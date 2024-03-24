23 Cheap Things That Look Way More Expensive Than Their Price Tag

Promising review: "I bought these for a business trip, and they have held up surprisingly well! I have owned these for about two months, and they still look great! They are exactly as pictured, but look like they should be much more expensive than they actually are! They’re slightly padded inside, and I have worn these through airports on two separate trips and to walk around in a city on multiple occasions, and they have been more comfortable than I expected them to be! I even walked outside in the rain and they still held up nicely. They stay on my feet well and fit true to size. Overall, I’m really happy with this purchase." —Rachel A.

Get them from Amazon for $36.98+ (available in women's sizes 6–10 and in 20 colors and prints).