    30 Pieces Of Clothing From Walmart That Are Perfect For A Holiday Party

    There's ~snow~ better time to get dressed up.

    Yi Yang
    by Yi Yang

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A gorgeous lace bodysuit with blouson sleeves that'll tuck seamlessly into pants and skirts and will work for oh-so-many occasions.

    A model wearing the black V-neck bodysuit with black skinny jeans
    Walmart

    Price: $26 (available in sizes 1X–5X)

    2. A fuchsia sequin dress straight out of Barbie's closet so you can 🎶 dance the night away. 🎶

    Model wearing the fit-and-flare dress with slit sleeves
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Dress is just above my knees. It's very cute and completely lined! This is a must-have Little Black Sequins Dress! Lotta bang for your buck special dressy occasion dress!" —GLOPEZ

    Price: $39 (available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors)

    3. A one-shoulder sweater adorned with rhinestones sure to ~bedazzle~ the other guests.

    A model wearing the sweater in green, paired with leather shorts
    Walmart

    Price: $26 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    4. A cuddly eyelash sweater for cozy living room get-togethers involving spiced cider or eggnog around a fireplace.

    A model wearing the sweater in black and white check with a pleated black skirt and tall boots
    Walmart

    Reviewers say this sweater runs big.

    Price: $21.98 (available in sizes 0X–2X and four colors)

    5. A silver sequin wrap dress that's giving disco ball in the absolute best way possible.

    A model wearing the long sleeve dress, with a black velvet waist tie
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This is a WOW dress! This dress was such a great value. I can't believe how special I feel in it. I plan to wear it to a formal event for the holidays and I can't wait to hear reactions." —Melissa

    Price: $45 (available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    6. A fold over ponte mini skirt so versatile, it can even make an ugly Christmas sweater look good.

    model wearing the black skirt with black loafers and a white top
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The fabric is soft the fit is perfect, timeless, and true to size." —Rosemarie

    Price: $24 (available in sizes XS–2XL)

    7. A cable knit crewneck sweater for anyone who wants to look elegant while still feeling warm and comfy. 🙋‍♀️

    A model wearing the sweater in cream with a brown satin skirt
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This sweater is so high end looking and feels soft and warm. It can be casual or elegant." —Amy

    Price: $29 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    8. A red satin midi dress you'll absolutely ~sleigh~ in. Santa who?

    A model wearing the bodycon dress with adjustable straps with chain hardware
    Walmart

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and two colors)

    9. A stunning cold-shoulder satin top that requires no additional accessories to make a statement — but feel free to accessorize to your heart's content!

    A model wearing the top in black paired with blue jeans
    Walmart

    Price: $24 (available in sizes 1X–5X and two colors)

    10. A stylish cropped faux-fur jacket you won't dread wearing on top of a fabulous fit because it's a rare piece of outerwear that actually adds to the look.

    A model wearing the jacket in black
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This jacket is so cute! And incredibly soft. A perfect top layer." —Curvygirl

    Price: $18.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and two colors)

    11. A burgundy satin slip skirt fit for the most ~wine-derful~ time of the year.

    A model wearing the skirt, with a short slit in front
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love this skirt. The material feels nice. The quality is better than expected for the price and it fits great. It pairs well with cardigans and sweaters and looks fantastic with Chelsea boots." —PharmDiva

    Price: $14.98 (available in sizes S–3XL and four colors)

    12. A sweater dress disguised as a two-piece set so getting ready for your soiree won't require digging through your entire closet to find things that match.

    A model wearing the dress in pink with black contrast trims along the neckline, waistband and hem edges, accented with faux pocket flaps and embossed gold-tone buttons
    Walmart

    Reviewers recommend sizing up.

    Promising review: "Ya'll this dress is good! It looks so classic and it's really comfortable on. I plan on wearing it to work and church." —Renee75

    Price: $18.48 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors)

    13. A hot pink midi dress with floral-embellished sleeves that'll make your pals say, "OMG, where is that dress from?!"

    A model wearing the V-neck knit dress with strappy shoes
    Walmart

    Reviewers recommend sizing up.

    Promising review: "Wow, grab this!!! It's gonna sell out. It's a beautiful Christmas party or wedding guest dress. Size up, it's juniors and kinda body con. Love it." —Karen

    Price: $18.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL)

    14. A subtly festive cardigan with sparkly buttons for casual gatherings that don't require you to go all out.

    A model wearing the v-neck cardigan in light grey with a black pleated skirt
    Walmart

    Price: $18.98 (available in size S–3XL and two colors)

    15. And speaking of going all out — a very extra jumpsuit, if you simply can't contain your holiday spirit. It would be ideal for an Elf viewing party.

    Walmart

    Promising review: "Super cute! Perfect for our holiday pictures and parties. So comfortable, too."—Tiffany

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four designs)

    16. A glitzy sequin tee with padded shoulders so your ~presents~ won't go unnoticed.

    A model wearing the top in silver tucked into black jeans
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Very pretty in person! This blouse exceeded my expectations. It is very soft and stretchy which was a plus." —Banana322

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    17. A faux-pearl–embellished high-neck sweater that ~shell~ become your go-to for year-end celebrations.

    A model wearing the pink sweater with a leather skirt
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Absolutely beautiful, it runs a little big, but as a sweater it's warm and so soft. Dress it up or wear with jeans. Love it!" —Ruth

    Price: $30 (available in sizes 14–28 and two colors)

    18. A pair of crushed velvet skinny pants for making an ~un-fir-gettable~ entrance. (How many puns can I make in one post, you ask? Endless, I say.)

    A model wearing the pants in gold
    Walmart

    Price: $26 (available in sizes 0–18 and three colors)

    19. A shimmer crop top you can wear all through December and again for NYE (and then many more times for nights out in 2024). It's truly a wardrobe gift that keeps on giving.

    A model wearing the long sleeve V-neck top in a striped sequined design
    Walmart

    Price: $24.99 (originally $28; available in sizes S–XL)

    20. A green midi slip dress so you can ~spruce~ up your special events wardrobe and give your LBD the season off.

    A model wearing the dress with silver heels
    Walmart

    Price: $34 (available in sizes XS–3XL and three colors)

    21. A glamorous tulle-sleeve knit top that's ~sheer~ perfection. Show some saucy skin while staying a little bit warmer than if you tried to rock a tank in the middle of winter.

    A model wearing the crew neck sweater with houndstooth pants
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The knit body of the shirt was a surprising detail I hadn't noticed from the product description — it was a pleasant surprise! The sleeves are a little itchy but it didn't bother me enough to keep me from wearing it a second time." —DBC

    Price: $26 (available in sizes 14–28)

    22. A Fair Isle-inspired cardigan for fully embracing the wintery, log cabin vibes. I am right there with you!!

    A model wearing the v-neck cardigan in heather oatmeal
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Surprisingly high quality and beautiful in-person. I'm glad I bought one before they sold out. Looks and fits just as pictured." —Rose

    Price: $24 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors)

    23. A silky tie-neck blouse any Blair Waldorf fan simply can ~knot~ pass up on. (Plus, we all know the most iconic GG episodes are the holiday ones.)

    A model wearing the blouse in off-white tucked into a black leather skirt
    Walmart

    Price: $22 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    24. A not-too-structured scuba knit blazer for the perfect layering piece on top of your favorite outfit combo. You'll instantly look put-together and ready to make your yearly toast.

    A model wearing the scrunched-sleeve blazer in pinkish red over a white tee and blue jeans
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I have bought this blazer in almost every color it comes in. It's amazing! It's a bit stretchy so the fit is very comfortable. The scrunch sleeves make it easy to move your arms around. This has that hip, clean fit that we all love. I wish they would come out with more colors!" —Jessica

    Price: $45 (available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors)

    25. An asymmetrical satin ruffle cami dress that'll make you a proud outfit repeater. (Pssst. You can totally bring this back out for wedding season.)

    A model wearing the dress in purple pink
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I wore this to my son's wedding and I loved it! The material was very thick so it felt luxurious! It comes really wrinkled but a steamer worked perfectly on it. And I was able to wash it on gentle in the washing machine. Great dress!" —Connie

    Price: $29 (available in XS–XXL and two colors)

    26. A dramatic long coat to instantly elevate a simple dress or T-shirt and jeans. It's simply ze(bra) best.

    A model wearing the fit-and-flare coat with jeans and heeled boots
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This is designer look that you'd expect to pay much more for. A must have if you like timeless animal print!" —Karen

    Price: $59 (available in sizes XS–XXL)

    27. An expensive-looking hankerchief hem dress for fancier functions. Add statement jewelry or shoes to ~com-pleat~ the look.

    A model wearing black dress, featuring a tie waist, long sleeves, and v-neck
    Walmart

    Promising review: "This dress was above my expectations. Wore it for St. Patrick's Day for dinner. Received so many compliments on just how beautiful the dress is. Don't pass on this dress." —Allie

    Price: $40 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    28. A mini faux-leather shirt dress so cute, you'll get a million compliments. Plus, it won't be ruined even if you accidentally spill a drink on it.

    A model wearing the black dress with sock booties
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Soft material. Tiny bit of stretch. I sized up because of my apple shape, didn't want buttons popping open when I sit. Can't wait to style it with boots. Definitely worth the money. I'd but more if they offered more colors. My holiday dress." —Ria

    Price: $45 (available in sizes 14–28 and three colors)

    29. A satin floral dress (with a removable rosette pin) that'll take you from office party to after-party seamlessly.

    Walmart

    Just FYI—this dress has shoulder pads and a faux wrap front.

    Promising review: "High quality fabric, versatile." —Holly

    Price: $29 (available in sizes XS–XL and two colors)

    30. A metallic snake-print slip dress to wear while ringing in the New Year — since you'll be shedding the old you and embracing new beginnings. (See what I did there.)

    A model wearing the bodycon midi dress in a brown color
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I tried this dress on in store. It's really pretty in person, looks more expensive than it is. Perfect for a date night, New Year's Eve, or holiday party." —courtney

    Price: $14.98 (aavilable in sizes XS–3XL and two patterns)

    Who's impeccably dressed and ready for a good time? You, that's who.

    Universal Pictures

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.

