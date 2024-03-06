Shhh, Don’t Tell Your Kiddo, But Reviewers Say These 21 Toys Are Fun *And* Educational

The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!

Promising review: "Fun and educational. What parent doesn't want their child to have fun while learning? It is like they aren't even learning!! My son really enjoys this game. We have two different sets and each one has been very helpful for him during his school year. He went from a 2 on his report card for high frequency words to a 4 (the highest mark) in one quarter and stayed at a 4 from there on out. I think this was a huge help to him with the fact that he actually had fun doing it. Poor kids, they are in school six hours a day and then have to come home and do homework, so it was refreshing having something he liked to do to help him learn rather than a constant battle and fight to do it. I highly recommend this product." —Abbie K

