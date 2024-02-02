24 Fitness Products Under $50 You Can Use To Work Out At Home In 2024

1. A reversible yoga mat designed with a textured surface to help keep your hands from sliding when they get sweaty. It also has 6mm of cushioning, making it so your body will be comfy and supported as you make your way through a sun salutation.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Genevieve Scarano says, "I work out at home a lot, so it's important for me to have an exercise mat that's cushy, sturdy, and easy to roll up and put away. I received this Gaiam yoga mat as a sample and really enjoy using it for yoga and Pilates! It's so comfortable to stand, sit, and lay down on, and I don't have to worry about sliding around, thanks to a grippy material. It's also fun to flip the sides (my mat above came with light blue and dark blue sides) — I've never had a yoga mat with this design before! And if you don't have a lot of space, no worries, because this mat rolls up to a compact size when you're done exercising."
Get it from Amazon for $29.09+ (available in four sizes and 10 colors).
2. Or an illustrated yoga mat here to help guide you through a yoga flow without having to venture out to a class or have an instructor at all. You'll be able to see exactly how the poses look and use it to switch up your practice, keeping your workout fresh and fun.
NewMe Fitness is a small business creating high-quality fitness products for strength training, weight training, and yoga. The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5mm thick! It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too.
Promising reviews: "I use this mat more than I ever took classes. Not sure if it is good for beginners, but if you have basic class instruction already, it gives you a great sequence of moves you are familiar with. Most I can do, a few I have never done." —Mng Parker
"This mat is great for a quick guide to various yoga poses. The length, thickness, and comfort make it a great purchase. I look forward to many future uses." —Baglady
Get it from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in eight colors).
3. An adjustable punching bag set that will be a ~knockout~ addition to your home because it comes with a pair of gloves, so you can ~one-two-punch~ your way to an intense workout and get out some frustration at the same time.
Promising review: "I’m not going to lie, I didn’t have high hopes for this product after reading the other reviews. For that reason, I went with the standard punching bag in case it wouldn’t last long — being out of $50 is better than $90! But I really wanted to add this to my home gym for cardio days. I’m really glad I got this because holy hell this is a great workout! I’m still working on upper body strength, but my boyfriend also used this and he has a hell of a lot more strength than I do, and he loved it! He beat the crap out of it, which made me nervous after reading reviews that it doesn’t withstand heavy punches. To our surprise, it passed the test. Overall, it’s great for everyone regardless of strength. You’ll be dripping sweat after doing this! My boyfriend is 6’1” and I’m 5’4” and neither of us had an issue with the height of the punching bag." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
4. A door anchor made to fit in any closed door to increase the possibilities of the exercises you can complete with a long resistance band. It's the perfect way to do lat pull-downs, seated rows, tricep push-downs, and more exercises without using a bulky weight.
Bicah By Chloe is a woman-owned small biz specializing in creating useful and beautiful workout equipment! To use the door anchor, simply put the ball end between the door and the frame, loop a long band through, and close the door. You'll have an easy and secure piece of workout equipment ready for use.
Get it from Bicah By Chloe for $10.
5. An exercise ball great if you're looking to work on improving your posture, balance, core strength, and more. It's also helpful for both modifying exercises (especially if you have a hard time getting all the way down to the floor) and making others more challenging. All a~round~, this is a great tool to have in your corner.
UrbnFit is a small business creating a variety of different pieces of fitness equipment.
Promising review: "I bought this stability ball for at-home workouts. By the time I got home from work, my husband had the ball inflated and ready for me to use. He did not have any problems inflating or plugging it up. I have used it a couple of times and so far it has performed to my satisfaction. It feels like the ones I used at the gym — in regards to the vinyl thickness." —Terah A. eden
Get it from Amazon for $20.80+ (available in five sizes and 11 colors).
6. A yoga strap to help improve your flexibility and ability to hold certain yoga poses. Reviewers love this one because it's inexpensive yet good quality.
Promising review: "Nicely woven yoga strap. It's relatively soft, but durable and strong. The rings are a good thickness, and it works well for me. I've only been using it for a month for at home beginner's yoga, but its perfect for getting into and/or holding poses I wouldn't be able to otherwise." —Mary Alston
Get it from Amazon for $7.95+ (available in three sizes and 19 colors).
7. A weighted fitness hoop about to ~turn~ up your workout while making you feel like you're a kid again. Reviewers say this is great for not only strengthening your core but also helping relieve back aches from sitting for too long.
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start, but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes, it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add on, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in nine colors and sizes).
8. A 10-in-1 exercise kit if you don't really know where to start and just want some equipment to help. This set includes an ab wheel, thick knee mat, push-up grip handles, jump rope, wrist wraps, two resistance bands, an eight-shaped stretch band, and a guidebook to show you exactly what you need to do.
Promising review: "It was easy to assemble using directions given. Very sturdy and easy to use. I bought it for exercising/gym workouts at home, and I have been loving it." —TyrellAkola Gray
Get it from Amazon for $30.98+ (available in two colors).
9. A simple jump rope with a digital counter that's great if you're a beginner who is looking for ways to ~switch~ up your cardio routine. You'll ~jump~ at the chance to use the counter to start a mini-competition with yourself to see how many reps you can get every day.
Promising review: "I am impressed with this product! It's super lightweight, easy to use and hold, and has made working out fun again! The buttons are easy to use, it took less than a minute to set up, and it keeps track of how many jumps and feels comfortable in the hands. I find myself using it daily and since the handles keep track of how many jumps, I try to break the previous day's records! Definitely would recommend!" —cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in four colors).
10. Or a cordless version ensuring that you can jump, hop, and skip to your heart's content without having to worry about a rope thwacking your floor and ceiling. This is great for anyone who lives in an apartment and doesn't want to disrupt your neighbors too much, but it's also super portable, meaning you can take it anywhere with you.
Promising review: "This is a great addition to my indoor workout routine. I have low ceilings in my basement, so I can't use a regular jump rope. This ropeless skipping rope solve the issue and I don't have to worry about hitting a rope on the ceiling. Love it!" —Jael48
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A yoga wheel to help you increase your mobility and strengthen inversion as you flow through your practice. It works to not only stretch your back but also help to release tension along your spine.
Promising review: "I love this wheel, and I received it less than a week ago! I was worried at first since being close to 200 lbs, I didn’t think it could hold my weight, but it does very well. I have lower back pain and have been to a chiropractor, and physical therapy, and have taken pain meds, but this is the only thing that has brought me the quickest pain relief. I actually look forward to getting up in the morning and using this to relieve the tension in my low back. I do feel with the other methods I’ve tried that I’m healing, but I am certain that this wheel has been the most effective pain relief for me. I use this wheel in combination with some exercises specifically for low back pain relief. I've used this for less than a week, and I feel close to how I felt before suffering from low back pain. I would recommend this to anyone. I also plan to continue to use this as part of my daily stretching routine even after my back heals." —klt
Get it from Amazon for $35.97+ (available in six colors and sizes).
12. A pack of bodyweight and dumbbell exercise cards if you're not quite sure how to get started. Each card has an illustrated guide on how to complete the exercise. Plus, it will mix up your routine because you won't know what exercise is coming next. *Please not burpees🤞*
Palace Learning is a small business creating educational, anatomy, art, fitness and more posters.
Promising reviews: "I love these cards! I get bored of doing the same workouts over and over and then lose my motivation, but with these, it's easy to quickly change up your routine. I love the art style of the illustrations (ones with faces creep me out!) and the detail on the back of the cards, explaining how to properly do the exercise, as well as what muscles are targeted, and the amount of reps to aim for. I've been choosing about 6 cards to lay on the bench/floor, and then pairing them with an app which automatically times my intervals for me, and it keeps me focused for the full length of my workout!" —Alanna
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
13. Or a set of exercise dice that will turn your workout into a fun game. The dice have 36 different workouts — the two orange dice offer HIIT movements including mountain climbers or lateral lunges, while the green die offers stretches and yoga poses.
Promising review: "I haven't exercised in a while, but I didn't want to follow a workout video. I wanted something that would allow me to go at my own pace with exercises I knew how to modify for beginners. The dice give me the variations I need to jazz up my routine a bit. It does come with a sheet that goes over the exercises, which I like. Just like any exercise equipment, routine, or anything challenging; you get out of it what you put into it. Are you always going to feel motivated — no, but if you get bored with routines like I do, this will help you change it up a bit." —Ndnchick29
Get a set of three from Amazon for $24.95.