1. A transformable tote you can wear four different ways! You can rock this as a shoulder bag, crossbody, backpack, or as a handheld purse. And, it 👏 has 👏 pockets 👏 for 👏 days — including compartments for water bottles and a laptop.
It comes with removable straps to turn it into a crossbody or backpack, has a padded compartment to hold a laptop up to 15 inches, two side pockets, and two inner mini pockets.
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products.
Promising reviews: "Brought mine on my first business trip of the year, and I LOVE IT! Size = perfect, handle length = perfect, outer pockets for passport and hotel room key = perfect, durable and looks fab = perfect! Great job!" —Lisa
"First of all — the bag is beautiful. It's beautiful to look at and beautiful to carry around. You'll get compliments. Second — it's incredibly sturdy and well-constructed. Great size, too — not too big, but just big enough to carry your laptop and all the baby stuff. Tons of large and small pockets to keep your lipstick, lip balm, pens, and moisturizers all organized. The straps are a highlight — use one for single-shoulder strap or two for backpack. YES, it's comfortable when worn as a backpack. Third — the leather quality is impressive. I spilled a matcha latte on my bag and nearly cried. One baby-wipe later, it looks brand new. Accidents happen, but the Transform tote is prepared! Did I mention that my peony bag came with adorable little pink feet?" —Phoebe
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $185 (originally $285; available in five colors).
2. A popular crossbody phone purse that may look small, but it has so much room to hold all of your essentials without being bulky. It has three zipper compartments, a ton of slots for credit cards and money, and it'll fit most smartphones. I have to confess, I've been trying to decide which one to get for longer than I'd like to admit 🤫 — because not only does it have a bunch of room, but it also comes in a bunch of colors and styles!
Promising review: "Bought for a beach trip, and it was also perfect in the airport. Space for my phone, easily accessible cards, and an extra pocket for my pill container and lip balm! It’s durable and compact, also pretty sturdy — I hung my sandals from the strap while beach-combing and didn’t give them a second thought." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 33 colors and three styles).
3. The well-known Marc Jacobs Tote Bag you've probably seen all over social media because it's super chic and spacious. And, if you want extra compartments to keep it organized, reviewers recommend adding a purse organizer insert.
Promising review: "I love this bag. It’s cute and has so much room inside! I used it as a carry-on for plane rides a few times now. I’ve been able to fit my curling iron, make up, a sweater, wallet, sunglasses, some shower stuff, and more — it’s so roomy. And it zippers shut which is a plus. I got beige and really love it but I am not sure how to wash it without messing it up. I would probably go back and get black. It’s canvas material so dirt doesn't stick to it. I may buy black in the future." —jen6209
Get it from Nordstrom for $225 (available in three colors), from Marc Jacobs for $225 (available in six colors), or from Amazon for $173+ (available in eight colors).
4. Or, a less expensive casual canvas tote with three deep pockets that can hold your water bottle, umbrella, phone, and other essentials. And, it has a ton of space in the main compartment.
This is so roomy (and goes with everything), that it can even be used as a beach or gym bag and even as a weekender.
Tiacheung is a small biz that sells cute bags in various styles and colors.
Promising review: "Great everyday bag! So many compartments, which is handy. It is also quite sturdy, and the canvas material is nice and thick." —Vivi-Anna Leman
Get it from Tiacheung on Etsy for $33.29+ (originally $36.99+; available in six lining colors and an option to choose a custom color/size).
5. A reversible faux-leather tote because we all know it's super hard to choose the right purse when traveling to match with all of your outfits. Now, you'll have two options without having to pack an extra bag. This also has a lot of space to hold everything you'll need and it includes a zipper pouch that can double as a clutch.
Promising review: "Great bag. I bought the bag to use for my laptop and other things for when I travel. I used it this week to go to New York, it held my laptop and chargers, my wallet, my Kindle, wallet, and earphones, and shoes for changing when I got to the office. I put some smaller things in the pouch that I used to have in a zipper pouch in the side of another laptop bag I had. This was so much better and stylish and not heavy. Held up well for travel." —Carol Kennedy
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 20 colors).
6. A backpack purse if you want a very versatile option. You can get so much use out of this because you can use it for school or work and as the perfect vacay bag. And, just between us, you can use it as a backpack at the airport, and then switch it to a purse if any of the locations on your itinerary don't allow backpacks, like museums (shhhhh, I won't tell).
Promising review: "This bag is gorgeous. I’ve gotten lots of compliments on it. It’s a soft vegan leather and the color is very pretty. Lots of pockets, spacious and durable. I love how versatile this bag is. I use this for college and carry a ton and it all fits nicely. Im also able to transition to a purse and diaper bag. It does come with a messenger strap so you’re able to wear this over the shoulder which I love. It’s perfect for what I need. Great quality for the price. My only wish is that the lining was lighter, to make it easier to see items that are at the bottom of the bag. Other than that I highly recommend this bag." —Veronica
Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in 28 colors/designs).
7. A wayyy more affordable laptop bag that looks like the well-known Beis work tote you've likely seen all over your feed recently. This bag is perfect if you go on a lot of work-related trips or need to travel with a laptop or tablet.
Let's get into this bag: It has three sections, one padded pocket designed for laptops or tablets up to 15.6, two big open pockets for documents or books, one large zipped pocket for your private belongings, two slip pockets and two pens pockets, and one small zipper pocket for smaller items like your ID, card, or wallet etc.
Promising reviews: "Love this bag! It fits everything I need and I love the size! Great look alike for the Beis work tote!" —Briana Ellis
"Everyone in my office thought this was an expensive bag; I received a lot of compliments. It fits two laptops and additional items and it’s cute! Also great for traveling!" —Gianna
Get it from Amazon for $32.99+ (available in 11 colors).
8. A crossbody sling because reviewers say it's spacious and perfect for travel. The best part? You can be handsfree and have easy access to important stuff like your passport, phone, or wallet. It also comes in a variety of cute colors and has over 22,000 5-star ratings.
Promising reviews: "Used to travel around Disney with two kids. Although it seem small, it holds a lot. Love the separate pocket for my phone." —Amanda Gulla
"Great size for traveling and hiking. Love all the compartments. Light weight. Durable. Weather resistant. Vibrant color. Love it!" —nat_jax
Get it from Amazon for $22.07+ (available in 21 colors).
9. A sleek anti-theft messenger bag to keep all your belongings safe. This bag is slash-resistant to prevent anyone from cutting the strap. It also has RFID blocking pockets, a light, and a locking system that keeps zipper pulls secured. Plus, it has a ton of room to keep all your essentials while traveling, including two side pockets that can hold drinks, so you won't have to shell out $7 for a tiny bottle of water.
Promising review: "I bought a much smaller bag to wear for vacation in Italy and was not as happy with it. So I bought this bigger bag. It fits much more of what I want to ensure stays with me. It is a good size, very lightweight, has all the right security features, and can be used as a cross-body bag. Very comfortable and accommodating of all my "necessities." I recommend this bag for traveling." —Christel Lopez-Berryman
Get it from Amazon for $50.99+(available in three colors).
10. Or! An anti-theft backpack purse with a hidden storage compartment that zips from the back, so you can keep your travel essentials secure at all times *and* easily find your tech accessories or snacks without searching too much.
Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag.
Promising review: "This backpack lasted an entire trip through several airports and layovers, and all across our trip through Europe. It was amazing. Because the main zipper sat against my back, I never worried about getting my items stolen. But I also had the luxury of having the two front zippers that were also surprisingly spacious to hold nonprecious items such as water bottles or cheap sunglasses, etc. This backpack also is extremely durable. It was the perfect day pack to gather knick-knacks and souvenirs for friends and family and hold whatever I shoved in it!" —H Bradshaw
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in two sizes and 14 colors).