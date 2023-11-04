15 Dog Products Reviewers Swear By For Aggressive Chewers

This ball is wayyy too big for my dog to chew on it which is probably why it has lasted so long. Whenever he touches it with his paw or head, it will roll around and he will chase after it. He keeps trying to get a grip on it, but he can't. So, he ends up pushing and pawing at it and chasing it around until he is exhausted. This ball has lasted months and is still in great condition and it definitely keeps him entertained when I'm too too busy or just not in the mood to play fetch. Totally recommend for anyone who has a dog who chews through everything because this will last!



Promising review: "This ball will last a lifetime and if it doesn't, I will have to purchase another one because my dog just loves his Jolly Ball. It's very durable and chew-proof. He is an aggressive chewer and this ball has managed to stay intact. It's light enough to pick up and throw, but hard enough so your dog cannot sink his/her teeth into it. This ball is a great way to give your dog exercise and you don't have to do much, but stay out of the way. My dog pushes this ball all over the yard. Great purchase!!" —LK

Get it from Amazon for $12.43+ (available in six sizes and three colors).