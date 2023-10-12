24 Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

These are my current favorite shoes. I wear them all the time. I have even worn them on vacation. I was really trying to not bring a lot of shoes (because they take up SO much luggage space), so I decided to bring these and two other pairs. I ended up wearing these every day of the trip and was comfortable the whole time, even the day we walked more than 20,000 steps. I wore them with semi-dressy and more casual looks, and I didn't feel like they clashed with anything. You really can't go wrong with these on-trend shoes.

Promising review: "These shoes are comfy enough to be on my feet for 8 hours at a time for work, and they're still stylish. After my first ones lasted me two years, I have come back to buy a second pair. These shoes are definitely more suited for normal to narrow feet, and I wouldn't recommend them if you have particularly wide feet. They are also super easy to clean in the washing machine or with a wet wipe in a pinch." —Ommy

Get them from Reebok for $75 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors).