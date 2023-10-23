32 TikTok Products That’ll Help You Get A Grip On This Whole Being An Adult Thing

1. A heated eye massager if tired eyes, headaches, migraines, or insomnia have entered the chat...oh adulthood. After a long day, this device may help relieve these issues. It has five different massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and Bluetooth capability so you can also play music to help you relax and kick back.
If you have any eye problems, talk with your doctor before using this.
Promising review: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos, and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though the price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top-notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and, most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse, and this technology has helped me get through the night easily. 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in three colors).
2. If you're a parent, a genius car seat buckle release tool (you may have seen on Shark Tank) that'll make it easier to unbuckle your kiddo from their car seat. If you have long nails or trouble applying pressure, this tool will make it easier.
UnbuckleMe is a woman-owned small business run by Becca Davison and her mother Barbara Heilman, an occupational therapist and grandmother of four.
Watch this mom explain why this tool has been a game changer in this TikTok.
Promising review: "As soon as I saw this on Shark Tank I bought it. It was exactly what I've been looking for since I started driving with my new grandbaby. Like the grandma in the duo that invented this, I have arthritis in my thumbs. Many times I have struggled to unlock the straps, almost to the point of panic. Because of the stay home orders here, I haven't been able to use my new UnbuckleMe with my granddaughter in tow, but I tried it out without her in the seat and it worked exactly as advertised. Can't wait to use it with my granddaughter!" —Margery Smith
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five colors).
3. A pancake batter dispenser and mixer so you will actually get more batter on the griddle instead of all over your countertop (or clothes, if you're like me). Breakfast was so much easier when all we had to do was eat it! This is also great if you have little ones who like to help in the kitchen. You'll be able to mix and pour in one take with less dishes and less of a mess.
Promising review: "If you like to eat pancakes for breakfast a lot and want to avoid a lot of dishes, please get this! This is so worth it. I saw this on TikTok and had to get it. Just make sure you’re putting the amount of water that’s right for the amount you’re going to eat." —Buchii
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available as a pancake art kit and two colors).
4. An emergency car jump starter that also has a tire pump, four interchangeable air compressor nozzles, two USB ports, and an LED floodlight. Because, apparently being an adult comes with all sorts of responsibilities, one of which is planning for emergencies.
Check out a TikTok of the emergency power kit in action.
Promising review: "I would 1000% recommend this for anyone and everyone. My dad bought me one for Christmas and it has got me out of bad situations a couple of times. I have since bought one for everyone in the family and have recommended to the rest of the extended family. It comes in handy and can help avoid being in an unsafe situation where you are stranded and someone taking advantage of the situation. Not only does it charge your car battery but you can use it to emergency charge your phone or to plug in something during a trip. This one airs up tires. Just perfect." —SA Sunshine
Get it from Amazon for $129.99 (available in five styles).
5. A weighted fitness hoop if you want to put a new ~spin~ on your boring exercise routine. Do you remember when all we had to do was play outside to get in a good workout? Those were the days! If you're tired of mundane crunches, you can strengthen your core and help relieve lower back pain by twirling this around your hips.
This weighted exercise hoop can be adjusted to fit your waist. You spin it around like a hula hoop.
Promising review: "Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes, it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add on, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 10 colors).
6. A lightweight retractable folding stool because this can't be the same body that would wait in line for tickets for hours and hours, is it?! This portable and adjustabel stool can be taken anywhere so you can have a seat while waiting in a long line, traveling, or anywhere you need to take a break.
Check out a TikTok of the retractable stool in action.
BTW: This can support up to 400lbs.
Promising review: "As an engineer, I am a sucker for smart designs. And this is so ingenious, I was blown away. At 2.4 lbs, it's probably the lightest way of getting a portable seat. And it opens up literally in two seconds. No extending metal legs or having to press on metal clips to collapse them, as with regular travel stools. And it feels pretty sturdy, not wobbly at all when I sat on it. The 10" seat is just the right size for being comfortable. And it collapses in a 10" x 2.5" cylinder (also literally in two seconds) that fits in the outside pocket of my carry-on. You do need both hands, but that's true of any folding chair. Perfect for my wife who cannot stand for long in security or immigration lines. And you need hardly any space to set it up (unlike folding chair/stools). So perfect to open up when standing in busy lines." —Serge
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two colors).
7. A portable car vacuum, a must-have if you own a car. Who knew cars could get so dirty? You can quickly clean up spills and messes on the go and it's perfect if you have kids or pets that leave a trail of crumbs or fur behind. It's lightweight and comes with three different attachments. And it can plug into your vehicle's 12V aux outlet.
Promising review: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard-to-reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that "buy now" button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
Get it from Amazon for $34.52+ (available in two colors and a cordless version).
8. A Take-n-Slide medication tracker because it puts an end to wondering if you took your pills today or if you're just having a flashback about taking them yesterday.
See it in action on TikTok here.
These are reusable and stick right on the side of your medication bottles.
Promising review: "This product has helped me SO much. I forget things a lot and forget to take my medications far too often. I was hesitant because of the price, but i am incredibly happy with this purchase. I would go as far as saying it has been one of the best things i’ve ever ordered. It is very easy to use, sticks well, and i’ve reused it on multiple bottles already. Id imagine at some point the stickiness will wear off, but I’m going to use glue dots then. And I will absolutely buy again. These are lifesavers… literally, for me. If you’re on the fence about getting these, let this be your sign. I am really grateful for these. :-)" —Lexie P
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
9. A "Worky" station, aka a 15-in-1 portable desktop that'll upgrade your whole WFH life. This station comes with storage compartments for files and tech accessories, a magnetic dry erase board, two standard outlets, two USB ports, and a built-in LED light. You can switch rooms or take your work anywhere easily because you just fold and go.
Worky is a small business that specializes in products to improve remote working experiences.
Check out a TikTok of the Worky station in action.
Promising review: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears. The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the multiple charging outlets are convenient and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal. Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $99.
10. A complete cutting board set to help you chop and store your ingredients when you're making meals. Cooking seemed so much easier when all I did was watch and complain about being hungry. This makes prepping easier because it has four compartments underneath and includes four graters to help you slice, dice, and peel veggies. Now, you won't have a huge pile of food on a small cutting board and have to do a juggling act to add them to your pot.
See it in action on TikTok here.
You get four varied stainless-steel graters, four storage containers, four plastic insert boards that have different corresponding food icons, and a bamboo spoon.
Promising review: "I invested in this cutting board instead of having three or four different ones, and it's worth it. It’s super sturdy and easy to clean. I love that it catches my produce as I’m cutting it up right there and then. It’s really a one stop shop. Exactly what I was looking for. Truly satisfied" —Kiisey
Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
11. A "Bagnet," which is exactly how it sounds: a magnet for your bag. As I navigate being a whole grownup, I've found that I carry way more stuff than when I was younger. So, going without a purse isn't ideal. Now, you'll be able to hang your bag in restrooms and restaurants without it touching the dirty floor.
Bagnet is a woman-owned small business that specializes in magnetic bag holders and handbags.
Check out a TikTok of the Bagnet in action.
Promising review: "This is the best bag holder ever! I was completely blown away, the magnet is SO strong. Works in so many places, in restrooms (try the hinges if the door isn't metal), at restaurants (on tables, chairs, even under the table), at the gym to hold my water bottle and keys so they don't end up on the floor. But my absolute favorite place to use it is on my car! I can attach it to the side of my car while I unlock it without having my hands full and leaving me vulnerable. If you have ever felt nervous trying to fumble with all your stuff while trying to unlock your doors in a dark parking lot, you need this! My only regret is that I didn't know about it sooner. I am going to get one for everyone in my life for Christmas. Any person who carries a bag should have one (or two). Seriously, it's life changing." —robert rodriguez
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in 26 styles).
12. A tub of TikTok famous The Pink Stuff, because it feels like half of being an adult consists of cleaning up messes. And man, there are a lot of messes! This stuff basically cleans anything — pans, sinks, floors, walls. It makes grease, grime, and dirt disappear.
See it in action on TikTok here!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross says: "After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC (check out the photos for proof!). And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with ~minimal~ upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked. I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need one of those cleaning scraper tools to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN."
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
13. Wad-Free, if you're tired of all of the trouble that comes along with washing your sheets. This makes laundry day more manageable because it attaches to the corners to help your sheets dry faster and prevent them from becoming a tangled mess.
Plus, they're BPA-free, reusable, and created by a small business during the pandemic.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in a four-pack).
14. Keurig cleaning cups that'll keep your beloved coffee maker in tip top shape so you can fully enjoy your morning cup of joe. All you have to do is pop one of these pods in your machine and it will clean out all the built-up gunk you never even knew existed.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95+ (also available in a 12-pack).