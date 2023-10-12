24 Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

1. Slip-on sneakers that'll make you wonder what all the ~camo-tion~ is about, because your friends will be asking where you got these chic shoes you're basically living in.
2. A Sorel strappy sandal made with a platform wedge design and a padded footbed for a little extra ~boost~ that will also take you that extra mile.
3. Some braided heel sandals or in other words, your new go-to shoes for every semi-formal event you've got coming up. We're talking bridal showers, engagement parties, baby showers, and even weddings. You'll be able to be on your feet the whole time and not have sore feet at the end of the night.
Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 19 colors and styles).
4. Cutout mules designed to be a more sophisticated take on a flat that doesn't let the comfort ~slide~.
5. A pair of mesh sneakers reviewers say are comfy enough to run, walk, or even stand in all day long. The funky colors also mean you will for sure get compliments on them.
Promising review: "SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." —awesome game
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors).
6. Platform sandals meant to ~elevate~ your daily look without compromising your comfort levels. You can wear these with dresses, jeans, shorts, and basically anything else you've got in your wardrobe.
7. Allbirds tree runners made out of eucalyptus tree fibers for a sustainable style that gives your feet the chance to breathe. That means they won't overheat on even the hottest of days. Plus, if they do get a tad sweaty, you can throw them in the washing machine, and they'll be as good as new.
8. Teva sandals that will essentially be a party on your feet every time you wear them. The shoes are made from quick-dry webbing out of recycled plastic, which means you can *totally* wear these into the water at the beach and not have wet feet the rest of the day.
Promising review: "These are the comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get it from Amazon for $31.22+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).
9. A pair of Rainbow wave sneakers your arches will be thanking you for purchasing because they are not only fun and add a pop of color to your outfit, but they also have Ortholite insoles.
10. Everlane flats designed to mold to your feet the more you wear them so eventually, it will basically feel like you're not wearing any shoes at all.
11. Or a ballet flat if you're looking for something a bit more budget-friendly. With more than 27,000 5-star reviews backing up this classic style, you know these will soon become a closet staple. And with so many color options you may just want to add a couple to your cart right now.
Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey
Get it from Amazon for $24.40+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 25 colors).
12. A pair of Reebok classic shoes I can personally say are great because I've basically been wearing them for well over a year now. Not only are they super stylish, but they're comfortable and look good with everything from jeans, to leggings, and even dresses. A true 10/10 shoe.
These are my current favorite shoes. I wear them all the time. I have even worn them on vacation. I was really trying to not bring a lot of shoes (because they take up SO much luggage space), so I decided to bring these and two other pairs. I ended up wearing these every day of the trip and was comfortable the whole time, even the day we walked more than 20,000 steps. I wore them with semi-dressy and more casual looks, and I didn't feel like they clashed with anything. You really can't go wrong with these on-trend shoes.
Promising review: "These shoes are comfy enough to be on my feet for 8 hours at a time for work, and they're still stylish. After my first ones lasted me two years, I have come back to buy a second pair. These shoes are definitely more suited for normal to narrow feet, and I wouldn't recommend them if you have particularly wide feet. They are also super easy to clean in the washing machine or with a wet wipe in a pinch." —Ommy
Get them from Reebok for $75 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors).
13. Timeless block-heel mules one blister-prone BuzzFeed Shopping writer confirms are comfortable right out of the box, even while worn on a 20-minute walk to dinner. And that's a stamp of approval on these beauties if I've ever heard one.
Ma’am Shoes is a woman-owned small biz creating beautiful and comfortable shoes you can wear for years.
BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy says: "Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*"
Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150+ (available in sizes 4.5–11 and in five colors).
14. Sam Edelman loafers you can ~slide~ right on no matter whether you're wearing dress pants, jeans, or even a dress.
Promising review: These shoes are a favorite! I ordered the black after having a beet red color for about a year and a half. They were comfortable right out of the box, the leather is supple, and they look high quality. I am very happy with my purchase. These are often compared to the Brixton loafer from a high-end fashion brand." —Christine
Get them from Amazon for $150 (available in sizes 4–13, wide, and 54 colors and patterns).
15. Huarache sandals handmade in Mexico — they're beautiful shoes that will actually mold to your foot as you wear them.
16. Tioseban sneakers with a mesh top that'll *almost* make you feel like you're just wearing socks.
17. A pair of braided sandals more than 15,000 reviewers swear by for their water resistance, comfort, and cuteness.
18. A splurge-worthy high-heel pump enabling you to wear a classic style in your skin tone (the company offers 10 different shades of nude). Plus, the insole has two layers of memory foam padding for an extra dose of comfort.
19. A flatform sandal ready to hit the pavement as soon as you take them out of the box — yes, that's right. These babies need no break-in period. Just put them on and head out on an epic adventure.
Promising review: "I love these shoes as everyday sandals! I can throw them on with anything and feel put together and comfortable. I did not have to break them in and have already worn them several times since purchasing a couple of weeks ago. I would very much recommend them." —Cait
Get it from Nisolo for $138 (available in sizes 5–10 and in three colors).
20. Colorblock sneakers not only made with a removable insole pad and arch support but also with breathable mesh fabric. This means you can wear this ~stand~-out style without your feet getting super sweaty (which is one of the worst feelings in the world IMHO).
21. A pair of breathable sport shoes you can wear from your morning work out straight to running errands all afternoon because your feet will not complain when you have these on.
22. Dr. Martens platform sandals reviewers sing praises for because the style is so comfy and supportive, it basically doesn't feel like you're wearing heeled shoes, let alone sandals. If you have foot problems, this may be a sandal style you can actually wear.
Promising review: "I am obsesseddd with these shoes! They don't even feel like I'm wearing platforms. They just feel like sandals, which is good because I'm clumsy. I ordered the size 7 because I'm usually a 6.5, but they don't have half sizes. The 7 is fine, I'd say just about a half size too big (lol), but I just tightened the back strap, and we're good to go!!! They're great. I have like 100 pairs of shoes, but I wear these several times a week, whenever I can. Worth every penny. I want 10 more pairs of Dr. Martens sandals now." —Maggie
Get them from Amazon for $56.42+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and in five colors).