30 TikTok Products You’ll Wish You Could Travel Back In Time To Purchase Sooner Because They’re That Good

1. A rectangular lazy Susan because it holds way more than a traditional round version and it'll give you easy access to your stuff — no need to rummage through to find your beloved coffee creamer. Plus, I mean, it's also super cool to just spin around and around.
Promising review: "I ordered 2 of these: one for the pantry and one for the fridge. I'm very pleased with them. The unique turning and rectangular shape allow for items that wouldn't usually work on a regular lazy susan. They handle weight and turn easily with a double stack of cans on top. I can now find everything on the top shelf of my fridge with a turn of the tray. Great product! Genius idea!" —Francine B
Get it from Amazon for $23.79.
2. A cult-favorite ice cream scoop you'll wish you purchased sooner. This professional-grade version is designed with a curve that allows you to easily scoop ice cream without having to wait for it to soften and without straining your wrist. No need to chisel away in frustration — you'll have your fave frozen dessert in a bowl in no time.
Promising review: "I think I just found the best ice cream scoop ever! I was very surprised when I took it out of the box because it has some weight to it, so I knew right away that it would not break easily. It scoops ice cream beautifully and is dishwasher safe. I am so glad TikTok made me buy this!" —MamaKickAsh
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 18 colors and a two-pack).
3. A genius stair-climbing trolly dolly, that you'll wonder how you lived without for all these years. It has special wheels that let you easily carry it up stairs! Now, you'll be able to lug your groceries, laundry, or packages all the way up to your apartment without struggling.
Promising review: "I was getting so tired of making several trips to my car to retrieve my groceries after each shopping trip. I saw this trolley on Amazon and decided to buy it. Best purchase ever. I now can bring all my groceries in with one trip to the car. I also love that it's wheel design allows the trolley to climb my front steps, making it so easy for me. I have used it in the house to help me carry things upstairs, and the climbing feature makes it safe and easy." —m Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $86.56+ (available in five colors).
4. A showerhead to improve water pressure and help to filter out harsh chemicals and minerals from hard water. It's designed with a filtered shower head that contains two kinds of pure natural mineral beads, which removes chlorine, fluoride, heavy metals, and impurities that can wreak havoc on your skin and hair.
There are three spray settings: rainfall, jetting, and massage.
Promising review: "This shower head is awesome! I didn’t want to give into to TikTok made me buy it, but it’s worth it! My body can feel the difference in the water quality! So worth it." —Dianna Ludlow-Arreola
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in blue or gray and two versions).
5. A foldable, slip-resistant "Sink Topper" if you're short on counter space in your bathroom. All you have to do is spread this over your sink when you need to sprawl out tools or your makeup so you can have an extra surface for your stuff. Then, simply fold it away when you're done. BTW, it also has a textured surface designed to clean your makeup brushes.
Sink Topper is a small business that specializes in household-friendly organizing mats.
Promising review: "I was introduced to this item through TikTok and they weren’t joking when they place certain videos on your 'for you page,' because they knew that I NEEDED THIS. It is super helpful for small sinks and I love the material. It doesn’t slide around, it’s wide enough for all my (at the moment) bathroom needs and I can easily fold it up and take it anywhere with me." —Allie West
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
6. A portable, travel-friendly bottle drying rack that I'm upset no one told me about when my daughter was a baby. This is perfect for travel because it packs up so small and easily — and it even comes with a bottle cleaner and brush.
Promising review: "Whenever I pull this out on vacation or anywhere I'm traveling to, I get so many comments on this! I'm genuinely so glad I bought this. I know it's more pricey than some of the other travel drying racks out there but this really is the best one. It's slim and sleek, there's not a lot of parts to it (I've heard that's usually the issue with some of the others), and it can be thrown in the dishwasher (top rack)! I love that I can take my own soap with me because my baby is sensitive, and the bottle brush is the perfect size. I clean all my pump parts and bottles with this and it's such a breeze. I absolutely recommend this!" —Sarah Roberson
Get it from Amazon for $35.50 (available in two colors).
7. A magnetic water bottle sleeve pouch because you need to stay hydrated and this makes it way easier to tote around your fave water bottle. This also allows you to stash necessities in the pocket like your headphones, keys, and cash. And, the super strong magnet attaches to any metal surface, so your precious Stanley tumbler will not have to go on the floor at the gym.
Gym Mate is a small business that specializes in magnetic gym accessories for water bottles and technology.
Promising review: "Hands down one of the best purchases I’ve made on amazon. I can fit my iPhone 13 Pro with the case in the pocket and have plenty of room for my AirPods. Magnets are super strong and hold everything perfectly!" —Nalani
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
8. A magnetic microwave cover to give everyone in your household a subtle hint every time they open the microwave to cover their food — no more tomato soup splatters that'll remind you of The Shining. This even sticks to the top of your microwave so it'll always be handy.
Promising review: "If you live in a small space like I do, this will seriously change your life. No longer do I have to struggle to find somewhere to put my cover if I'm heating up a cup of coffee. Just attach it to the roof of your microwave. Hopefully, you have a flat surface; check before you buy. There is a slight learning curve as to where to put it or the force or lack thereof needed, but after a couple of times it's second nature. Love, love, love this product. I'm probably going to get some for Christmas presents next year, it's one of those items that you wouldn't necessarily buy for yourself but it will change your life." —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (also available in a two-pack).
9. A "Cup Claw," so you can finally adjust or reinsert pads in your bras without all the drama. This is shaped like a scissor and allows you to easily squeeze them back into that teeny tiny hole and spread them back evenly into the perfect position!
Cup Claw is a US-based, family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools.
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A container of "Museum Gel," because it'll protect all your knickknacks and keepsakes from falling off shelves. All you have to do is place a little on the item you want to stay put, and it'll keep it in place. Plus, reviewers say a little goes a long way and it's super easy to remove from hard surfaces.
11. A satin-lined Hairbrella to protect your hair against rain, humidity, or anything else that could ruin your hairstyle. So, when you step out of the salon and it's pouring, there's no need to wait it out.
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.
Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
Get it from Hairbrella for $34+ (available in five colors and three sizes) or from Amazon for $44.99+ (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in three colors).
12. A set of denim button pins for those days when your fave jeans suddenly decide they're too big — the audacity. If you can't sew or just want a solution that's not permanent, then these babies are for you. All you have to do is attach them to the inside of your jeans and they'll reduce the space in your waistband. And, in the event that they become too tight, they're simple to remove!
These button pins are also discreet, you'll barely even notice its there.
Promising review: "There are the best things ever. I have jeans that fit great but the waist is always too loose. So I saw these on TikTok, and I was so curious to see if they worked or not. But seriously you need to buy these buttons are great material and just the most useful things overall." —Alexa Botello
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in four styles).
13. A silicone oven push rack tool that's perfect for bakers and cooks who are tired of getting burned while trying to slide out the oven rack. This is perfect for smaller spaces where oven mitts can't fit (like toaster ovens and air fryers). It also gives you a little extra reach to get into spaces you normally couldn't, so you can dig out crumbs in tiny crevices.
Infraovens is a small business specializing in accessories for ovens and air fryers.
Promising review: "Very sturdy and has many built in functions — pulls out heavy oven racks, pulls out baking dishes. So easy to cover or add to your dish and easily pushes back the rack and tray! Love this product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two styles).
14. A quick-drying stone bath mat because it dries so fast, you'll think it's witchcraft. It will go from soaking wet to dry in just seconds. Reviewers are loving it because unlike regular bath mats, these don't get mildewy. Pet owners even use them under water bowls to absorb spills.
Promising review: "I actually saw this type of bath mat on TikTok and decided to look them up. I ordered the gray one and was extremely impressed with it. I’ve already recommended it to coworkers. It’s very absorbent and quickly dries up the water after a shower." —DirectorPrime
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in 10 colors/styles and in two-packs).