14 Desi Movies You Should Definitely Watch On OTT If You Missed Them In Theatres 1. Jawan Red Chillies Entertainment One of the biggest blockbusters of the year, strap in for a double dose of Shah Rukh Khan, and an action-packed celebration of the King! Good to go, girls? Ready, chief! Now streaming on Netflix. 2. OMG 2 Viacom 18 Studios A sequel to the Paresh Rawal-starrer featuring an unconventional lawsuit, join Pankaj Tripathi in the lead as a father fighting another unique case for the wellbeing of his son, with some divine intervention featuring Akshay Kumar. Quite the family entertainer, if you ask us!Now streaming on Netflix. 3. Paramporul Kavi Creations An action-packed Tamil offering, Paramporul explores the world of idol smuggling through the eyes of a young man in dire straits, who crosses paths with an eccentric police officer. The film was well-received by critics and is definitely one you should check out if you’re looking for a suspenseful watch.Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dharma Productions Bringing back the quintessential rom-com with a new-age twist, this Dharma Productions vehicle combines the OG Karan Johar flair with the new-age pairing of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, along with quirky characters, fun music, all the colours, and plenty of laughs and love! We love it from last life, and so will you.Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 5. Jailer Sun Pictures Who doesn’t love a kick-ass Rajinikanth vehicle? Get ready for an exciting film about a tough but likeable jailer who has to stop a gang from a prison break, and enjoy the music of Anirudh Ravichander while you’re at it!Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 6. Ghoomer Hope Film Makers R. Balki behind the camera again? Sign us up! This film is actually quite the heartwarming watch about an aspiring cricketer for the Indian team, who suffers an unfortunate and devastating accident, and must now rebuild her career as a bowler, no longer a batter, with some help from an alcoholic former cricket star. Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher give truly inspired and affecting performances that aren’t to be missed.Now streaming on Zee5. 7. King of Kotha Wayfarer Films Didn’t get enough of a-sight-for-sore-eyes Dulquer Salmaan in Guns & Gulaabs? Watch him as the lead in King of Kotha, a crime-thriller filled with romance, and set across decades in the 80s and 90s, about a man who inherits a life of crime from his father, but has to choose between his grim world and the lightness of his newfound love.Now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 8. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty UV Creations One of the most highly appreciated comedies of the year, this film starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty is about an independent woman unwilling to marry, and a man who’s a stand up comedian and who wants to find a partner. Circling around themes of companionship, love, and raising a family, this is quite the breath of fresh air!Now streaming on Netflix. 9. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar LUV Films Luv Ranjan steps up his usual relationship-comedy genre with this Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer about two people who fall in love on holiday, and decide to get married, but with one major obstacle — Shraddha Kapoor’s Tinni is having second thoughts. Her solution? Going to a break-up specialist, Micky. But what if Micky is the man she’s actually due to marry? The bantering dialogues and the music definitely amp up this humorous ride.Now streaming on Netflix. 10. The Great Indian Family Yash Raj Films The Great Indian Family may have come and gone like a breeze at the box office, but this Vicky Kaushal-starrer is a fascinating film about communal harmony and what it means to be a family in India. When a devout Hindu man with a massive family discovers that not only is he adopted, but was also Muslim at birth, he is confronted with an identity crisis in the society he lives in. A heartwarming watch, by all accounts.Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 11. Ghost Sandesh Productions In a year of strong thrillers and heist films, Ghost should definitely make your watchlist. This Kannada film is about a man and his gang, who hijack an entire prison in search of gold, and threaten to release all the prisoners, unless they can be stopped by the ACP in charge of the case. This film is also the first in a three-part franchise, so get in on the action before the next instalment comes in!Now streaming on Zee5. 12. Kannur Squad Wayfarer Films Based on an actual police unit called the Kannur Squad, this Malayalam film starring Mammooty in the principal part is about a challenging case handled by the crime investigation unit when they are tasked to track down and capture deadly gangsters on the run, while battling their own issues. The adrenaline-fuelled film isn’t one to be missed.Now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. 13. Sukhee Abundantia Entertainment Shilpa Shetty made her way back to the big screen this year with Sukhee, a film about a housewife who is tired of her mundane life and is meaning to break out of her rut. A week-long trip back to Delhi for her high school reunion makes her relive a glorious past, and rediscover her selfhood. Such a feel-good fest!Now streaming on Netflix. 14. Leo Seven Screen Studio An easygoing Parthiban runs a café in the hills and lives an unassuming life with his wife and children. Things, however, take a dramatic turn when he is tracked down by gangsters Antony and Harold, who suspect him to be Antony's son, Leo, who was once assumed dead. A Lokesh Kanagaraj offering with Vijay and Trisha? Sign us up!Now streaming on Netflix.