1. A reversible yoga mat designed with a textured surface to help keep your hands from sliding when they get sweaty. It also has 6mm of cushioning, making it so your body will be comfy and supported as you make your way through a sun salutation.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Genevieve Scarano says, "I work out at home a lot, so it's important for me to have an exercise mat that's cushy, sturdy, and easy to roll up and put away. I received this Gaiam yoga mat as a sample and really enjoy using it for yoga and Pilates! It's so comfortable to stand, sit, and lay down on, and I don't have to worry about sliding around, thanks to a grippy material. It's also fun to flip the sides (my mat above came with light blue and dark blue sides) — I've never had a yoga mat with this design before! And if you don't have a lot of space, no worries, because this mat rolls up to a compact size when you're done exercising."
2. Or an illustrated yoga mat here to help guide you through a yoga flow without having to venture out to a class or have an instructor at all. You'll be able to see exactly how the poses look and use it to switch up your practice, keeping your workout fresh and fun.
NewMe Fitness is a small business creating high-quality fitness products for strength training, weight training, and yoga. The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5mm thick! It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too.
Promising reviews: "I use this mat more than I ever took classes. Not sure if it is good for beginners, but if you have basic class instruction already, it gives you a great sequence of moves you are familiar with. Most I can do, a few I have never done." —Mng Parker
"This mat is great for a quick guide to various yoga poses. The length, thickness, and comfort make it a great purchase. I look forward to many future uses." —Baglady
3. Push-up bars you'll have ~a-round~ for a long time because they'll make doing push-ups on the floor more comfortable and also an even better workout. The handles let you get a good grip and then rotate as you go down, so you don't slip or slide at all. These are also great for anyone who's still working on their push-up game (it's okay, I am too) because they work just as well if you're on your knees.
Promising review: "The first time I used them, I felt burn (the good kind) in the back/neck area. I looked up a diagram of musculature online, and it corresponded precisely with the trapezius muscles. I know that a product can't cure lazy, but knowing that I'm doing push-ups the right way and being able to feel the results makes me want to do more push-ups." —mbca
4. Quiet Punch — a smart punching bag designed to fit into any doorway, giving you an easy, convenient, and quiet way to release your stress without needing a whole punching bag in your home.
Quiet Punch is a small business that started to make boxing accessible for all!
Plus, the punching bag comes with access to the Quiet Punch Play app, which has more than 100 hours of on-demand training and workout routines, meaning even beginners can use this equipment.
Promising review: "I have a really hard time self-motivating when it comes to exercising. But since I’ve gotten the Quiet Punch play system, I have felt totally excited and motivated to use it daily and have really noticed a difference in my energy, strength, and endurance. The bag is really easy to use, convenient for any space (especially small spaces like apartments), and installing it couldn’t be easier. I love being able to track my punches and the amount of content online; training videos, technique how-tos, and live classes provide so many great options for workouts. I just downloaded the app, which is amazing, and I am so happy with the positive changes in my mood as a result of this awesome product. Highly recommend!!" —Elizabeth K
5. Or an adjustable punching bag set that will be a ~knockout~ addition to your home because it comes with a pair of gloves, so you can ~one-two-punch~ your way to an intense workout and get out some frustration at the same time.
Promising review: "I’m not going to lie, I didn’t have high hopes for this product after reading the other reviews. For that reason, I went with the standard punching bag in case it wouldn’t last long — being out of $50 is better than $90! But I really wanted to add this to my home gym for cardio days. I’m really glad I got this because holy hell this is a great workout! I’m still working on upper body strength, but my boyfriend also used this and he has a hell of a lot more strength than I do, and he loved it! He beat the crap out of it, which made me nervous after reading reviews that it doesn’t withstand heavy punches. To our surprise, it passed the test. Overall, it’s great for everyone regardless of strength. You’ll be dripping sweat after doing this! My boyfriend is 6’1” and I’m 5’4” and neither of us had an issue with the height of the punching bag." —Mary
6. A door anchor made to fit in any closed door to increase the possibilities of the exercises you can complete with a long resistance band. It's the perfect way to do lat pull-downs, seated rows, tricep push-downs, and more exercises without using a bulky weight.
Bicah By Chloe is a woman-owned small biz specializing in creating useful and beautiful workout equipment! To use the door anchor, simply put the ball end between the door and the frame, loop a long band through, and close the door. You'll have an easy and secure piece of workout equipment ready for use.
7. An exercise ball great if you're looking to work on improving your posture, balance, core strength, and more. It's also helpful for both modifying exercises (especially if you have a hard time getting all the way down to the floor) and making others more challenging. All a~round~, this is a great tool to have in your corner.
UrbnFit is a small business creating a variety of different pieces of fitness equipment.
Promising review: "I bought this stability ball for at-home workouts. By the time I got home from work, my husband had the ball inflated and ready for me to use. He did not have any problems inflating or plugging it up. I have used it a couple of times and so far it has performed to my satisfaction. It feels like the ones I used at the gym — in regards to the vinyl thickness." —Terah A. eden
8. A release roller you can use either horizontally or vertically across your muscles to help ease tension, stress, and soreness in the body. This is great for rest days when your muscles could use a little TLC.
9. A yoga strap to help improve your flexibility and ability to hold certain yoga poses. Reviewers love this one because it's inexpensive yet good quality.
Promising review: "Nicely woven yoga strap. It's relatively soft, but durable and strong. The rings are a good thickness, and it works well for me. I've only been using it for a month for at home beginner's yoga, but its perfect for getting into and/or holding poses I wouldn't be able to otherwise." —Mary Alston
10. A weighted fitness hoop about to ~turn~ up your workout while making you feel like you're a kid again. Reviewers say this is great for not only strengthening your core but also helping relieve back aches from sitting for too long.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start, but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes, it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add on, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
11. A 10-in-1 exercise kit if you don't really know where to start and just want some equipment to help. This set includes an ab wheel, thick knee mat, push-up grip handles, jump rope, wrist wraps, two resistance bands, an eight-shaped stretch band, and a guidebook to show you exactly what you need to do.
Promising review: "It was easy to assemble using directions given. Very sturdy and easy to use. I bought it for exercising/gym workouts at home, and I have been loving it." —TyrellAkola Gray
12. A simple jump rope with a digital counter that's great if you're a beginner who is looking for ways to ~switch~ up your cardio routine. You'll ~jump~ at the chance to use the counter to start a mini-competition with yourself to see how many reps you can get every day.
Promising review: "I am impressed with this product! It's super lightweight, easy to use and hold, and has made working out fun again! The buttons are easy to use, it took less than a minute to set up, and it keeps track of how many jumps and feels comfortable in the hands. I find myself using it daily and since the handles keep track of how many jumps, I try to break the previous day's records! Definitely would recommend!" —cassandra
13. Or a cordless version ensuring that you can jump, hop, and skip to your heart's content without having to worry about a rope thwacking your floor and ceiling. This is great for anyone who lives in an apartment and doesn't want to disrupt your neighbors too much, but it's also super portable, meaning you can take it anywhere with you.
Promising review: "These rope-less jump trainers are perfect for me. I had tried them in a gym setting once before and fell in love because they offered solutions for my work travel and low ceilings at home during the winter. They provide the upper body workout with just enough weight in the attached balls. Would order again and again." —Amazon Customer
