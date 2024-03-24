Skip To Content
    23 Cheap Things That Look Way More Expensive Than Their Price Tag

    You'll be winning at the game called life with these picks.

    Abby Kass
    by Abby Kass

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A pair of mules people may mistake for a certain designer brand, and you don't have to correct them if they do.

    reviewer wearing the mules in black
    the mules in white
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these for a business trip, and they have held up surprisingly well! I have owned these for about two months, and they still look great! They are exactly as pictured, but look like they should be much more expensive than they actually are! They’re slightly padded inside, and I have worn these through airports on two separate trips and to walk around in a city on multiple occasions, and they have been more comfortable than I expected them to be! I even walked outside in the rain and they still held up nicely. They stay on my feet well and fit true to size. Overall, I’m really happy with this purchase." —Rachel A.

    Get them from Amazon for $36.98+ (available in women's sizes 6–10 and in 20 colors and prints).

    2. A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs to make your morning cup of coffee or even yogurt parfait feel absolutely regal. The mugs also come with coordinating gold-colored spoons!

    A glass cup with subtle cut out line and dot patterns holding coffee
    A glass mug with subtle dot sunflower print holding iced tea
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me. Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" —Margarita Harutoonian

    Get a set of two translucent cups from Amazon for $15.99.

    3. A lipstick you'll go out of your way to reapply when you're around people because the reaction to seeing the tube will elicit the biggest "OOOOOH, that's gorgeous" you've ever heard. 

    the tube of lipstick in teal with gem-colored illustration of birds on it
    Catkin Cosmetics / Via www.instagram.com

    Promising review: "The package of this lip is delicate, even more beautiful than my Tom Ford. It's a matte lip, not very dry even though I don’t use the balm as a base. I used this lip every day last week, and almost every day someone asked me about this. I love it and recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 10 shades and also two sets of three).

    4. A set of two buttery-soft satin pillowcases so your skincare and haircare can – well – stay on your skin and hair (and not absorb into the fabric of your bedding), all while having a much friendlier price tag than a silk style. 

    two pillows in pink satin cases on a bed
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My husband and I notice the difference in our hair and skin when we sleep on these pillow-cases. Instead of 'hanging on' to your hair, the pillow cases let your hair slide. The satiny softness is great for your face as well. I've tried really expensive pillow cases and didn't like them nearly as much as I like these. I bought a second pair." –Brenda A. Rodgers 

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $5.57+ (available in four sizes and 35 colors). 

    5. A maxi cutout dress I'm pretty sure is guaranteed to make your confidence level shoot up the second you put this on. And when you're radiating confidence, you'll feel like a gd superstar, trust me.

    reviewer wearing the tan colored dress
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "10 stars. Absolute best dress I’ve purchased on Amazon! Amazing fit. Beautiful, perfect neutral. Not see-through and super comfortable. Makes me feel like a goddess. I’m in love." —T.C.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and 14 colors and lengths).

    6. A fashionista pouch. It's not necessarily designed to be a purse, but something this cool and beautiful deserves to be shown to the world. 

    pouch with illustration of girl wearing sunglasses with green background and black and purple flowers
    Eeni Edit

    Eeni Edit is a Black woman-owned business with some amazing illustrations and art that I am OBSESSED with!

    Get it from Eeni Edit for $20

    7. Polarized vintage-inspired sunglasses you'll have ~a-round~ for a long time because this style is made to stand the test of time. 

    model wearing the round aviator-style sunglasses in black and gold
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "OBSESSED!!!! They’re sooo cute! They look super high end and expensive. They’re very light weight and fashionable. I love everything about them. They came in the cutest box, came with a drawstring bag to hold them in and a lens cloth! Love love love !" —Tianna

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in six colors and two sets). 

    8. A sardine trinket tray so you can ~o-fish-ially~ have the coolest home decor without spending thousands of dollars. This is the perfect little thing to place you earrings, hair clips, or keys on.

    colorful illustrated sardine can trinket tray
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love this fun, perfect-sized little tray. I empty my pockets and leave everything on this when I get home every day." —Octavio

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in three styles).

    9. A luxe brow pomade to give your eyebrows a touch of volume and color for a natural look you'll love. 

    gold brow tint
    model showing before and after using the brow tint with darker fuller eyebrows after
    Merit

    Promising review: "Everything about this product is so intentional. It provides the perfect tint without being too heavy and looks so natural. I just love that Merit uses clean, cruelty-free ingredients in their products." —Amanda H.

    Get it from Merit for $24 (available in three shades). 

    10. A silicone placemat in neutral colors with small details because not every single thing you buy for your child has to stick out like a sore thumb in your home. These will match your decor *and* protect your table from the mess of food that does not make it into your child's mouth during dinner.

    half circle placemats
    baby with matching placemat and bib
    Amazon

    Plus, you can also get the matching bib!

    Promising review: "I'm the biggest fan of all things Mushie. I love the neutral colors, cutest prints, and clean products. I already own several placemats (floral print, rainbow, and a pretty mauve/blush color) but I had to get this grey one too. Totally gender neutral, smooth, chic, and worry-free because it is clean, non-toxic, and made by a real mom. Happy to support a woman/mama-owned business." —Paul Kwon

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 25 colors).