25 Iconic AF Moments From Every "Koffee With Karan" Season So Far

It's back! The famously infamous and entertaining Koffee With Karan is back for an eighth season, starting today, October 26, 2023.

The show, hosted by multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, has been a delight to watch (and controversy's favourite child) since its first season in 2004.

As we gear up for Season 8 of a steaming hot cup of celebrity gossip and banter, let's revisit some iconic moments from across the first seven seasons, which have kept us going back for more!

1. When Shah Rukh Khan brought the sass.

This was the first ever episode of the first ever season!

2. When Mallika Sherawat was floored by Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen running.

And Abhishek Bachchan had this to say in response.

3. When Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan serenaded their spouses (well, Hrithik's ex-spouse) on the couch.

4. When Abhishek Bachchan did THIS.

That Koffee Hamper must be something, huh!

Not to forget how both AB Junior and Preity Zinta then tried to cuddle the hamper out of KJo.

5. When Rakhi Sawant didn't hold back.

Still one of the most honest interviews about getting plastic surgery done, IMHO. 

6. When Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor pulled no punches.

7. When Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas traded jibes across episodes.

8. ...And then, years later, cringed at their banter together!

From Season 3 to Season 6 — they've come so far! :')

9. When Kareena Kapoor Khan tried *hard* to get Ranbir Kapoor to spill the beans about his former love interest.

Yeah, this aged well. 

10. The moment that launched a thousand memes.

Chief among them: THIS comedy sketch.

11. When Vidya Balan was spitting straight up facts.

12. When Sonam Kapoor gave Alia Bhatt serious competition in the General Knowledge department.

13. This ENTIRE rapid fire by Emraan Hashmi.

14. This EPIC dance-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The best part? You can hear the whole crew laughing off-camera, throughout!

15. When Kareena Kapoor Khan was happy about exporting all her competition.

16. When Arjun Kapoor's priorities were all of us.

17. When Alia Bhatt refused to be ladylike on camera.

Gotta say, we absolutely LOVED this! And the rest of this super chill Season 6 opener, honestly. 

18. When the Koffee Couch played matchmaker.

Truly the "Couch of Manifestation".

19. When Saif Ali Khan was neither regular dad, nor cool dad!

20. But Sara Ali Khan proved that she's a super cool ex-girlfriend!

21. When Ranveer Singh nailed this Akshay Kumar impression.

22. When Ananya Panday didn't hold back on her critique of Arjun Reddy.

23. When Kiara Advani was literally all of us, when in love.

24. When Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma gave Katrina Kaif a reality check.

25. And finally, while this new season has only just begun, the beautiful wedding video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone that moved everyone watching, including Karan Johar, to tears.

Did we miss any of your favourite moments? Let us know in the comments!

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.