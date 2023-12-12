Shhh, Don’t Tell Your Kiddo, But Reviewers Say These 21 Toys Are Fun *And* Educational

1. A Gravity Maze game to challenge your little brainiac to use spatial reasoning, planning, and engineering to figure out how to get the ball through the maze and on its target. Sounds super technical, but it's learning that feels like fun. Plus, it'll give you some time to chill on the couch.
The game comes with 60 challenges that range from beginner to expert so it will hold their interest as they work their way up to the trickier ones.
Promising reviews: "Fun and educational. My grandson is nine and he loves this game. He is autistic and does all the mazes himself. He plays with it over and over again. He can get through all 60 mazes at one time." —Wanda Schneider
Get it from Amazon for $29.88.
2. A Stomp Rocket launcher that your kids will have a *blast* with (while learning a thing or two about physics). These rockets launch up to 200 feet high when your child jumps or stomps on the launch pad — no need to stock up on batteries.
Promising review: "I bought this toy for my son last year and as presents for other children this year. When the kids opened the gift, I was almost as excited as they were, we played with it for several hours. One child would stomp and someone else would try to catch it. It is simple and fun; if the child is old enough to stomp their foot, they can get a reaction from the rocket. I would give it an age range of 3–13 and when your child is playing, it is both entertaining to watch and participate in the fun. It's educational and fun, but not durable enough for older children. It has foam tips that can tear when kids use the toy as a cannon (you know who you are). But launched in a clearing, it will last a long time. And my husband adds; 'They go super sky high.'" —Dianne
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in various pack sizes and with or without LED lights).
3. A math game because it will help your kiddo learn how to count, improve their memory, and help develop fine motor skills — without it feeling like a lesson.
This set incudes flash cards, figurines, numbers, and a scale. Your child will have to match the right number of monkeys or monsters (depending on the set you choose) to the correct number in order for the scale to be balanced, which will help them to associate numbers with the correct amounts.
Promising review: "Very educational and fun. It's probably the best educational game I ever bought for me and my child. It teaches him how to count and how to add numbers. Definitely worth the money and we have fun while playing. He loves this game." —Victoria Alfaro
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two styles).
4. A talking microscope for your future scientist that likes to ask a ton of questions. This includes 60 colorful slides and 100 facts and questions narrated by Bindi Irwin, so you can take a break from all the trivia your kiddo tosses your way. They'll learn about plants, animals, and space — just be prepared for them to tell you endless facts over and over again.
Promising review: "Fun and educational talking microscope! This is by far one of the coolest products I’ve ever seen! My 4-year-old loves this talking microscope! Every day while her baby sister naps I spend some quality one-on-one time with her and this was the perfect product for our special time together! She didn’t want to stop looking at all the different slides and I love how each slide has three images and the fact mode shares fun facts about the slide chosen! I love that she was learning new facts while looking at it up closely! She has been having so much fun using it and asks me daily to use her new microscope! This is such a great learning tool in a fun, different way for a 4-year-old and it is a big win in my book especially because it can be used for many, many years! It also includes a quiz mode that we haven’t used yet but it’s nice that it has different modes for older kids. Highly recommend for all preschoolers and older kids!" —JC Mommy
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
5. A solar-powered DIY robot kit, a STEM activity where your child can tap into their engineering skills and build 12 robots that can move with the power of the sun! And while they're busy building, you can take a moment to read, scroll on your phone, or maybe even nap?!
The kit includes 190 pieces, a solar panel, and detailed instructions.
Promising review: "This was a really good gift for a 10-year-old boy. It was really good because he is interested in science. It got him to think. It was educational but also fun! The really good thing about this is that it helps him with school and for learning in the future. All the parts work. Not much experience is really needed to put it together." —Max Find
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A marble run set so your little one can create their own maze that marbles can roll through. This will keep them interested for a long time and help them *build* their problem-solving skills.
Promising review: "Super fun for my 7-year-old boy and I to build! We have played for hours and sometimes leave it up for a few days. We have a few sets so we can make it really big! Great for kids to learn how to build and problem solve! It’s fun and educational without your child realizing they are learning. 😊" —D. Heim
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in four different quantities).
7. A wooden puzzle that is like a real lifeTetris minus the screen time. This puzzle can be played over and over for some fun away from their tablet. It will help your child learn color and shape recognition and develop fine motor skills.
Reviewer's say this is a great toy for all ages — from 3–12.
Promising review: "This is the perfect fun yet educational gift. Purchased for my 4-year-old puzzle lover. Buying another because the 10-year-old can’t stop playing with it also." —Martel
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A sight word Bingo game if you want to make learning sight words easy and fun instead of a chore. Your child will have no idea that this game is actually helping them learn to read.
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!
Promising review: "Fun and educational. What parent doesn't want their child to have fun while learning? It is like they aren't even learning!! My son really enjoys this game. We have two different sets and each one has been very helpful for him during his school year. He went from a 2 on his report card for high frequency words to a 4 (the highest mark) in one quarter and stayed at a 4 from there on out. I think this was a huge help to him with the fact that he actually had fun doing it. Poor kids, they are in school six hours a day and then have to come home and do homework, so it was refreshing having something he liked to do to help him learn rather than a constant battle and fight to do it. I highly recommend this product." —Abbie K
Get it from Amazon for $17.44.
9. A 360-degree-rotating 3-in-1 LED globe so your explorer can learn about geography and the constellations. It also doubles as an out-of-this-world night light.
Promising review: "Super cool! Bought these for my niece and nephew, and they arrived very well packaged. The kiddos loved it! Especially the light-up feature displaying the constellations. This is a great educational gift that also makes learning fun. Highly recommend!" —SK
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. A pack of colorful laminated flash cards to help your little one learn their ABCs, 123s, shapes, and colors. Reviewers say it "makes learning fun."
Promising reviews: "My 2-year-old mastered her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards. When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18-month-old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler. I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." —M. Abdallah
"Great fun and educational. My son absolutely loves these. We use them every single day." —Rachel Ryan
Get a pack of 58 cards from Amazon for $11.99 (available in two versions).
11. A Melissa & Doug magnetic calendar that's a fun and interactive way to help your preschooler learn the days of the week, the months of the year, and the weather.
Promising review: "This is fun and very educational for homeschooling or just teaching your child about weather and the calander. I'm glad I got this. My daughter loves doing this." —Lynn
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
12. A Learning Resources Botley The Coding Robot 2.0 activity set so your tiny genius will learn the basics of coding without screen time. They'll be able to program Botley to follow a sequence of up to 150 steps and watch the robot battle obstacles and follow courses they created. Sounds reallyyy complicated, but reviewers say it's easy to use and provides hours of entertainment.
Promising review: "My kid loves this toy, and so do I. It's easy to use, fun to play with, and educational. Not to mention Botley is cute, too. I'm happy we bought it, great value for our money!" —Karina
Get it from Amazon for $59.05.
13. A retro "Speak & Spell" electronic game if you remember it from E.T. and you're feeling nostalgic. It's designed to help children learn to spell commonly misspelled words using a speech synthesizer. Your future spelling bee champ won't think they're learning because it's so fun to use and reviewers say it helps improve reading skills.
Includes three AA batteries
Promising review: "Fun and educational toy! Bought this for our son and it’s amazing. Our son played for hours and was learning and getting better at his spelling. This item brought back so many childhood memories and we are also big E.T. fans, which was a plus. Love that it includes stickers and comes with batteries already. 😁" —Customer Review
Get it from Amazon for $25.84+ (available in two versions).