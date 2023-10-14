Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
1. A vegan leather crossbody handbag just begging for you to buy it, because it is so unbelievably gorgeous and will be the perfect pop of color for any outfit.
2. A strapless mesh bustier — your friends will probably be shocked when you tell them you scored it on Amazon, because it looks so much more expensive than its price tag. This + your favorite faux leather jacket = the perfect going-out outfit.
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok of another girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely, and I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier for over twice the price." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 18 colors).
3. A suede A-line miniskirt to wear while sipping coffee on the street...or basically any other day all fall and winter long.
4. An abstract bodycon dress for a show-stopping look you'll reach for all fall and winter long. Wear it with heels now and then boots once the snow starts falling, and you'll feel chic as heck the whole time.
Lilly's Kloset is a Black woman–owned small business that has been bringing women fashion-forward clothing, shoes, and accessories since 2012. Their mission is to help dress women for their most memorable moments.
Get it from Lilly's Kloset for $78 (available in sizes S–XL).
5. A two-piece lounge set that's about to be your go-to outfit this fall and winter (and maybe well into spring, too). Reviewers swear this set is super comfortable. You'll feel super put together and chic, even if your only human interaction for the day is grabbing your dinner from the delivery driver.
Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien
Get it from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S—XL and in 35 colors).
6. A FP Movement printed fleece jacket in a beautiful ombre color that will keep you cozy and stylish as the temperature starts to drop. Reviewers love this jacket so much that many return to grab another pattern, which is a true sign that it's worth it.
Promising review: "I got this jacket not expecting myself to wear it so often because it was very colorful. However, it is my absolute favorite thing to wear when it’s chilly. It’s so cute and such a statement piece. Definitely would recommend to anyone looking for something fun and cozy!" —maszczakh
Get it from Free People for $168 (available in sizes XS—XL and in 11 prints).
7. A pair of platform ankle boots designed with a stretch knit around the ankle, making them super easy to pull on as you head out the door for the day.
8. A faux-shearling moto jacket here to solve the dilemma of what to wear when you wanna feel stylish but it's chilly outside. Reviewers confirm this jacket is surprisingly warm — so much so that one person felt comfortable in -5 degree weather in it, meaning this will be your go-to well into winter.
Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house, and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
9. A stunning puff-sleeve dress ~tulle-y~ fit for royalty. Sure, you may not have an official title, but when you put this on, you'll walk around like you're the belle of the ball.
Promising review: "I bought this dress for a wedding, and in usual internet-fashion panic, I bought it a size larger, since I could fix it if it was too large... Not only did it fit beautifully, I realized that since the bodice was structured like a corset, I should have just bought [my usual size] so it could hold breasts properly...It's made with great material, the whole thing fits and feels like a dream, and isn't heavy at all. It looked amazing out of the box, and was worth every cent I paid. Definitely buying another dress from this seller." —Vivian Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $66.99+ (available in sizes 2–26 and in 28 colors).
10. A pair of pearl threader earrings for a simple yet breathtaking look that won't overpower whatever fabulous outfit you wear with them.
11. A tulle maxi worth the splurge because you'll feel like an actual goddess when you wear it. Just be prepared to spend some time frolicking through the nearby woods to get some epic pictures in it.
12. A wrap blouse featuring voluminous sleeves that can be worn off the shoulder that just may become your favorite top you've ever owned (very strong phrase, I know). But when you have a semi-formal occasion coming up and are struggling with what to wear, this top will always be the right answer.
13. A pair of "gardener" jeans you'll ~pick~ out to wear all the time because the extra large pockets and wide-cropped style give them a modern and fun look that pairs perfectly with a sweater.
15. A felt fedora that will instantly make you feel like you're ready for fall (even if you live in a warmer climate where it never really gets cool and crisp). Add it to any look — from a blouse and jeans to an oversized t-shirt dress, and you'll have the perfect autumn ensemble.
Promising review: "This hat is EVERYTHING. You will feel like a new person when you go out with this thing. It completes your look. It hides your sweaty greasy roots after being out all day. It doubles great as a fan. Fits a normal head and your big head friends with ease. Need to be basic? Gonna be Crocodile Dundee for Halloween? You already know. I’m about to order three more in different colors because it is so versatile and a whole MOOD. Buy the hat. Enjoy your brunch." —Brettenie Mehr
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 28 colors).
16. A pair of faux leather straight-leg pants very similar to some of the other styles that have gone viral but for a fraction of the price. Reviewers love these because they're comfortable, stylish, and a wardrobe staple.
Promising review: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XXS—4XL and in 22 colors).
17. A button-front cargo maxi skirt in an olive color that's basically a neutral, meaning you can wear it with so many different tops.
Rebdolls is a Latin female-founded small business that believes all women deserve amazing fashion.
Get it from Rebdolls for $69.90 (available in sizes M–5X).