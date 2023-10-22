30 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like Your Apartment Is Bigger Than It Actually Is

1. An ottoman with a secret — it's got places to store your shoes so they don't clutter the ground or your closet! Plus, this also functions as a comfy seat.
Promising review: "This is beautiful, unexpectedly! It looks much more expensive, and the storage space inside is ample. Living in a smaller-sized apartment, I find this is a perfect medium-sized ottoman. It's not too small as to be useless and not too large as to eat up the whole room. I bought the white one. Also, it is sturdy enough to sit on and to put your drinks or books on. The seaming is slightly off, but to an untrained eye, this will go unnoticed. This is truly a great buy!" —Lady
Get it from Amazon for $98.69+ (available in seven colors).
2. Some semi-sheer curtains to give you privacy but still let in natural light, which is the key to a spacious feeling.
Promising review: "We bought three sets for our living room, and we are very happy with our purchase. The items arrived fast and not damaged. They're sheer enough to let lots of light in during the day but still offer some privacy. Also, the white helps brighten up the room." —Kronos One
Get them from Amazon for $13.99.
3. A hanging cocktail bar so you have a place to store your collection of alcohol and make drinks when guests come over. And the best thing about this compact bar is: You can fold it away on Monday morning as you get back to your regularly scheduled life.
Promising review: "We have a small studio apartment downtown and this was the perfect solution for a bar area that we always wanted despite not having the space. Everyone who comes over always comments on how cool and different it is — definitely a conversation piece. Well made and looks impressive." —Cara
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $130.
4. A sofa table skinny enough to not take up a ton of space but still add some life to any room — from the entryway or even behind the couch.
Promising review: "I purchased this for my tiny apartment, and it is perfect. I placed two canvas hampers under it for extra storage and am really happy with the result. It's very sturdy. Great item for the price." —Ametrine60
Get it from Amazon for $52.96.
5. A two-tier expandable shelf specifically designed to fit under your sink to utilize all that wasted space so you can organize and hide away more toiletries and cleaning supplies.
It expands from 15 to 25 inches.
Promising review: "This product worked perfectly for my needs. I live in a small apartment and need all the space I can get. This was easy to put together and adapts to the usable space under my sink. Great stuff!" —Jack Kiely
Get it from Amazon for $23.87.
6. A foldable kitchen island cart you can keep stored away in a closet until you're cooking and need a place to chop veggies that isn't the counter where all your other ingredients are.
Plus, it will be easy to move whenever you decide to leave your tiny space!
Promising review: "I have a tiny apartment with even tinier kitchen, so that means I needed something like this! It's just big enough to provide a decent workspace without overwhelming my tiny apartment. Plus, since it's on wheels, it can be tucked away when not in use, which is a bonus! The wood top has been varnished or lacquered, so it can't be used as a cutting surface, but that's OK, I just put my favorite cutting board on top of it, and it's all good!" —mperryckdcbd
Get it from Amazon for $153.84.
7. A bed frame with a hidden storage compartment where you can store sweaters, shoes, or anything else that needs a home when your room is bursting at the seams. Plus, you can easily lift the bed to get whatever you need, instead of having to get on the floor and reach as far as you can to get the pair of shoes that have made their way to the dead center of the bed.
Promising Review: "This is a fantastic bed for a New Yorker in a small apartment. My closet is literally 1 foot wide so having the extra storage for out of season clothing, extra bedding and luggage really saves my life. You could put those things under a normal bed in a normal bedroom, but this completely prevents having to lug out under-bed bins and also not having tons of space on either side to do so." —Linlee
Get it from Amazon for $376.59+ (available in sizes twin–king and four colors and fabrics).
8. Or some under-bed storage containers if you're not ready to invest in a whole new bed frame but still want to utilize that wasted space. These are great for things such as swimsuits or extra winter layers that you only use at specific times of the year.
Promising review: "I live in a small, one bedroom apartment, so I am always looking for products to help with storage and organization. This product stuck out to me due to the low price point and appearance. I wanted something with a clear lid, so that I could clearly see what was inside without having to open it. I currently have ALL of my summer clothing and shoes stored in the two organizers. Everything fits snugly, but perfectly. I may end up purchasing two more for my winter clothing when the time comes, just because of how snug my thinner, lighter summer clothes fit in the two that I have now. I won't hesitate when that time comes because I do love this product! I have had no issues with tearing or poor quality. Highly recommend!" —Emma Payne
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.97+ (available in five colors and also larger packs).
9. A three-tier bamboo rack that's compact but can be used in so many different ways. You can set it next to your toilet as a compact space for extra towels and products, or if you have limited floor space, hang it on the wall so you can easily grab your toothbrush and other beauty products.
Promising review: "I love these Songmics bamboo products. They are perfect for home organization. We have a very small apartment, and as a family of three, these help with the lack of storage in the bathroom and bedrooms. They are also lightweight, so easy to move around and use in different ways over time." —Andrea Patterson
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
10. A magnetic organization rack to stick to the side of your fridge and keep your paper towels and other go-to condiments off the counter, but still easy to grab.
Promising review: "This is the perfect addition for a small (usually messy) kitchen. Now I always know where the paper towels are. The top shelf is a great place to keep often-used items (honey, sriracha sauce, garlic powder, etc.), and the hooks at the bottom work well for small potholders. The magnet holds well—I have not had any issues with the rack sliding down the side of my fridge. I think this is a great product." —C. A. Fuchs
Get it from Amazon for $40.10.
11. A lift-top coffee table that'll hide all those random magazines and books you've accumulated that make your home look messy and smaller.
Promising review: "This is a unique table. It's perfect for my needs. I draw a lot. I can draw without leaning over. Then I can put the papers inside the table and all is clean and clear. It opens so smoothly that I don't have to remove the plant or other decorations to open and close it. I do remove drinks just to be safe. I should have bought it a long time ago." —CB
Get it from Amazon for $109.99 (available in three colors).
12. Some Shoe Slotz designed so you can store your shoes on top of each other instead of side by side, meaning not only will your closet look neat, but you'll also have room to store more shoes. Always a win in my world.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Sally Elshorafa says: "This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
Get a 10-piece set from Amazon for $34.99.
13. A clear shower curtain liner that may look a little strange, but if you don't have any storage space in your bathroom or shower, this will keep everything right where you need it so you don't end up knocking down every single bottle when you turn around in the shower.
Plus, it can be used as both a shower curtain (facing out) or a shower liner (facing in).
Promising review: "I ordered this, set it up, and immediately fell in love. I live in a cramped little apartment I share with several other girls. There's almost no space for any of my personal bath stuff, and I also knock over a lot of my roommates' stuff in the process of getting in. I let the girls know they were free to put their stuff in too, and about a week or so later everyone had migrated their stuff in the curtain! It holds well, keeps items dry, and clears space in your shower so it feels a little calmer and more soothing. I honestly love this thing, and it's held up pretty well. I've had it a couple of months so far, and I foresee this lasting for a good amount of time." —g. castro
Get it from Amazon for $20.14.
14. A bedside lamp and charger here to help you declutter your nightstand but still have a way to charge your phones and earbuds at night. You'll also be able to use the light to devour that novel that BookTok convinced you that you just HAD to read.
15. A magnetic knife-and-utensil holder that will really ~stick~ out in your kitchen, in the best way possible, of course. It will hold your most-used utensils, such as knives, and keep them from covering your precious counter space.
Promising review: "I have no idea why I waited so long to buy one of these! I have a small NYC apartment, this is a necessity! I bought two new Wüsthof knives, so I bought this as an accompaniment. It’s great. It’s holding two chef’s knives, a utility knife, a bread knife, a cheese slicer, scissors, and a box cutter. All things I reach for daily and now no need to open a drawer to rummage. Game changer!" —Miss 60
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six sizes).
16. A yoga mat holder here to turn that mess of workout equipment you have piled in the corner of the room into an organized oasis where you can still get your ~om~ on.
Promising review: "I love this product! It feels so much better to keep my yoga mats up off the floor when it’s not in use. It’s also been great to have a single place to keep all of my exercise equipment organized in one place. I have four mats, a yoga block, resistance bands, and mini resistance bands on mine and it feels sturdy and looks great!" —dorothy m. haber
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
17. An end table with a storage area so you can put your blankets underneath and not need any other baskets that only take up valuable space.
Promising review: "This is a great little coffee table. It's just what we needed for the small space. It comes unassembled with easy directions and the only tool that is needed is supplied with the hardware. It's super easy to put together. It seems pretty sturdy and has rubber grippers on the legs. I love the storage rack underneath." —The Bradleys
Get it from Amazon for $64.39.
18. Or a sofa arm table if you don't even have enough room for a side table but want a place to store your remote and a drink without making a mess on your couch.
Promising review: "I got this because we don't have end tables in our living room. I love using it. I think it's even better than an end table. It takes up little space and is easy to take on and off. The rubber grip on the back side really helps it to stay on the couch. I have leather couches with big armrests, and it fits perfectly. In the slot that can hold your phone or tablet, I actually use it to hold the remote." —Jessica L.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
19. A wall shelf with five pegs so you can hang up your jacket and bag as soon as you get home instead of throwing them on the ground and making your floor so messy you can barely walk.
Promising review: "I moved in with my boyfriend only to find his storage solution for dog leashes was a pile on the floor. I bought this and hung it up and it holds all of the dog leashes and my bags now and looks great! We have a couple of picture frames sitting on the shelf part. It's very sturdy." —F
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in black and white).