31 Cozy Pieces Of Clothing You'll Actually Want To Wear In Public

1. A fleece hoodie dress you might actually find is *more* comfortable than your favorite pair of sweatpants because it feels like you're wrapped in a warm blanket while still looking so stylish.
Promising review: "LOVE! I ordered a black one first because at 40 bucks a pop, I wanted to make sure it was what it claimed to be. It is SO GREAT! Comes right above my knees. It's thick, warm, unusual, and I get tons of comments/compliments on it. Needless to say, I ordered the purple, and it's gorgeous. Slap on some leggings and knee-high boots, and it's a HOT look. I'm getting the green one today. Never seen a long hoodie like this, and it's just über-cool! You need this!" —Joyce VoteThemOUT
Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–3X and in 14 colors).
2. A cute long puffer vest that's the perfect last layer to your look when you feel like you're missing something. Plus, you'll feel extra toasty, which is a win-win.
Promising review: "This vest is AMAZING and gives the exact look I was hoping for. I wore it a few times recently while traveling through Ireland. Paired with an oversized sweatshirt and leggings, it was the perfect addition to an outfit while still keeping me warm. For the cost, it is well worth it to buy more than one!!! I did find that it ran large, so maybe size down if you don't want it to feel too oversized." —BDraper19
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 10 colors).
3. An absolutely adorable cardigan — you might just make plans out of the house so you have excuses to wear it more. Plus, there's dog version so you can match your pup perfectly. Cue the "awwwws"!
Promising review: "Perfect fit, soft, and cute. I got this as part of the Little Beast collab and the sweater is really cute. It's pretty soft while being good quality. I’m very sensitive to sweaters but this doesn’t bother or itch me at all. I’m in love with the bow design. 🎀🥰" —Nicole K.
Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $148 (available in sizes XS/S–XL/2XL and in three prints).
4. A crewneck sweater that's oversized enough to wear with leggings because a sweater + leggings = the ultimate lounging outfit combo. Seriously, you may just want to add a couple of colors to your cart now so you can have them in rotation in your wardrobe.
Promising review: "This is a great loose fitting sweater. So comfortable. Great to lounge around the house in sweats or throw on some leggings or jeans and run errands. I wear it a lot." —Michelle S.
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 30 colors and styles).
5. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings made to look like jeans but actually feel like sweatpants. You'll stay cozy and warm whenever you *must* venture outside.
Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in sizes XS–5XL, short, long, and in 33 colors).
6. A basic long-sleeve tee you really can't go wrong with because you can wear it with jeans, leggings, or sweats. Bonus: it's so soft that you may not even want to take it off before you go to bed at night.
Promising review: "This is amazingly comfy and perfect for lounging around or when the weather dips down and you don’t want a super heavy one but don’t want a super light sweater either. The pockets make it even better!" —Tam
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes 14–28 and in 25 colors and styles).
7. A quilted fleece pullover perfect for those extra-cold days when you know you've gotta go to the grocery store because one can only live on popcorn for so long. Throw this on, and you won't even be upset if you run into that person from high school who you haven't seen in years.
Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics, it’s incredibly soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 colors and styles).
8. A pair of overalls I'm pretty sure are an ~overall~ great purchase because you can wear them now with a long-sleeve shirt or sweater underneath and then when spring and summer finally arrive you can swap for a t-shirt or tank. It's a versatile piece that's basically a must.
Promising review: "I saw this outfit on TikTok and thought there was no way I could pull these overalls off as well as she could in her 'Hobbit'-esque aesthetic. THESE LOOK AMAZING ON EVERYONE!!! The overalls are super flowy and comfortable! I'm 5'10" so if there are any tall girls wondering if this will fit the answer is YES! It does crop a bit above your ankles, but I think it looks super cute. The pockets are functional, too!" —Emma
Get it from Amazon $13.49+ (available in sizes S–3X and in 19 colors and patterns).
9. A mock neck sweater and matching pants set you can totally pull off wearing to the office because it looks incredibly chic and put together. Nobody will even realize that you're actually extremely comfortable.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this set. Don’t walk run, and get this outfit. The quality is amazing, and it's very stretchy. I probably could have gone down one more size due to the stretch. I’m in love with this outfit and can’t wait to wear it. 😍😍😍😍😍" —Sexy Lady
Get the set from Eloquii: $47.97 (for the sweater; available in sizes 14/16–26/28) and $50.97 (for the pants; available in sizes 14/16–22/24).
10. A pair of fleece-lined leggings that look like your average leggings but actually have a nice layer of warmth added to them. You can wear them out and about without feeling like a marshmallow wearing a ton of clothes to stay toasty.
Promising review: "I absolutely love these. They’re so soft and so warm, and I find myself choosing them over my everyday pairs of leggings. 10000% recommend!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $30+ (available in sizes XXS–XL and in 28 colors).
11. A half-zip pullover sweatshirt for a sophisticated yet oh-so-comfortable layer you'll find yourself wearing whenever you get the chance. No matter if that's on a video call with your boss or a random Tuesday night. It'll eventually turn into a staple in your wardrobe.
Promising review: "I bought this as a comfy work sweater! And by far the material is extremely soft and medium weight. You can wear it with jeans, leggings or dress pants. Absolutely will be ordering in more colors!" — Soriah Johns
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors).
12. Pull-on rib knit pants you can pair with the matching sweater bralette and peplum cardigan for the ultimate stylish yet stretchy look. As a bonus — you can wear all these pieces together or separately, which means you'll have so many comfortable outfits in your closet.
Promising review: "Love it! Got the whole set!! I was afraid the pants were going to be too long, but they fit perfectly! So comfortable, love them! You should definitely get the whole set, looks great together!" —UBEUreview
Get it from Amazon for $49.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and nine colors).
13. A tie-dye hooded sweatshirt pretty much perfect to wear at least three days a week because it's so comfy yet stylish.
Promising review: "I LOVE this sweatshirt! It is the perfect price point to jump on the tie-dye trend. It’s a lightweight sweatshirt, which I love because I don’t overheat indoors. It’s incredibly soft and comfortable. I definitely recommend purchasing!" —Nicole Weick
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes 14–28 plus and in 13 colors).