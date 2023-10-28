38 Essentials You Need For Your Next Cozy Night In

1. A sunset-mimicking lamp designed to fill your home with the shades or yellow that usually only flood into the room at golden hour. Now you don't have to limit that beauty to only once a day (or never, if you don't have much natural light in your home).
Promising review: "I really bought this on an impulse. BUT, I do really enjoy it. I prefer dimmer light and especially at night, I don't want my office to feel clinical if I am working or hanging out. It's a nice way to add ambiance. I really like how it offers several levels of brightness. The neck is flexible as well and helps with getting the right angle! Would be a great night-light!" —Communicaitlyn
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
2. A Cup Cozy Pillow if you enjoy lounging on your giant couch but usually end up too far away from the coffee or side table to grab your drink. You can place this anywhere on your couch and keep drinks, snacks, and even remotes close to you because when it's relaxation time, nothing should get in your way from being horizontal on the couch.
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers.
Promising review: "We have a sectional sofa with an area that has a chaise lounge section I like to lay on but that puts me far enough from the coffee table that I don't have a good place to put my drinks. I bought this pillow to put next to me to hold my drinks, and I love it. It let's me keep my drinks nearby without having to constantly hold them while lounging and watching TV. Stable without being too bulky or heavy." —Holly M. Paddock
Get it in black from Amazon for $29.99 (also available in a "deluxe version" with an extra cup holder for $34.99).
3. A giant 10x10 blanket big enough for you and your fam (or you and your pup) to cuddle under and watch a movie while the weather outside is frightful. You'll never have another fight about who has more of the blanket again.
Big Blanket Co is a small business on a mission to create very large blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch, temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines.
Promising review: "I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" —Lelia R.
Get it from Amazon (available in 15 colors) or Big Blanket Co (available in 20 colors) for $159+.
4. Dr. Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt to transform your next bath into a spa-like experience. The salt works to help soothe sore and tired muscles and the lavender relaxes your body.
Read more about how Epsom salt can help soothe sore muscles at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Dr. Teal's. The bubbles were long-lasting and the smell was great. My body smelt amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." —Fabian
"I will never not use this again! I’d like to point out that my kids are allergic to almost everything you can imagine with the most sensitive skin I’ve ever seen, and they have zero issues with this." —Erica_Vera_Books
Get it from Amazon for $5.87.
5. A full-body bath pillow if you want some support for your body and head when you're in the tub. Reviewers confirm this is super plush to lay on, even when the tub is full of water. It'll for sure upgrade your bathtime experience.
Promising review: "I have an oval jetted tub so it’s deep, and the pillow I had previously was okay, but I had to lay on the hard back of the tub. I also like to sink down into the bubbles and warm water, so having this full-length mat is great! It’s thick, and when it’s in a tub full of water, feels very plush to lay on. There are four suction cups around the pillow, four along the body, and three more at the bottom edge to keep the mat firmly in place. They’re strong so you need to get a nail under the edge to release them so as not to tear the fabric that holds them in place (which is what happened to my old one with cheap fabric). When wet, it’s heavy, and you’ll need a sturdy hook to hang it from. My solution was to rinse it and then fasten it around the sides of the tub to drain, which works fine. I plan on purchasing more as gifts for my girlfriends, though I’m sure men will love it as well." —Honesty
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in four styles).
6. And a waterproof bathtub caddy tray to keep all the essentials you need (i.e. a candle, tea, phone) close to you without a chance of anything getting wet so you can stay in there for as long as you want.
The two-sided tray has extendable handles and accessory slots to fit books, magazines, or even an electronic device. It's waterproof and has nonslip silicone grips. The sides extend up to 43 inches to accommodate most bathtubs.
Promising review: "I love this caddy tray. It took a while for me to review. I needed to test it out a few times. Royal Craft Wood really had taken the time to construct this product for consumers. I did not know that the soap dish and small tray were removable/interchangeable. It's very convenient for additional space or storage elsewhere in the tub. The product comes with strips to place where you desire to prevent the wood from scratching your porcelain tub. Did I say I love it?!" —Lotlander
Get it from Amazon for $34.97+ (available in 11 colors).
7. And an overflow drain cover here to solve the problem of not being able to get enough water in the tub to fully submerge. This cover allows you to add a couple of extra inches of water, something that reviewers say makes ALLLL the difference.
Promising review: "I received this yesterday; installed it last night. Took my first bath with it today, and boy, does it work. I did not rate whether it’s easy to remove or clean, as I haven’t done those yet, but I don’t see why either would be an issue. If you’re an avid bath taker like I am (baths are needed sometimes to warm up during our cold Wisconsin winters) and are tired of the water level going down as quickly as you’re trying to fill it, I definitely recommend this. My only complaint is that I should’ve bought the sooner... I’ve spent years and years using strips of old rags, sponge materials, etc. to try to keep the water from seeping out (which results in smelly, moldy material), but this works like a charm." —HeartStar14
Get it on Amazon for $7.99 (available in nine colors).
8. Some LED cloud lights to transform your room into an absolute dreamland that you'll never want to leave. Not only are these lights super cool and unique, but they're also battery-powered, so you won't have any extra cords ~hanging~ around.
Plus, each one has eight different light settings you can choose from!
Dream Vibe Creations is a small business that creates these magical-looking floating cloud lamps!
Promising review: "This thing is super cool!! I can’t wait to hang it up over my bed! 10/10 would recommend!" —Rachelle hood
Get it from Dream Vibe Creations on Etsy for $55+ (available in two color options).
9. A long-sleeve jumpsuit for an effortless look that's also so chic. You'll feel way more put together than when you wear those ratty old sweats you probably should have thrown away ages ago.
Promising review: "I love this jumper. Super comfy, perfect fit. The waist is a string tie (not elastic!), which I really like. Elastic waistbands can sometimes be too tight even on comfortable clothes so the string is great. The ankles and wrists are stretchy with the perfect amount of 'give' so I can get my feet and hands in and out easily. The fabric is lightweight and easy to move, dance, yoga in. Of course, it's a V-neck so I wear a cami, sports top or halter underneath. And pockets!" —MayMay
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 14 colors).
10. A portable ambient lamp if you're ~toast~ at night without a light by your side. You can adjust the brightness levels and set a timer so it turns off after 15 minutes. Reviewers love this lil' thing and say the smile warms their hearts.
Promising review: "I just got mine today! I saw this on TikTok, and it's just the cutest toaster ever! The light dims and brightens very well. I'm not too sure about the timer and the battery life, but overall, this is a great product for a night light and even a cute toaster friend by your side at bedtime." —Jamie
Get it from Amazon for $12.71+ (available in three colors).
11. A sheet set with more than 107,000 5-star ratings and reviewers absolutely raving about how soft and comfortable they are. You'll look forward to slipping into bed at 8 p.m. knowing that these will be there to greet you.
Promising review: "I'm gonna start by saying WOW!! These bed sheets are just perfection. 🥰 Honestly I've been looking for good quality bed sheets, and I stumbled upon these specific ones, and I am beyond impressed! It's been hard to find a good brand and good material. I've bought so many different types for example silky sheets: I would wake up with my back sweaty sometimes 😞, and it wasn't pleasant, but as soon as I changed to these new bed sheets after a soft wash, I woke up feeling fresh and no sweats! I was so surprised. 🤣 I have zero regrets about buying these sheets and would definitely 100% recommend them and will buy more colors. I still like to use silky pillowcases though since it helps a lot with hair care, but that's just preference." —stephssbeauty
Get it from Amazon for $20.02+ (available in six sizes and nine colors).
12. And a duvet cover set capable of upgrading the look of your bedroom without you having to shell out a ridiculous amount of money. Reviewers love this option because it looks really nice and feels great without a hefty price tag. You'll look forward to getting into bed, even if the sun hasn't set yet.
And don't forget to grab duvet insert, if you don't already have one!
Promising review: "I bought this in October; it's now almost January and it has held up well. I was balling on a budget and needed a new duvet because my old one was too ripped up. It does the job if you need something relatively low in price but don't want to sacrifice too much on quality. Obviously, it wrinkles because that's kind of the look it has, but to lessen the wrinkles, you can just pop it in the dryer. It works for what it's intended for and hasn't ripped. The zippers haven't broken either. It does run hot if you sleep warm. I'm almost always cold so the warmth is a nice bonus for me. My husband thinks it's too warm, but he just sticks a leg out the side and does fine lol. The color is true to the photo, it has a nice linen look, not super soft but not coarse, and it doesn't seem to hold much of my pets' fur when they hop on the bed. Definitely a good purchase, and I love the cozy feel it gives with the new insert. 😌" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes twin–oversized king and 42 colors).
13. Some string lights to transform your bedroom into a magical wonderland even better than the one Alice fell into.
These lights are made with three strands and are dimmable with an on and off switch. Plus, they're made from copper wire that's waterproof and bendable.
Promising review: "100% worth buying. I lined the top of my ceiling with them and my door. You only need 3 clear command hooks on each wall to hold them up because the lights are so lightweight. They put off the perfect amount of lighting. At night it’s the only light I leave on. It creates such a cozy atmosphere. The best part is the fact that they’re not bulky and truly look like dainty twinkly lights. The wire can be bent into whatever shape you want for an easy setup. I have them in my new college apartment, and I get so many compliments." —John D. Traylor
Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors).