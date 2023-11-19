If You Have Travel Plans This Holiday Season, These 24 Products Will Make Long Car Rides With Kids More Manageable

Promising review: "I purchased this for my son and our long car trips. How many times can we pull over to potty on a three-and-a-half-hour car trip? Ask my 4-year-old. When I saw this, I couldn't resist. We brought it along and when he had to pee, no problem. It's only a little gross when you dump it later. Well designed, definitely recommend." —Evan

Get it from Amazon for $9.79+ (available in two styles and various colors).