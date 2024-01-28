44 Toys And Gifts Reviewers Say Are Most Definitely Their Child's "Favorite"

The set includes four rechargeable guns, four rechargeable vests, and one charging station. You can play approximately eight games per charge. The cool LCD screens on the vest keep count of how many lives you have and the vest vibrates when you get shot, aka tagged. Play with up to four teams and eliminate your enemies to win the game. Recommended for ages 8+.



Promising review: "Super fun!! This was my kids' (and their dad's and uncle's!!) favorite Christmas gift this year. They loved it and had so much fun playing laser tag. Glad I got this slightly upgraded version with all the bells and whistles. It was easy to set up, easy to use (even for my younger guys at ages 5 and 6) and so much fun. Great way to get outside and get some exercise, or you can turn off the sound and still use it inside without getting on mom’s nerves too much as well ;) battery life is awesome. Love it!! Great gift!!!!" —EJ NZ

Get it from Amazon for $199.99.

