BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    24 Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

    Including a pair of Huarache sandals that left one reviewer saying, "Can I give these 1000 stars? They are soooooo comfortable".

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Slip-on sneakers that'll make you wonder what all the ~camo-tion~ is about, because your friends will be asking where you got these chic shoes you're basically living in.

    Reviewer wearing cmouflage shoes with white soles
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this shoe. I have had numerous comments about where did I get them and how cute they are. They are comfortable and very stylish. I like the worn-out look, so these are just what I like!! I've been wearing them with shorts, but I think they'll look great with jeans. They are very casual shoes but still cute." —debbie L.

    Get them from Amazon for $24.30+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in a variety of colors and patterns).

    2. A Sorel strappy sandal made with a platform wedge design and a padded footbed for a little extra ~boost~ that will also take you that extra mile.

    the white padded sandal with teal straps
    Sorel

    Promising review: "These shoes are perfect! I was looking for a sandal that I could walk in/dance in while also being comfortable. I have flat feet and weak ankles so it was a gamble, but these are so cute and comfy. I will definitely check out their other shoes. I see that other people pointed this out, and it's important to note, the ankle strap Velcro is pretty loose so you may need to readjust a few times, but it's not inconvenient enough to return." —Flatfooted

    Get them from Sorel for $100.91+ (available in sizes 6–12 and in eight colors) or from Amazon for $81+ (available in sizes 5.5–12 and in eight colors).

    3. Some braided heel sandals or in other words, your new go-to shoes for every semi-formal event you've got coming up. We're talking bridal showers, engagement parties, baby showers, and even weddings. You'll be able to be on your feet the whole time and not have sore feet at the end of the night.

    close up of reviewer holding the black sandal
    full length view of reviewer wearing the black sandals
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Reaching for these sandals more and more because they’re comfy, cute, and elevate my outfits! They didn’t require any breaking in and I’ve worn them for an entire day out and had no issues with long term wear. Fit was true to size. Going to get another color since I love them so much!" —Nidhi Patel

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 19 colors and styles). 

    4. Cutout mules designed to be a more sophisticated take on a flat that doesn't let the comfort ~slide~.

    Model wearing the pointed toe open-back flat with a cut out over the top of the foot.
    Zou Xou / Etsy

    Zou Xou Shoes is a Black woman-owned business that has been creating handcrafted shoes by Argentinian shoemakers since 2015. The styles are easy and classic so they can be worn for years. These mules are handmade to order in European sizes, and they suggest sizing up. So, if you wear a US 8, choose a 39.

    Promising review: "These shoes are great! The leather is soft and comfortable — no breaking in necessary." —Eileen chao

    Get them from Zou Xou Shoes on Etsy for $254 (available in European sizes 36-42).

    5. A pair of mesh sneakers reviewers say are comfy enough to run, walk, or even stand in all day long. The funky colors also mean you will for sure get compliments on them.

    Reviewer in electric yellow version
    reviewer wearing the sneakers in bright blue
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." —awesome game

    Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors). 

    6. Platform sandals meant to ~elevate~ your daily look without compromising your comfort levels. You can wear these with dresses, jeans, shorts, and basically anything else you've got in your wardrobe.

    reviewer in the sandals with a tan shade
    reviewer wearing the sandals in white
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are absolutely amazing! So unbelievably comfortable, you'll never want to take them off. Seriously, I'm about to buy all of the colors so I can just wear these shoes!" —Morgan

    Get them from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 40 colors and styles).

    7. Allbirds tree runners made out of eucalyptus tree fibers for a sustainable style that gives your feet the chance to breathe. That means they won't overheat on even the hottest of days. Plus, if they do get a tad sweaty, you can throw them in the washing machine, and they'll be as good as new.

    model wearing the knit lace-up sneaker in grey with white sole
    Allbirds / Via instagram.com

    Just be sure to not put them in the dryer; let them air dry after washing.

    Promising review: "Why did I wait so long??? I wish I could wear these shoes all day for everything! They're so comfortable and lightweight." —Stone, C.

    Get them from Allbirds for $105 (available in whole sizes 5–11 and 10 colors).

    8. Teva sandals that will essentially be a party on your feet every time you wear them. The shoes are made from quick-dry webbing out of recycled plastic, which means you can *totally* wear these into the water at the beach and not have wet feet the rest of the day.

    reviewer's feet in the black and white sandals
    reviewer's feet in the multicolored sandals
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are the comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.

    Get it from Amazon for $31.22+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).

    9. A pair of Rainbow wave sneakers your arches will be thanking you for purchasing because they are not only fun and add a pop of color to your outfit, but they also have Ortholite insoles.

    White sneakers with embroidered rainbow along the outsides and embroidered sun in yellow and orange along the insides
    Soludos

    Promising review: "I could not adore these sneakers more! They're comfortable and look so well made. I was tired of the same plain tennis shoes and wanted something that would make me smile when I put on — my new Soludos do the trick every time. They are well worth the shoe investment! (Also easy to find LOTS of cute coordinating shirts!)" —Erin R.

    Get them from Amazon for $83.40+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors) or from Soludos for $139 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors).

    10. Everlane flats designed to mold to your feet the more you wear them so eventually, it will basically feel like you're not wearing any shoes at all.

    model wearing the black flats
    Everlane

    Promising review: "I absolutely love the day gloves, and I have them in several colors. They are stylish and comfortable right out of the box. They're great for work. Fit is true to size." —ndog99

    Get them from Everlane for $135 (available in sizes 5–11 and in 11 colors).

    11. Or a ballet flat if you're looking for something a bit more budget-friendly. With more than 27,000 5-star reviews backing up this classic style, you know these will soon become a closet staple. And with so many color options you may just want to add a couple to your cart right now. 

    reviewer wearing the gold flats
    reviewer wearing the flats in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

    Get it from Amazon for $24.40+ (available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and in 25 colors). 

    12. A pair of Reebok classic shoes I can personally say are great because I've basically been wearing them for well over a year now. Not only are they super stylish, but they're comfortable and look good with everything from jeans, to leggings, and even dresses. A true 10/10 shoe. 

    the white sneakers
    Reebok

    These are my current favorite shoes. I wear them all the time. I have even worn them on vacation. I was really trying to not bring a lot of shoes (because they take up SO much luggage space), so I decided to bring these and two other pairs. I ended up wearing these every day of the trip and was comfortable the whole time, even the day we walked more than 20,000 steps. I wore them with semi-dressy and more casual looks, and I didn't feel like they clashed with anything. You really can't go wrong with these on-trend shoes. 

    Promising review: "These shoes are comfy enough to be on my feet for 8 hours at a time for work, and they're still stylish. After my first ones lasted me two years, I have come back to buy a second pair. These shoes are definitely more suited for normal to narrow feet, and I wouldn't recommend them if you have particularly wide feet. They are also super easy to clean in the washing machine or with a wet wipe in a pinch." —Ommy

    Get them from Reebok for $75 (available in sizes 5–11 and in two colors). 

    13. Timeless block-heel mules one blister-prone BuzzFeed Shopping writer confirms are comfortable right out of the box, even while worn on a 20-minute walk to dinner. And that's a stamp of approval on these beauties if I've ever heard one. 

    a model wearing white pants and the mules in red suede
    a model wearing jeans and the mules in brown crocodile embossed leather
    Ma’am Shoes

    Ma’am Shoes is a woman-owned small biz creating beautiful and comfortable shoes you can wear for years. 

    BuzzFeed editor Danielle Healy says: "Sometimes it feels like my feet are made of paper with how easily they blister. So when a brand markets itself as having a focus on stylish comfort, I am all ears. Fresh out of the box, I wore these red beauties out to dinner (a 20-minute walk each way) and my feet were no worse for wear. So I decided to put them through the ultimate test — a wedding. Even after hours of dancing, my feet felt great and I got loads of compliments. A statement shoe that really does look and feel great? *Big swoon.*"

    Get them from Ma’am Shoes for $150+ (available in sizes 4.5–11 and in five colors).

    14. Sam Edelman loafers you can ~slide~ right on no matter whether you're wearing dress pants, jeans, or even a dress.

    reviewer photo of the loafers in tan
    reviewer wearing the loafers in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: These shoes are a favorite! I ordered the black after having a beet red color for about a year and a half. They were comfortable right out of the box, the leather is supple, and they look high quality. I am very happy with my purchase. These are often compared to the Brixton loafer from a high-end fashion brand." —Christine

    Get them from Amazon for $150 (available in sizes 4–13, wide, and 54 colors and patterns).

    15. Huarache sandals handmade in Mexico — they're beautiful shoes that will actually mold to your foot as you wear them.

    the ankle-strap woven shoes with black and white diamond pattern on the top
    Macarena Collection / Etsy

    Macarena Collection is a small biz based in Buena Park, California! All of the shoes are handmade by Mexican artisans. Since they only make whole sizes, they suggest sizing down if you're in between as the shoes will stretch and mold to your feet as you wear them.

    Promising review: "Can I give these 1000 stars? They are soooooo comfortable!!! I was afraid because my feet are on the wider side, but oh my do they fit absolutely amazingly well!! Don’t hesitate to buy them!! I love them! I love them! I Love them!!" —Jennifer Baez

    Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $49.59+ (originally $54.99; available in whole sizes 5–10).

    16. Tioseban sneakers with a mesh top that'll *almost* make you feel like you're just wearing socks.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Sizing up a half size if you have wide feet is recommended.

    Promising review: "I like these shoes so much I bought two pairs. My feet are very narrow, and I have trouble finding shoes that fit without coming off my heels. These have the comfort band that makes them very comfortable." —Jane from MA

    Get them from Amazon for $20.39+ (available in sizes 5–13, wide, and in 35 colors).

    17. A pair of braided sandals more than 15,000 reviewers swear by for their water resistance, comfort, and cuteness.

    model wearing the black braided strappy sandals
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These sandals are incredibly comfortable! I was so relieved they fit well because I'm sometimes an 8.5 but there aren't half sizes, but these fit perfectly! I thought it was so funny reading their website and their warning says 'don't buy these sandals if you don't want compliments.' Well, the first day I wore my sandals I got tons of compliments and every time I thought of their warning. It's so true these are unique and brilliantly styled sandals. The quality is wonderful! I'm 100% satisfied and happy with these sandals! The customer service is also phenomenal!" —ShoreShank

    Get them from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and in 22 colors).

    18. A splurge-worthy high-heel pump enabling you to wear a classic style in your skin tone (the company offers 10 different shades of nude). Plus, the insole has two layers of memory foam padding for an extra dose of comfort.

    Kahmune / Via instagram.com

    This Black woman-owned brand is on a mission to create a nude color for every skin tone. After having to paint a pair of white heels to match her skin tone, founder Jamela A Acheampong wanted to start a company that celebrated the diversity of the human complexion and gave everyone the perfect "nude" shoe. The heels are ethically and sustainably handmade in Italy.

    Promising review: "My partner surprised me with these months after I mentioned them to him in passing. What a HOME RUN gift. They fit true to size (just a bit of room to allow for swelling while wearing heels), and they are THE MOST COMFORTABLE heels I’ve ever worn. Butter soft leather, beautiful construction, my exact skin tone, I could talk forever about these shoes. Plus, what a cool company! 10/10. I will be buying more for my next birthday!" —Ainsley

    Get them from Kahmune for $395+ (available in sizes 4-13 and in 10 shades in either matte or suede).

    19. A flatform sandal ready to hit the pavement as soon as you take them out of the box — yes, that's right. These babies need no break-in period. Just put them on and head out on an epic adventure.

    two models wearing the flatform sandals, one in tan and one in white
    Nisolo

    Promising review: "I love these shoes as everyday sandals! I can throw them on with anything and feel put together and comfortable. I did not have to break them in and have already worn them several times since purchasing a couple of weeks ago. I would very much recommend them." —Cait

    Get it from Nisolo for $138 (available in sizes 5–10 and in three colors). 

    20. Colorblock sneakers not only made with a removable insole pad and arch support but also with breathable mesh fabric. This means you can wear this ~stand~-out style without your feet getting super sweaty (which is one of the worst feelings in the world IMHO).

    Domo Ink

    Domo Ink is Black woman-owned brand based out of Jurupa Valley, Ca!

    Promising review: "These shoes are well-made and comfortable. The colors are just like the picture. These are perfect warm-weather shoes!" —Kathryn Lindrose

    Get them from Domo Ink for $85 (available in women's sizes 8.5–14 and men's sizes 7–12.5).

    21. A pair of breathable sport shoes you can wear from your morning work out straight to running errands all afternoon because your feet will not complain when you have these on.

    reviewer wearing the pink knit lace-up sneakers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never been compelled to write a review, but these shoes are soooo beautiful!!! I got the pink and gold and they are comfy and pretty. I cannot keep count on the total strangers on the street stopping me and saying how much they love my shoes and asking me where I got them!!! This price is amazing, and I truly can say I got bang for my buck! True to size, I'm an 8 and ordered the 8 and they fit perfectly." —Dora M.

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 15 colors).

    22. Dr. Martens platform sandals reviewers sing praises for because the style is so comfy and supportive, it basically doesn't feel like you're wearing heeled shoes, let alone sandals. If you have foot problems, this may be a sandal style you can actually wear.

    reviewer photo of the black flatform sandals with two straps across the foot
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am obsesseddd with these shoes! They don't even feel like I'm wearing platforms. They just feel like sandals, which is good because I'm clumsy. I ordered the size 7 because I'm usually a 6.5, but they don't have half sizes. The 7 is fine, I'd say just about a half size too big (lol), but I just tightened the back strap, and we're good to go!!! They're great. I have like 100 pairs of shoes, but I wear these several times a week, whenever I can. Worth every penny. I want 10 more pairs of Dr. Martens sandals now." —Maggie

    Get them from Amazon for $56.42+ (available in whole sizes 5–11 and in five colors). 

    23. A pair of faux-fur slippers I'm pretty sure are the Goldilocks of slippers because the open-toe design ensures that the temperature of your feet will be juuuuust right all day long.

    reviewer image of the criss-cross fuzzy open-toe slippers in light pink
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE these slippers. My feet get cold so I wear them at my desk now that I’m working from home long term. I had some similar fuzzy slippers that covered the toe and more of the foot, but those ended up getting so hot and sweaty. These are a great in-between that you can have something soft, fuzzy, and comfortable without getting overheated. I don’t find my toes getting cold while wearing them as I thought I might initially. I think warming up the main part of your foot does enough to warm your toes." —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–XL that fit sizes 5–12 and in seven colors).

    24. A pair of slip-on mules you won't need to ~mul-e~ over because the combination of the classic design and comfort means you'll be wearing this inexpensive pair for years and years.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was so happy to find stylish shoes to fit my small feet! Size 5. That is not an easy feat these days. I love the shoes. When I first put them on, I did not think they were going to be comfortable. However, after I had worn them for just a short while, I realized they were actually very very comfortable. They are also not smooth on the bottom but have a sole that has slight ridges, and therefore not slippery, which you find with some flats. I purchased the brown, which is a really pretty color and goes well with so many styles. I will definitely be purchasing additional pairs in different colors." —Karen Hulshouser

    Get them from Amazon for $42.71+ (available in sizes 5-12 and five colors and patterns).

    What wearing comfortable and cute shoes feels like:

    Fremantle

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.