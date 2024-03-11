25 Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes Reviewers Have Worn On Vacation

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. Platform sandals meant to ~elevate~ your look without compromising your comfort levels. You can wear these with dresses, jeans, shorts, and basically anything else you've got in your vacation wardrobe.
Promising review: "These shoes are a MUST-buy! I wanted a cute and versatile sandal for my vacation that was also comfortable to walk in all day, and let me tell you, they are very comfortable as well as versatile! You can wear them with anything, from jeans and shorts to skirts and dresses. These were my go-to shoes the entire vacation.
I will advise you to break them in first if you plan on walking in them all day, as they do rub against the back of your heels. I put bandaids on the back of my heels to help with the rubbing, and that helped a lot. Besides that, it’s a great shoe, and I loved them. Will buy more in different colors." —AKM
Get them from Amazon for $23.28+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 56 colors and styles).
2. A pair of Vessi sneakers made to be completely waterproof so you don't have to waste any space in your bag packing both a comfortable pair of walking shoes *and* rain boots. With these, you'll have one great option, especially if you're out and about and all of it sudden it starts raining out of nowhere (as it somehow always does when you're on vacation).
Promising review: "Perfect travel shoe. Nice fit, I had not tried this style before, very comfortable and cute. Looks great with light denim jeans. Brought them on holiday, perfect for travel and dealing with wet or dry weather." —Lori T.
Get them from Vessi for $125 (available in whole sizes 5–11 and in nine colors).
3. Hey Dude lace-up loafers that are not only super lightweight and easy to wear, but they're super easy to slip on and off, which you will be so thankful for when the TSA agent is yelling at everyone to "hurry up" even though it's 4 a.m. and nobody is really awake yet.
Promising review: "I am 59 years old and being on my feet all day is hard for me. I bought these shoes for vacation. I wore them ALL day walking around Universal Studios, and they were everything they promised to be. I didn't think about my feet at all except for normal fatigue after walking all day. I would highly recommend. Perfect for slipping on and off at the airport, too." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $33+ (available in whole sizes 5–12 and in 24 colors and styles).
4. Some braided heel sandals or in other words, your new go-to shoes for dinner every night of the trip. And you won't even have to worry about your feet hurting when the restaurant the concierge said was, "totally walkable" is a little farther than you expected.
Promising review: "I wore these five nights in a row on vacation for dinner and dancing and walking around! Zero blisters and no discomfort! They’re super cute. Held up great! If you’re thinking about it, get them!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and 18 colors).
5. Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Sneakers made so your feet can breathe throughout the day, meaning you won't need to worry about sweaty feet! And the futuristic style means these will feel more unique and fun than any other pair of sneakers you've ever owned.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these shoes! I was a bit nervous given that Sorel typically runs too narrow for my wider feet that then spread even wider the longer I'm on them, but wanted to give these a try and I'm incredibly glad I did. The upper sole is a mesh-type, breathable fabric that is supportive without being restrictive so the shoes expand and contract with my feet. The laces are more decorative than anything because they're not holding the shoe closed — the shoe goes on like a sock. They're now the most comfortable pair I own because of these things. So much so that I bought a second pair in another color! I wore these exclusively on my recent trip to Ireland where I walked an average of 9 miles per day, rain and shine. These made those treks a breeze, and I never had to worry about sure-footing. Plus, I got constant compliments and questions about them. You will not regret getting these!" —Wheatknee
Get them from Amazon for $73.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 22 styles).
6. Waterproof Birkenstock sandals that look like the original style but are made with a lightweight waterproof material, so you still get the same comfort level with the added perk of wearing them in the water. Long gone are the day of having to wear ugly water shoes on your beach vacation!
Promising review: "I just got back from a trip to Thailand in the rainy season, and these were the only shoes I wore the whole time. They're waterproof, ultra-comfortable, lightweight, and roomy enough for my wide feet. They complemented my outfits very well. 10/10 — one of my favorite pairs of shoes now." —KWillz
Get them from Nordstrom (available in sizes 5–10.5 and in eight colors) or from Birkenstock (available in sizes 4–12 and in 11 colors) for $49.95.
7. A pair of mesh sneakers reviewers say are comfy enough to run, walk, or even stand in all day long. The funky colors also mean you will for sure get compliments on them.
Promising review: "AMAZINGGGGGGG!!! Went on two vacations in these shoes, and on both, I hiked and walked long distances. I walked the strip in Las Vegas and hiked in the Red Rock Canyon and not once did my feet hurt. I also received TONS of compliments. Definitely buy!" —chris and jass
Get it from Amazon for $39.09+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 22 colors).
8. A pair of platform sandals to give you a ~boost~ while keeping your feet mostly flat and, in turn, comfortable. There's no need to have any other uncomfortable dress shoes in your suitcase when these are an option.
Promising review: "I'm so impressed with these heels!! They arrived right before my trip to Napa. They're the only shoes I took with me. I walked through two airports and wore them for 3 days straight, and I still loved them!!! They're so well made, I've been recommending them to everyone I know!" —Nicole P.
Get them from Aerosoles for $135 (available in sizes 5–13, wide, and in 21 colors and patterns).
9. New Balance cross trainers ready to hit the ground ~running~ as soon as you arrive. If you're the type of traveler who would prefer to come home more tired than when you left (there's just SO much to see and do), than these sneaks will be right there with you the whole time.
Promising review: "Super comfy! I walked about 20 miles in these shoes over a three-day vacation, and my feet felt great. I will definitely buy another pair of these." —Casey S
Get them from Amazon for $46.58+ (available in sizes 5–12, narrow, wide, and in three colors).
10. Teva sandals that will essentially be a party on your feet every time you wear them. The shoes are made from quick-dry webbing out of recycled plastic, which means you can *totally* wear these into the water at the beach or during a hike and not have wet feet the rest of the day.
Promising review: "These are the comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for nonadventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.
Get it from Amazon for $39.09+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).
11. A pair of Reebok classic shoes I can personally say are great travel shoes because they're basically all I wore during a trip to DC/Philadelphia. Not only are they super stylish, but they're comfortable and look good with everything from jeans, to leggings, and even dresses. A true 10/10 shoe.
I was really trying to not bring a lot of shoes on my trip (because they take up SO much luggage space), so I decided to bring these and two other pairs. I ended up wearing these every day of the trip and was comfortable the whole time, even the day we walked more than 20,000 steps. I wore them with semi-dressy and more casual looks, and I didn't feel like they clashed with anything. You really can't go wrong with these on-trend shoes.
Promising review: "These shoes are comfy enough to be on my feet for 8 hours at a time for work, and they're still stylish. After my first ones lasted me two years, I have come back to buy a second pair. These shoes are definitely more suited for normal to narrow feet, and I wouldn't recommend them if you have particularly wide feet. They are also super easy to clean in the washing machine or with a wet wipe in a pinch." —Ommy
Get them from Reebok for $90 (available in sizes 5–16.5 and in five colors).
12. A pair of braided sandals more than 18,700 reviewers swear by for their water resistance, comfort, and cuteness. Set your OOO because you'll be ready to go in these babes.
Promising review: "I have three pairs of these now! They feel great. The straps are comfy. When I bought my first pair, I worried the straps would make it difficult to get the shoes on and that they might be uncomfortable/chafing. But I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they really are!!! I alternate the colors and wear them nearly daily now (perfect summer shoes). We went on a beach vacation... We walked for hours at a time, and I never once got a blister or felt any discomfort. I didn't have any issues with feet sliding around uncomfortably when wet (whether from sweat or when it rained). They were great for walking on the beach, too!! These are seriously the best summer shoe!" —Stark
Get them from Amazon for $34.95 (available in whole sizes 5–11 and in 25 colors).