25 Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Have Worn On Vacation

Promising review: "These shoes are a MUST-buy! I wanted a cute and versatile sandal for my vacation that was also comfortable to walk in all day, and let me tell you, they are very comfortable as well as versatile! You can wear them with anything, from jeans and shorts to skirts and dresses. These were my go-to shoes the entire vacation.

I will advise you to break them in first if you plan on walking in them all day, as they do rub against the back of your heels. I put bandaids on the back of my heels to help with the rubbing, and that helped a lot. Besides that, it’s a great shoe, and I loved them. Will buy more in different colors." —AKM

Get them from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 56 colors and styles).