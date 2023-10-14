BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    44 Things So Gorgeous You'll Probably Want To Add Them To Your Closet Immediately

    Your wardrobe deserves these beauties (and so do you.)

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

    1. A vegan leather crossbody handbag just begging for you to buy it, because it is so unbelievably gorgeous and will be the perfect pop of color for any outfit.

    the crossbody bag in Burgundy
    Voni

    Voni is a Black woman-owned small business creating high-quality vegan leather handbags that are viable and cruelty-free. The brand suggests only using a damp cloth to clean and to not use soap.

    Get it from Voni for $100 (available in three colors).

    2. A strapless mesh bustier — your friends will probably be shocked when you tell them you scored it on Amazon, because it looks so much more expensive than its price tag. This + your favorite faux leather jacket = the perfect going-out outfit.

    reviewer wearing the top in white
    reviewer wearing the top in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok of another girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely, and I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier for over twice the price." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes 00–20 and in 18 colors). 

    3. A suede A-line miniskirt to wear while sipping coffee on the street...or basically any other day all fall and winter long.

    Reviewer wearing the skirt with gold buttons down the middle in tan suede
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This skirt is gorgeous!! I really wanted this style of skirt, but I couldn't find one at a decent price point. I was skeptical about this one because it was so cheap, but I am SO HAPPY with my purchase. I'll probably buy it in more colors. I got it in 'yellow' (it's tan, just like the photo), and it's amazing. The material is a great weight, super soft, and the waist has good stretch. I can't wait to wear this!!" —melissa stewart

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and in 10 colors).

    4. An abstract bodycon dress for a show-stopping look you'll reach for all fall and winter long. Wear it with heels now and then boots once the snow starts falling, and you'll feel chic as heck the whole time.

    model wearing the black and white printed dress
    Lilly's Kloset

    Lilly's Kloset is a Black woman–owned small business that has been bringing women fashion-forward clothing, shoes, and accessories since 2012. Their mission is to help dress women for their most memorable moments.

    Get it from Lilly's Kloset for $78 (available in sizes S–XL). 

    5. A two-piece lounge set that's about to be your go-to outfit this fall and winter (and maybe well into spring, too). Reviewers swear this set is super comfortable. You'll feel super put together and chic, even if your only human interaction for the day is grabbing your dinner from the delivery driver.

    reviewer wearing the set in pink
    reviewer wearing the set in purple
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." —H. Brien

    Get it from Amazon for $53.99 (available in sizes S—XL and in 35 colors). 

    6. A FP Movement printed fleece jacket in a beautiful ombre color that will keep you cozy and stylish as the temperature starts to drop. Reviewers love this jacket so much that many return to grab another pattern, which is a true sign that it's worth it. 

    model wearing the green and purple ombre fleece jacket
    model showing the back of the fleece jacket
    Free People

    Promising review: "I got this jacket not expecting myself to wear it so often because it was very colorful. However, it is my absolute favorite thing to wear when it’s chilly. It’s so cute and such a statement piece. Definitely would recommend to anyone looking for something fun and cozy!" —maszczakh

    Get it from Free People for $168 (available in sizes XS—XL and in 11 prints). 

    7. A pair of platform ankle boots designed with a stretch knit around the ankle, making them super easy to pull on as you head out the door for the day.

    The boots in white
    Reviewer wearing the boots in white
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These boots fit perfectly. I am a 7.5 in Steve Madden, and these fit TTS. The quality is great so far, and they are super comfy. GET these for fall!!" —BH

    Get them from Amazon for $46.98+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 19 colors). 

    8. A faux-shearling moto jacket here to solve the dilemma of what to wear when you wanna feel stylish but it's chilly outside. Reviewers confirm this jacket is surprisingly warm — so much so that one person felt comfortable in -5 degree weather in it, meaning this will be your go-to well into winter.

    reviewer wearing the brown version
    reviewer wearing the jacket in black
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house, and I didn’t overheat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." —Huesitos

    Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 10 colors).

    9. A stunning puff-sleeve dress ~tulle-y~ fit for royalty. Sure, you may not have an official title, but when you put this on, you'll walk around like you're the belle of the ball.  

    a model posing in the teal dress
    a reviewer sitting in the pink dress
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this dress for a wedding, and in usual internet-fashion panic, I bought it a size larger, since I could fix it if it was too large... Not only did it fit beautifully, I realized that since the bodice was structured like a corset, I should have just bought [my usual size] so it could hold breasts properly...It's made with great material, the whole thing fits and feels like a dream, and isn't heavy at all. It looked amazing out of the box, and was worth every cent I paid. Definitely buying another dress from this seller." —Vivian Nguyen

    Get it from Amazon for $66.99+ (available in sizes 2–26 and in 28 colors).

    10. A pair of pearl threader earrings for a simple yet breathtaking look that won't overpower whatever fabulous outfit you wear with them.

    model wearing the threaded earrings with pearls at the end
    Amanda Deer

    Get them from Amanda Deer for $44

    11. A tulle maxi worth the splurge because you'll feel like an actual goddess when you wear it. Just be prepared to spend some time frolicking through the nearby woods to get some epic pictures in it.

    model wearing the tulle dress in yellow
    the back of the tulle dress
    JessaKae

    JessaKae is a woman-owned small business that has beautiful cottagecore dresses and more sized XXS–6X. 

    Get it from JessaKae for $265 (available in sizes XXS–6X and in three colors). 

    12. A wrap blouse featuring voluminous sleeves that can be worn off the shoulder that just may become your favorite top you've ever owned (very strong phrase, I know). But when you have a semi-formal occasion coming up and are struggling with what to wear, this top will always be the right answer.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This blouse is definitely a statement maker. I love how voluminous the sleeves are, it really adds so much drama to any outfit. The material is definitely thicker than expected but it makes it feel more luxe!" —Wyatt

    Get it from Amazon for $19.29+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 10 colors).

    13. A pair of "gardener" jeans you'll ~pick~ out to wear all the time because the extra large pockets and wide-cropped style give them a modern and fun look that pairs perfectly with a sweater.

    model wearing the jeans in black
    Everlane

    Promising review: "I adore these jeans! I've literally been looking for years for a wide-leg crop jean that fits just right and this is it! *Chef's kiss*" —kgbrown

    Get them from Everlane for $138 (available in sizes 23–33 and in four colors). 

    14. A bandage bodycon dress — you'll be feeling yourself all night long when you wear it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress. It fits perfectly! It is so beautiful. It's made of great material and is of great quality. Am beyond happy with this purchase. It is the best birthday dress ever! I will be the queen for my birthday!" —Sasha Ramirez

    Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and in 23 colors and styles).

    15. felt fedora that will instantly make you feel like you're ready for fall (even if you live in a warmer climate where it never really gets cool and crisp). Add it to any look — from a blouse and jeans to an oversized t-shirt dress, and you'll have the perfect autumn ensemble. 

    reviewer in tan hat with thin buckled band
    BuzzFeed editor wearing the hat in purple
    www.amazon.com, Katy Herman / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This hat is EVERYTHING. You will feel like a new person when you go out with this thing. It completes your look. It hides your sweaty greasy roots after being out all day. It doubles great as a fan. Fits a normal head and your big head friends with ease. Need to be basic? Gonna be Crocodile Dundee for Halloween? You already know. I’m about to order three more in different colors because it is so versatile and a whole MOOD. Buy the hat. Enjoy your brunch." —Brettenie Mehr

    Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in 28 colors).

    16. A pair of faux leather straight-leg pants very similar to some of the other styles that have gone viral but for a fraction of the price. Reviewers love these because they're comfortable, stylish, and a wardrobe staple. 

    reviewer wearing the pants in brown
    reviewer wearing the pants in brown
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" —Amazon Customer

    Get them from Amazon for $49.99 (available in sizes XXS—4XL and in 22 colors). 

    17. A button-front cargo maxi skirt in an olive color that's basically a neutral, meaning you can wear it with so many different tops.

    model wearing the button-front cargo skirt in green
    Rebdolls

    Rebdolls is a Latin female-founded small business that believes all women deserve amazing fashion.

    Get it from Rebdolls for $69.90 (available in sizes M–5X).

    18. A faux-leather biker jacket designed to be the perfect final touch on any outfit because you'll feel cooler the second you put it on.