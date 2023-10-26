25 Iconic AF Moments From Every "Koffee With Karan" Season So Far

It's back! The famously infamous and entertaining Koffee With Karan is back for an eighth season, starting today, October 26, 2023.
The show, hosted by multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, has been a delight to watch (and controversy's favourite child) since its first season in 2004.
As we gear up for Season 8 of a steaming hot cup of celebrity gossip and banter, let's revisit some iconic moments from across the first seven seasons, which have kept us going back for more!
2. When Mallika Sherawat was floored by Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen running.
And Abhishek Bachchan had this to say in response.
3. When Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan serenaded their spouses (well, Hrithik's ex-spouse) on the couch.
4. When Abhishek Bachchan did THIS.
Not to forget how both AB Junior and Preity Zinta then tried to cuddle the hamper out of KJo.
5. When Rakhi Sawant didn't hold back.
8. ...And then, years later, cringed at their banter together!
9. When Kareena Kapoor Khan tried *hard* to get Ranbir Kapoor to spill the beans about his former love interest.
10. The moment that launched a thousand memes.
11. When Vidya Balan was spitting straight up facts.
13. This ENTIRE rapid fire by Emraan Hashmi.
14. This EPIC dance-off between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.
15. When Kareena Kapoor Khan was happy about exporting all her competition.
16. When Arjun Kapoor's priorities were all of us.
17. When Alia Bhatt refused to be ladylike on camera.
18. When the Koffee Couch played matchmaker.
19. When Saif Ali Khan was neither regular dad, nor cool dad!
20. But Sara Ali Khan proved that she's a super cool ex-girlfriend!
21. When Ranveer Singh nailed this Akshay Kumar impression.
22. When Ananya Panday didn't hold back on her critique of Arjun Reddy.
23. When Kiara Advani was literally all of us, when in love.
24. When Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma gave Katrina Kaif a reality check.
25. And finally, while this new season has only just begun, the beautiful wedding video of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone that moved everyone watching, including Karan Johar, to tears.
Koffee With Karan Season 8 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.