If You’re Planning On Traveling To Europe This Year, Here Are 36 Products You Should Pack

Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket. And the color is simple, which means it can be paired well with many different bottoms.

Promising review: "I’m being honest when I tell you this is the most 'worth-it' top around. I read a review from some frequent flyer who claims this is her go-to for flying. She said aside from the top’s flexibility – which allows much less packing as the top itself looks and behaves like four shirts and a jacket – it’s a savior on planes because it allows you to get into a usually overheated plane, and to weather the transition to iceberg, ho! that happens about twenty minutes into most flights, and it holds its shape and looks great. I was skeptical, as I do not have the money to blow on someone else’s opinion, but my husband told me to try it. I have the same issues with temps, and he’s probably self-protecting so as not to hear me complain so much. Long story short, I got it. It’s a gorgeous fabric despite my usually hating the ribbed thing. Not for my pleasure, thank you. But it’s nice. REALLY nice. Yes, it’s extraordinarily flexible, and yes, it’s like a jacket, and Yes, Virginia. There is a travel shirt Santa Claus. Ordering in the off-white now. Glad I read the article, and glad I bought the shirt. You should too." —Mary B.

Get it from Hackwith Design House for $145 (available in women's sizes XS–4X and in five colors).