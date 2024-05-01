BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    28 Pieces Of Clothing Reviewers Have Described As “Perfect For Spring”

    And as a bonus, reviewers say many of these are good for summer, too. ☀️

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. floral corset top people may just assume you picked up at a fancy-schmancy boutique, and you don't have to correct them if they do. Your secret is safe with me!

    Person wearing a floral print corset top, indoors
    Reviewer in a floral top and jeans standing on a painted street for a casual, spring look
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers do say you should size down if you're between sizes!

    Promising review: "This top is absolutely beautiful. Pairing it with a light-colored pair of jeans it is the perfect spring and summer outfit. It truly looks like it came out of a boutique." —Niloufar Mobini

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in sizes 0–14 and 12 prints). 

    2. drawstring bodycon dress so versatile you'll find yourself wearing it at least once a week. Wear it with a jacket on the cooler spring days and then on its own when it gets hot hot hot out. Plus, the sides are adjustable, so you'll find the exact length that makes you feel comfortable and confident.

    a reviewer posing in the baby blue dress with a white top and matching purse
    A model wearing the pink dress and showing the side view of the drawstrings and ruche detail
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "I love this dress so much! Super soft! I love how it can be short or midi. It’s seriously the perfect dress for spring, summer, and even fall with a cute jacket! I’m telling you such a great dress for a great price. Go buy it — you won’t regret it!" —Megan

    Get it from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes S–XL and in 24 colors and styles).

    3. An adorable lace blouse you'll find yourself reaching for again and again because it might just be the quintessential spring top ever created. It'll look great with jeans, shorts, and even white pants.

    reviewer wearing the blouse in green
    Close-up of a model wearing a pink eyelet blouse
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I am pretty impressed with this shirt. I feel like it fits true to size, and it’s going to be super cute with denim or white jeans. Well made and perfect for spring or summer." —AP

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors).

    4. An off-shoulder maxi with features that'll have you grabbing it as soon as the temperature hits 60 degrees (i.e. peak spring). The smocking, high slits, and adorable patterns make this a true 10/10 pick.

    reviewer wearing the red dress with a denim jacket
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this dress for my baby shower, and it was perfect for spring. Everyone complimented me when they saw me wearing it." —Bernie & Daniela

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in sizes XS–4X and in 40 colors).

    5. A high-waisted swing skirt you can pair with a white tank and jean jacket one day and a sweater the next (for when it unexpectedly drops in temperature). And can we talk about how cute it looks with a hat?!? Sign me up!

    a reviewer wearing the skirt in light pink
    a different reviewer wearing the skirt in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect spring/summer skirt! I love, love, love this skirt! I love it so much that I immediately bought four more in different colors. It’s high-waisted and the perfect length without being too short. If you’re on the fence... get the skirt! I found the polka-dotted ones are true to size while the florals are more snug with less stretch." —Kara DiBie

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 43 colors and prints).

    6. convertible floral number I'm pretty sure actually screams "SPRING" with it's beautiful floral pattern and ability to wear it either on or off your shoulders. No matter what Miranda Priestly says, you can (and should) wear florals in spring.

    reviewer wearing the dress in blue
    model wearing the dress in orange and green floral
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This dress is perfect for spring or summer! It’s cute and comfortable! Lightweight and fits as expected." —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 14 styles).

    7. ruffled blouse with a tie-back design that gives it a little something extra. It's so versatile you can wear it with everything from jeans to a slip skirt.

    reviewer in a black ruffled top with jeans
    reviewer showing the tie back of the white top with a pink skirt on
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!

    Promising review: "Just wow! This shirt is everything!! I'll admit, upon opening, the material had me a bit skeptical. Felt a bit cheap. But when I tried it on, I was sold! Looks so trendy. Perfect for spring with some nice high-waisted culottes! Now I want to buy it in another color." —Janira perez

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in 29 colors).

    8. bodycon tank and skirt set that comes in so many fun color combinations so you can opt for either a chic monochromatic look or a fun two-tone moment. And since it's two pieces, there's nothing stoping you from wearing them separately. Reviewers love that the top and skirt are lined, which means no need to worry that they're see-through!

    reviewer in a red sleeveless knee-length skirt and tnak combo
    reviewer wearing the set in orange and white
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE this outfit. It’ll be perfect for spring and summer. It can be dressed up or down for sure. Throw on a cropped jean jacket for those cooler nights. Can’t wait to wear it!" —Kristin

    Get it from Amazon for $43.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors). 

    9. A show-stopping foodie print button down because why not show up to the picnic dressed as the picnic?!? Iconic, if I do say so myself.

    Model wearing an oversized shirt with a bright food pattern
    model in the shirt with red shorts
    Lisa Says Gah

    Lisa Says Gah is a woman-owned small business that specializes in quirky, retro-style clothes with a focus on sustainability and ethical sourcing. 

    Promising review: "This shirt is everything I was hoping for! It’s lightweight and perfect for spring and summer. I plan to wear my olive print tee under it." —Casey 

    Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $138 (available in sizes XS–3X). 

    10. knee-length halter dress available in a variety of colors and prints, so you'll for sure be able to find one (or two) that fits your vibe. Whatever you pick, you'll have a great option that'll keep you feeling cool, comfortable, and stylish.

    Woman in a patterned dress and sandals stands smiling by a fountain, holding a white purse
    Woman in a patterned dress and heels poses with a crossbody bag under tropical trees
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This dress is gorgeous and the perfect spring and summer dress." —Shelby

    "This dress is super cute! And it looks great on. I even paired it with a jean jacket and that too looks AWESOME! I loved this one so much I ordered the red!" —Stacie R.

    Get it from Amazon for $38.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 38 styles).

    11. A pair of cargo pants one reviewer confirms work for tall people, which is great if you always find that your pants only hit your ankles. And with so many color options, you can find one that blends in nicely with the rest of your spring wardrobe.

    Reviewer in high waist khaki colored cargo pants
    Reviewer in olive green version
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just buy them! 10/10!!!! I’m 5’8 for reference, so these cargo pants are tall girl-friendly! I love these so much the material is not thin so it’s a good buy. The adjustable string at the waist and the ankles give it a perfect fit, and these pants can be worn with many outfits. I wanna say they can be worn year round because I bought they’re thick enough for colder weather, and they’re perfect for spring. These are definitely going to be a staple in my closet. Can’t wait to get it in more colors!" —Vicara

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors). 

    12. A silky midi slip dress with endless possibilities. Dress it up for a wedding? Check! Wear it with sneakers for a day out on the town? Of course! Put your fave graphic tee over it and transform it into a skirt? Now we're talking! There are no wrong choices here except for the one where you decide not to buy it.

    reviewer wearing the dress in orange
    reviewer wearing the dress in red with pink t-shirt over it
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    FYI, if you have Amazon Prime you can try before you buy!

    Promising review: "Perfect spring to summer dress. Spring and summer staple! Love this dress. Doesn't feel or look cheap, which considering the affordable price could have easily been a possibility. The fabric has a silky appearance and doesn't have that telltale shiny polyester look. Dress this little baby up with strappy stilettos, a leather jacket, and some great jewelry for a perfect date night dress or a jean jacket and trainers or sandals for a casual daytime look. You won't be disappointed."  —Jules G

    Get it from Amazon for $54.90 (available in sizes XXS–5X and i