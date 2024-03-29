Just 19 Fitness Products That Actually Made People Want To Work Out

The mat is 24” wide x 68" long and 5mm thick! It's made with a moisture-wicking material that'll keep sweat at bay and is great for hot yoga, too.

Promising reviews: "I use this mat more than I ever took classes. Not sure if it is good for beginners, but if you have basic class instruction already, it gives you a great sequence of moves you are familiar with. Most I can do, a few I have never done." —Mng Parker

"This mat is great for a quick guide to various yoga poses. The length, thickness, and comfort makes it a great purchase. I look forward to many future uses." —Baglady

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in six colors).

