to 55 pounds and only weighs 9.5 pounds.

    Promising review: "We are frequent travelers. I've been on 15 flights with my 17-month-old toddler. I wish I would have bought this a long time ago. It's the best purchase we have ever made. It is sturdy, folds very easily, has a great design, and can literally fit in a reusable grocery bag. Highly recommend!" —Kateryna

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in two colors and three styles).

    13. A 3D-contoured sleeping mask designed with a 3D-contoured shape, which just means there's more space where your eyes go, so there's no pressure on them (you can also even open them), but it still provides total darkness so you can try and catch some Zzzs when you have a 6 a.m. flight you had to get up at 3 a.m. to catch.

    reviewer wears black 3D-contoured sleeping mask
    the same sleeping mask with ear plugs
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Plus, it comes with a set of earplugs to block out all the noise around you!

    Promising review: "I do a lot of traveling and many red-eye flights! Sleep is an important issue! My previous masks let in some light as well put pressure against my closed eyes! This product has no light seepage and my eyes are not in contact with the mask, which gives me total comfort! I highly recommend this product to anyone who travels frequently!" —Donna Smolinski

    Get the set from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).

    14. A travel wallet with an RFID-blocking shield material to not only keep all your many important travel documents organized but also safe and ready for you to grab when you need your ID quickly in the TSA line.

    amazon.com

    The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a zippered coin pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder.

    Promising review: "This wallet is durable, chic, and spacious. The lining is very soft and feels expensive. From the design to the material to the zippers and snaps, it's well made. I ordered it in rose gold, and it's a beautiful color. I travel frequently and love the boarding pass pocket. I recommended it to my sister and mom, who also love theirs! They ordered in yellow and bronze and were also happy with the color." —Brianna graham

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 36 colors).

    15. A Trtl pillow made with fleece so you can sleep cozily in whatever position is the most comfortable for you. Plus, it only weighs half a pound and can easily be thrown in your carry-on without taking up a ton of space.

    model wearing a black trtl pillow while sleeping on a plane
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this travel pillow! As someone who travels frequently for work and leisure, I try to get sleep on planes whenever I can so I am ready to go when I land. However, when bulging discs in my neck developed a few years ago, I tested six or seven different types of travel pillows and couldn’t find a pillow that gave proper support and didn’t aggravate my injury. Then I found this cozy little gem!!! I have now had my Trtl for about six months, and it’s been a game-changer. I am able to get some of the best sleep I’ve gotten on planes without further aggravation to my neck. I’ve recommended this to so many people who all have reported back their equal appreciation of the Trtl. It’s easy to pack around once you get to your destination, so you don’t have to have a travel pillow hanging off your bag. I also appreciate how easy it is to take apart to wash — with so many germs on planes, I like that I can wash it without worrying about ruining it. I’m buying another for my mom who is getting ready for an overnight flight to Europe. I highly recommend this product!!!" —Henninsa

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five colors).

    16. Or an inflatable wedge pillow because when it comes to getting sleep on planes, you should not be worried about how you look. This comfy pillow will make it so you can fully conk out and catch some ZZZs. Plus, if you aren't ready to sleep yet, you can put your phone inside it and use it as a comfy way to watch your favorite comfort show (that will hopefully help you fall asleep).

    reviewer with their head resting on an inflated pillow that rests on their lap and has room for their arms
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a very frequent traveler and had lived through many 13+ hour flights prior to purchasing this pillow. After using it for the first time on my 13-hour flight to Tokyo, I will never fly without it again! It was comfortable not only for sleeping leaning forward but also for leaning against the window on the larger international plane. If you're traveling with a companion, it was also very comfortable being used between two people. I especially love how there are holes for your arms and can be used at different angles/positions. It made for a very restful flight overall." —Elizabeth B

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99. 

    17. An anti-blister balm for when you're in a ~pinch~ and want to make sure that you don't get blisters from walking all day.

    reviewer holding the small purple balm in their hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don't normally have trouble with blisters or pain from my work shoes, but I travel regularly to Washington, DC, for work. I walk a lot while I'm there, including when it's hot and muggy in the summer, and any kind of shoe I've tried gives me blisters when I walk five miles a day with extremely sweaty feet and no socks. I thought my only options were to coat my feet in Band-Aids or bite the bullet and start wearing tights or socks in the heat, but then I found this stuff. I just got back from a week in DC in shoes that have given me blisters before, and my feet are completely fine. I did reapply in the evenings going out for dinner, but otherwise, just a few swipes on the problem spots, and I was ready to go, with no painful rubbing. And, of course, the size is convenient for travel and to keep in my bag in case I do need to reapply." —L. Kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    18. An eight-compartment pill organizer with just enough space to keep any medication together during your trip so you don't have to pack multiple bottles. One reviewer also says this is a great way to keep jewelry from getting tangled while traveling. 

    reviewer image of the pill organizer in green, full of different pills
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.47.

    19. An external battery so powerful that it can charge your phone up to three times before it needs to be charged itself (now that's convenient).

    the rectangle power bank in black with cord and mesh pouch sitting next to it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is an amazing rapid power charger! It charges an iPad faster than plugging it into AC, even while using it! The size is very manageable — about the size of a deck of cards. I travel frequently, and I'm not always near a power source. I just make sure to charge the Anker each evening and then none of my devices will be without power during the day. I was so happy with it, I purchased two more — one for my husband and one for my sister who can't seem to remember to keep her devices charged." —Cathy K

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).