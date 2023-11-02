16 Relatable Moments Anyone Who’s Survived The Holidays Will Absolutely Recognize

1. You know when you hear the first notes of holiday songs on the radio, it's like an alarm signaling the shift into "festive mode."
2. And you've got to remind yourself that you got this. Taking on the holidays is a marathon, not a sprint.
3. The moment you see snow in the forecast, you romanticize the first magical snowfall and hope it will transform the yard into a winter wonderland...
4. ...but really you might have hit the eggnog a little too hard and realize the snow brought gray slush.
5. Even though the season is bright, sometimes those sparkling lights shine a little too hard after a night of festive spirits.
6. If you knocked a couple back at the office holiday party, you'll miss all that holly jolly fun when you face your coworkers the next day.
7. And don't forget about the inevitable third-degree burns from relatives about your personal life at the annual holiday get-together.
8. The holidays would be so much easier if you had one less thing to stress about before the champagne toasts and hot toddies by the fire.
9. Mentally preparing yourself to check your bank account after all the shopping for food, gifts, and decorations is like death by a thousand cuts (or in this case, checkouts).
10. There will also come a time when you're begging and pleading for your latest recipe to be a hit at the potluck or cookie exchange.
11. But this year is different, because all you need is one less rough morning to stress about and more time to spend on what really matters. Only then can the winter fantasy be a reality.
12. Whether you're traveling, cooking, decorating, or hosting, no matter how busy your holiday season is, we can all agree that you deserve a festive beverage (or two) at the end of the day.
13. After all the hard work you put in during the holidays, a small child still has the audacity to wake you up at 7 a.m. on Christmas Day.
14. At least there's the solace that you can catch up on much-needed rest during the week between Christmas and New Year's Eve, when no one really knows what day it is.
15. And you're fully within your rights to take the entire month of January off. No more planning and preparing!
16. But at the end of the day, you can't deny the magic of the holiday season. So, cheers to making it through these months with a smile on your face!
