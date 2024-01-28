44 Toys And Gifts Reviewers Say Are Most Definitely Their Child's "Favorite"

1. A talking Bluey plush toy because your little one will have someone else to sing the theme song with over and over again, so you can have a break. It also says nine phrases and can be turned off during bedtime so it won't keep them (and you) up all night.
Promising review: "Favorite toy! My 2-year-old son loves his Bluey plushy and carries her everywhere he goes. The plushy was a bit smaller than I imagined it would be for the price, but it honestly is the perfect size for him to carry around and travel with. I would recommend this toy for a gift. Two thumbs up!" —Stausha
Get it on Amazon for $19.97 (also available in four other characters).
2. A splashproof kids' smartwatch so they can stop hogging your Apple Watch. This affordable watch can record videos and snap pics they'll be able to customize with filters. It also has a game that allows them to catch monsters in the real world, an alarm clock setting, and a pedometer.
Promising review: "My niece has been pining for an Apple Watch, but considering she's 5 this one suits her a lot better. It takes some getting used to as far as turning it on and off, and this is something she had to learn. It isn't at all like the Apple Watch — they actually have to manually turn it on and off. I thought that was a good thing because if she wears it to school she can't turn it on (unless she takes it off). It's very colorful and cute. She loved it, it was definitely her favorite gift." —J. Hill
Get it from Amazon for $36.05+ (available in five colors and two packaging options).
3. A whale bath toy that lights up and sprays water like a magical fountain. Bath time will feel like a whole vibe and you'll be the most fun parent ever.
Promising reviews: "My 2-year-old LOVES this, it’s his favorite bath toy! Super cute little whale. It’s pretty bright, and the fountain is just high enough it doesn’t splash in my 2-year-old's face." —Blake Earp
"This is so adorable! It lights up and changes to all different colors continually. And it sucks water up through the bottom and spouts out the top. My little one loves it — it's his new favorite bath toy!" —Sheena
Get it from Amazon for $11.69+ (available in three colors and four styles).
4. A Little Tikes trampoline to help them channel all of their energy on this instead of jumping all over your furniture.
5. A flying orb that floats and hovers like it came straight off of the pages of Harry Potter. It has flashing lights and will boomerang right back to you when you toss it. This cool toy will earn you some cool points with your kid.
Promising review: "Fun toy! I bought this for a 7-year-old boy for his birthday! He absolutely loved it. This was his favorite gift and it wasn't put in the bottom of the toy box!" —Michelle B Rawlins
Get it from Amazon for $32 (available in seven colors).
6. A Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game if your kiddo is always down for a round of their fave game. The best part? You can hide this toy and plop yourself on the couch while your child listens for sounds and clues to find the hiding place.
7. A splurge-worthy rechargeable laser tag set because it's a fun game the whole fam can play. It'll turn your basement or yard into an fun battle zone.
The set includes four rechargeable guns, four rechargeable vests, and one charging station. You can play approximately eight games per charge. The cool LCD screens on the vest keep count of how many lives you have and the vest vibrates when you get shot, aka tagged. Play with up to four teams and eliminate your enemies to win the game. Recommended for ages 8+.
Promising review: "Super fun!! This was my kids' (and their dad's and uncle's!!) favorite Christmas gift this year. They loved it and had so much fun playing laser tag. Glad I got this slightly upgraded version with all the bells and whistles. It was easy to set up, easy to use (even for my younger guys at ages 5 and 6) and so much fun. Great way to get outside and get some exercise, or you can turn off the sound and still use it inside without getting on mom’s nerves too much as well ;) battery life is awesome. Love it!! Great gift!!!!" —EJ NZ
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
8. A Melissa & Doug interactive wooden dashboard so your tiny racer will be able to pretend to drive around without you having to chase after them. It includes a realistic steering wheel, a scrolling GPS, keys, lights and sounds, and a beeping horn.
Promising review: "My son’s favorite toy. This toy is extremely well built and sturdy. It has a surprising amount of buttons and activities on it, all that are decently relatable to real world driving. My son loves the steering wheel and how it just turns and turns with no end, no matter which direction it’s turned. He hasn’t quite figured out all of the buttons yet, but so far he’s learned the steering wheel, the horn, all 4 radio station buttons, the gear shifter, the red racing button, and the hazard flashers button. He hasn’t learned the turn signal lever, the air conditioning vent, the ignition key, the gas gauge timer, the fog lights, or the gas flap on the side. He’ll get there though! He plays with this toy every single day, most of the day. I’d definitely recommend to anyone with a fidgety toddler like ours!" —Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $31.90.
9. A Dyson Ball toy vacuum to turn your child's need to *pretend* to clean into some useful help. Unlike toy vacuums, this one has pretty good suction to clean up little messes.
Promising review: "Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one). Which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2-years-old and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day. Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A Magna-Tiles set that parents are raving about because kids and adults can't stop playing with them. Whatever your child creates will look like a work of art with these tiles.
The set comes with translucent magnetic pieces to build 3D creations all day. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Promising review: "My son's favorite toy! These toys are just the best of the best! They are a favorite in my household. They are so good for hand-eye coordination, as well as imagination and thinking skills. My son can spend hours playing with these and never gets bored. They are a great price for how long they hold up and how much fun kiddos have while playing with them. This is a must have gift for any child in your life!" —Amy Shepherd
Get it from Amazon for $49.99 for a 32-piece set or $119.99 for a 100-piece set.