40 Products That Parents On TikTok Can't Stop Raving About

1. A pack of Crayola Globbles so you can actually feel comfortable allowing your kiddo to throw a ball in your home without worrying about anything getting damaged. Don't panic — these squishy balls stick to walls without leaving residue behind.
Watch this mom explain why Globbles are her "new favorite thing ever" on TikTok.
Promising review: "My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok. I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $8.45 (also available in a set of 16).
2. A grape cutter because dicing grapes to help reduce the risk of choking is super important but soooooo time consuming. You can get your kiddo's fave snack ready in minutes so they won't have to wait too long to bite into a juicy grape.
3. A whale bath toy that lights up and sprays water like a magical fountain. Bath time will feel like a whole vibe and you'll be the most fun parent ever.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me do it. My daughter loves this! It stops spraying water as soon as it is no longer in the water. It's very calming. I've even stolen it for my own baths." —Lauren Trifone
"Worth every penny! My little one loves bath time, and this makes it even more fun! The water spout is awesome and gets taller the longer it sits in the water. The lights are an extra bonus! If you're thinking about buying — do it! Your little one will love this." —Ahliilai
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three styles three colors).
4. The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose cleaning paste, that'll save the day when your little Picasso feels inspired and decides to draw on your walls. This stuff works like magic and can be used on floors, stove tops, countertops, sink, tubs, and so much more.
See if the the Pink Stuff ~actually~ works to erase kids' artwork in this TikTok.
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do in this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product; it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (also available in four sizes).
5. A pack of silicone pouch lids so you don't have to deal with your child squeezing applesauce all over themselves and the house. This lid has a flow-control valve that won't interrupt eating but will prevent spills.
Check out why a mom calls this pouch topper the "coolest thing" in this TikTok.
ChooMee is a small biz based in Northern California, owned by a mom, that specializes in innovative products that solve everyday feeding challenges.
Promising reviews: "I am OBSESSED. I saw these on a TikTok and ran to Amazon...so glad I did! My toddler loves yogurt/applesauce pouches but started purposely dumping and squeezing the contents out. But these make it absolutely impossible for her to do that without making it difficult to eat! I tested them, and it’s SO easy to drink out of, but I was unable to squeeze anything out. 10/10 recommend. I’m definitely buying more" —Amanda
"These are amazing! I bought two sets of them so I can keep some in our diaper bag (or in case we lose one). We use these every single day for our 12-month-old with her yogurt (Gogo squeeze) and her fruit and veggie pouches! Seriously, love them. We previously had yogurt/fruit all over because she would squeeze them. My husband accidentally stepped on the pouch with this on, and it still didn't squeeze out! Once your baby figures it out (ours did quickly), it's a game changer. I tried the pouch holders with the handles, but she just swung it around, and it still spilled out. This is what you want!" —Shem Slater
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five color combos).
6. And, a food and juice box holder because no matter how many times your little one spills their drink all over themselves, they just can't seem to resist squeezing a pouch of Capri-Sun. This has handles so they can hold their juice or food pouches easier, and it'll prevent them from making a mess.
Watch this mama's review of the flipping holder in this TikTok.
Promising review: "BEST THINGS EVER!! My little one is 10 months old and a little miss independent. She HATES when I have to help feed her. She LOVES the applesauce pouches, but always squeezes them and makes the biggest mess ever! I thought these would be worth a shot. I was right!! Works awesome for her with juice boxes, too! AND she's happy because mommy doesn't have to help!! I would definitely buy them again, and I told EVERYONE with littles how much they need to buy these!" —Kaila
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors and two-packs).
7. A bug bite suction tool that you might've seen on Shark Tank. It was invented by a mom and it sucks out all kinds of bug bites, instantly. Your kiddo won't have to deal with itchy bites once you swoop in and save the day with this genius tool.
Watch it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it. I’m super glad I did. My daughter and I always get a ton of mosquito bites, and this helps alleviate the itching as soon as you pull the suction back. It’s great." —Rebekka Talley
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and two- and three-packs).
8. A set of kid-safe plastic knives if your child loves being your sous chef but you're terrified of them cutting into more than just the carrots. These knives aren't sharp enough to cut fingers, but are perfect for your little one to help you chop some veggies.
Watch a kiddo chop up green peppers like a pro using this knife on TikTok.
PSA: children should still be supervised while using these knives!
Promising reviews: "My daughter loves these. I saw these on TikTok then ordered them for my little kitchen helper. We cut up all types of veggies with no problem." —Maia
"I’ve only had these for a couple of days, but already my 4-year-old daughter keeps asking me for things to chop up. They’re perfect for the little chef in your life or the kid who want to be a big helper. So far she’s easily (and safely) chopped up: lettuce, apples, bananas, strawberries, potatoes, even carrots! I can run my hand along the blade and not cut myself and yet it’s designed in a way that you can still chop through veggies and fruits. Another pro is they are super easy to clean and dishwasher safe. They came exactly as pictures for me: in three different sizes and colors, with a slight grip texture on the handle for little hands. They’re nice and lightweight as well so it’s not cumbersome for younger kids. Love them!" —Abby Roeller
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two color combinations).
9. A Whiskware pancake batter mixer for your chef-in-training who loves to help out in the kitchen. As a parent, I know that extra ~help~ can lead to an extra big mess. But this bottle will allow your little one to mix and pour batter without a mixing bowl or spoons — and without getting batter all over the counter and their clothes.
Watch this mom's demo of the pancake dispenser on TikTok.
You can even store leftover batter in the bottle and pop it in the fridge for a time-saving weekday breakfast!
Promising review: "My 8-year-old is a huge fan of making pancakes. He saw this on TikTok and just had to have it. We absolutely love this product!! Easy to clean and use. I love that it’s an all-in-one. No more messy bowls, and he can squeeze out the perfect amount for his pancakes." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.38+ (available in two colors and as pancake art kits).
10. A LeapFrog 100 Words Book, aka an interactive book that will help your child learn the alphabet and words. It has fun sounds, images, lights and activities to prevent that *boredom meltdown.*
Find out why this parent calls it "one of our favorite toys for our son" on TikTok.
Promising review: "This was a recommended product I saw off Facebook and again on TikTok — so I had to see if the hype was worth it. IT IS WORTH IT! My toddler (almost 2) loves the book for the sounds and names of all the categories in the book. This is a great book to gift others with toddlers or to help your little one develop. I love this!" —Megan C.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven styles and in two packaging options).