Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Boots From Walmart That Will Become Your New Favorite Shoes

    Boot season is the best season.

    Yi Yang
    by Yi Yang

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. Tall Western boots everyone will think you got from some high-end department store. They'll definitely kick your outfit up a notch, whether you're wearing jeans or a maxi skirt.

    Walmart

    Reviewers recommend sizing up.

    Promising review: "WOW. These boots are STUNNING. The pictures don't do them justice, they look even better in person, so to speak. DO NOT hesitate. These are stunning boots that look a lot like the black and white (much more expensive) designer versions you're starting to see around. I like the lower heel and the wide shaft, which fits easily over my jeans or leggings. Also, they are comfortable, and comfort is a high priority for me. I can move my feet and legs easily in them and they don't pinch or bind. Can't wait to wear them with a long cardigan or my moto jacket. Beautiful boots." —TrendybutBroke

    Price: $34.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    2. Glitter lace-up boots for anyone who wants to make the whole place shimmer when they walk into a room. And you can continue rocking these even after the Eras Tour wraps up. (They come in pink, too!)

    The boot in multi glitter and beaded trim
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Who would have thought you could find such fabulous boots here?!? Seriously, I’m obsessed and they’re comfortable! Bought one for me and my mom! Beautiful detailing! Not cheaply made!" —Mindy

    Price: $19.99 (originally $69.99; available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    3. Suede ankle boots as an adorable and affordable alternative for those viral Ugg minis. If you love a trendy look and hate cold feet, these will become your BFFs.

    The boots in tan with white wool lining and a buckle detail on the side
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These boots are fantastic for the price. Stylish and comfortable. Why pay a ridiculous amount for the famous brands when you can get the same thing for a fraction of the cost." —Kita

    Price: $19 (originally $25; available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    4. Western slouch boots that aren't too cowboy-y so you'll get a lot of wear out of them year-round.

    A model wearing the pull-on boots in light tan
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These boots are absolutely adorable. I feel super cute in them, they're comfortable and can be styled in a ton of different ways. I definitely recommend spraying them with a shoe protector before use." —Natalie

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    5. Platform boots inspired by Go-Go styles of the '60s that are 🎶made for walkin'🎶 — and will quite literally take your ensemble to new heights.

    A model wearing the boots in black, which have zips on the side
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Extremely nice and very, very comfortable." —Walmart shopper

    Price: $29.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    6. Sparkly rhinestone combat boots so you'll actually feel excited to get dressed for cold weather. Bonus: they're a festive yet practical choice for holiday parties. Who needs heels when you have these?!

    The black lace-up boot with a chunky sole
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are AMAZING. They are more sparkly than the photos. They are rhinestone, not just studded. And they are SO comfortable!! Bouncier than any other shoes I have and I can dance all night long in them. I have got SO many compliments on them. Get themmmm!!" —shopper

    Price: $35 (available in sizes 6–11)

    7. Faux fur-lined duck boots to keep your feet protected from the elements, even when it's sub-zero outside. Who knew practical shoes could look so cute?

    A model wearing the calf height boots in tan and black
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are so comfy. Memory foam inside. Waterproof outside. So very warm with regular socks. I really love these boots and they're well-made. The strings have a cool clasp you can use to tighten them instead of tying them. Great quality!" —NattyCase

    Price: $44.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    8. Quilted riding boots for anyone who loves equestrian style but has only admired horses from afar. I think we can all agree that horses are majestic and so are these boots.

    A model wearing the boots in black, which buckle detail around the ankle
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are a great boot for the money. Everyone needs a pair." —Kathy

    Price: $34.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    9. Chelsea boots with bright soles that are business on the top and party on the bottom. One thing's for sure — you'll receive a lot of compliments and questions on these.

    A model wearing the black boots with hot pink soles
    Walmart

    Price: $26.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and three color combos)

    10. Zip-front combat boots so you can get that ~edgy~ look without having to deal with actual laces.

    The black boots, with grommets and a zipper design in the front, contrast stitching, lug soles, and side zippers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love these boots! Sure, they’re not the cool name brand boots that are so popular right now but they are $30. They don’t zip in the front like one might think, but they have a small black zipper on the inside of the boot for easy access. These boots are super comfortable and don’t require breaking in. Highly recommend them." —HeatherH

    Price: $29.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    11. A rugged Chelsea boot to slip on when the weather is less than ideal. If you love a chunky shoe to wear with some thick socks and leggings (plus an oversized sweater), these are ideal.

    The boot in brown, with double pull tabs, elasticated sides, reinforced toe and sides, and a lug sole
    Walmart

    Reviewers say to size up by half a size if you have wide feet.

    Promising review: "I love them. They are so comfortable. They look great and are well-made. The only thing is you can't tuck most pants in them. That's not a big deal for me. I love them either way." —Brigid

    Price: $29.99 (originally $44.99; available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    12. Faux suede granny boots for anyone who loves the whimsy-goth aesthetic and probably used to run an ~aesthetic~ Tumblr account in the 2010s. (It's me. I'm anyone.)

    The heeled lace-up boot in a dark blue color with a side zip
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these shoes!!!! They're so comfortable and such a great quality! They're very sturdy and easy to walk in, it doesn't actually feel like you're even wearing heels. I would definitely buy these in various colors." —Jess

    Price: $31.99 (originally $89.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and seven colors)

    13. Very practical (but still stylish) Chelsea rain boots that'll become a go-to option for soggy walks and running errands when it's pouring outside. Many shoes claim to be waterproof but these actually are.

    A model wearing the ankle boots in black
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Got these for an easy slip-on when it's raining to run to the car and dress up to have my outfit. Cute still but also functional! Love them!" —BillieJo

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes 6–10 and two colors)

    14. Hiker boots so cute you'll be compelled to make wholesome winter plans — maybe even a spontaneous road trip — just so you have an excuse to wear these out. To quote the OG shoe queen, Carrie Bradshaw, "My new shoes shouldn't be punished just because I can't budget."

    The taupe lace-up boot with a zipper accent and a sweater knit collar, set on a block heel and a thick lug sole
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I LOVE the way these feel! I'm not a high-heel girl. I hate the way they usually make me feel, but the platform and the sturdiness made these boots wearable for long periods! Buy these if you are plus size like me and want a comfortable heel!" —Alisha

    Price: $29.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    15. Lug sole combat boots sure to become a fall/winter staple in your wardrobe. Plus, they have a memory foam footbed so you can walk around all day comfortably.

    The boots in brown with lace-up design and side zips
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These boots are sharp looking. On the heavier side, which I like. Great quality and value. Highly recommend. I purchased black and brown. Perfect fall staple boot." —Stephanie

    Price: $27.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    16. Chunky-heeled Chelsea boots because we all need that one reliable pair of shoes that go with absolutely everything and are also easy to walk in.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super cute and comfortable." —MsBB

    Price: $35 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    17. Slouchy knee-high boots that'll make you feel like a street style star every time you wear them, because they are just that fab.

    A model wearing the tan heeled boots, with side zips
    Walmart

    Price: $45+ (originally $109.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and four colors)

    18. Pull-on stiletto booties so you can still rock a stylish heel when it's too cold to wear your favorite pumps or sandals.

    A model wearing the boots in teal
    Walmart

    Price: $39.99 (originally $84.99; available in sizes 6.5–12 and seven colors)

    19. Faux fur-lined Chelsea boots to give you that Dr. Martens look (and functionality) without the price tag.

    The boot in brown with cream fur trim and contrast stitching
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these boots! They look and feel like expensive Dr. Martens but the price is awesome. So comfy, I would say they run a little big." —Gemstone

    Price: $19.99 (originally $59.99; available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    20. A chain-detail Chelsea boot because we love a shoe that comes with its own accessories.

    The boot with a gold chain around the ankle
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I saw these on Instagram on one of my favorite influencers. She was talking about how cute and comfortable they are but dress up a look very easily. I would agree. They are about half the cost of the Steve Maddens at the mall and similar in quality. Looks really cute with leggings and a shacket." —Karen

    Price: $49.99 (originally $80; available in sizes 6–10)

    21. Burgundy hiker boots with a fluffy fur trim that'll give your all-black outfit the pop of color it needs.

    The lace-up boot with a contrast trim and lug sole
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love these boots. Comfortable and warm. True to size. Fits perfect and they are more prettier than shown online. Very happy with my purchase. Thinking about buying a pair in black." —CherokeeGirl

    Price: $19.83 (originally $54.99; available in sizes 6–11)

    22. Surprisingly chic rain boots with crystal buckles so a little drizzle won't ruin your day (or outfit).

    A model wearing the mid-calf height pull on rubber boots
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very comfortable and true to size. Darling boots and I got so many compliments while wearing them." —Melissa

    Price: $34.98 (available in sizes 6–10) 

    23. Western-style booties in a gold snake print you should definitely wear to a party because they'll ~spur~ many conversations — about how to cute your shoes are.

    A model wearing the boot in gold snake print
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I LOVE the look of the boots. They look expensive and they are comfortable." —Marie

    Price: $29.99 (originally $48; available in sizes 6–10 and three colors)

    24. Lug-sole Chelsea boots you'll wear practically every single day because they're that versatile.

    A model wearing the boots with a contrast sole and side zipper
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE these boots!! They are super comfy and are the perfect height. The color goes great for all my fall outfits whether I want to dress them up or dress them down. BUY THEM you won’t regret it!" —Kylie

    Price: $29.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    25. Knit booties that'll look sharp — thanks to its pointed toe — but won't squeeze your foot — thanks to the soft, stretchy material.

    A model wearing the boots in burnt orange
    Walmart

    Price: $64.99 (originally $129.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and five colors)

    26. Stunning knee-high dress boots so you can feel like Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada when she debuts her new look (featuring the famous Chanel boots).

    Walmart

    Reviewers say the calf runs narrow on these.

    Promising review: "Love these boots. And they are so comfortable as well. Looks great with maxi dresses." —Norma

    Price: $42.99 (originally $52; available in sizes 6–11 and four colors)

    27. A pointed-toe kitten heel bootie you can dress up or down for work, brunch, or a night out — and they'll require zero breaking in because of the flexible upper.

    A model wearing the boots in gray
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love my boots, they are very comfortable. I can walk in them at work all day and they are true to size." —theressa

    Price: $59.99 (originally $119.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and six colors)

    28. Patent stiletto booties for anyone who's dressing for revenge. These may look intimidating but they won't hurt your feet — only feelings.

    A model wearing the midcalf boots in black patent
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These patent boots are adorable and very comfortable." —Walmart shopper

    Price: $29.99 (originally $46; available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    29. Plaid booties that Cher Horowitz would probably own if she didn't live in Los Angeles (because boot season is so short there, LOL).

    The stacked heel boot in a brown plaid fabric upper
    Walmart

    Price: $49.99 (originally $99.99; available in sizes 6–12 and five colors)

    30. Quilted cold weather boots so you can embark on a snowy adventure without freezing your feet off.

    The boots in black and white with a side zipper, side paneling, lace-up design in the front, and lug soles
    Walmart

    Promising review: "So comfortable and stylish! Wore on a recent trip to NYC — like walking on a cloud and they went for miles! Highly recommend!" —Alexandra

    Price: $34.99 (originally $50; available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    Where all my boot inspo comes from:

    MTV

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.