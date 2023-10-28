21 Products Sleep-Deprived Parents Should Get To Help Them Get Every Precious Second Of Rest

1. A Nose Frida Snot Sucker that I know sounds sooo gross 🤢 but you'll be so grateful for it at 2 a.m. when your sick baby can't sleep because of a stuffy nose. Just place the tube against your little one's nostril and use the mouthpiece to suck out snot. Don't worry, there's a filter that prevents it from going into your mouth.
Watch this parent clear up their baby's stuffy nose with this tool on TikTok.
Promising review: "Helped my baby sleep! I bought this before my daughter was born after reading so many positive reviews and recommendations. When she got her first cold at a few months old the usual bulb from the hospital worked fine. When she was sick and over six months old I finally decided to get over myself and use the nose frida. Now she's sick again at 14 months old with a terrible runny nose and my appreciation for this product has grown even more. She was having such a hard time breathing through her nose and it was keeping her awake. I was able to suck out her nose and she's now sleeping peacefully. It gets so much more out than the bulb. I love that you can use it with one hand in case I don't have help. My baby still isn't a fan but I can't deny the results afterwards. Mama you're already getting covered with vomit, poop and pee, dealing with snot shouldn't be a big deal. Especially if the results mean you and your baby get extra sleep. Trust me it gets easier after the first time of use." —B. DeKo
Get it from Amazon for $15.42 (also available with a filter replacement bundle).
2. And Frida Baby vapor drops to help your little one get some much-needed relief when their nose is stuffy. It's made with organic eucalyptus and lavender essential oils. All you have to do is add a few drops to their bath or a humidifier to help them (and you) breathe (and sleep) easier.
Safe for babes 3+ months.
Promising reviews: "Immediate difference. My 5-month-old was suffering nights of awful congestion/coughing and restlessness. We tried all we could do before getting Breathe Frida and I wished we had it sooner. The first night she woke up only a couple of times in comparison to the ones before. The second night she had no middle of the night wakeups. Although these drops are not meant for cool mist humidifiers, we put them in there, just to see how it would work. We will have to get a diffuser or a warm mist humidifier in order to prevent our cool humidifier from getting damaged." —Angela
"Smells amazing and helped my baby breathe at night. My little one was sick with RSV and he needed the humidifier on every night. With just the humidifier on, he didn't seem to be able to breathe any better but I got this vapor and during sleep and naps he started sounding so much better. I could tell it was working and it also made his room smell nice instead of like a sick baby! He got much better much faster than I thought with all the extra things we were doing, and this is one I wouldn't leave out of my 'getting baby better' routine!" —Lindsey
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. An as-seen-on-Shark-Tank, bug bite suction tool invented by a mom, that will quickly suck out venom and stingers from bug bites so your child won't have to suffer through a night of nonstop itching.
Watch it in action on TikTok and how it can be used to remove splinters too!
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and had to get it. I’m super glad I did. My daughter and I always get a ton of mosquito bites, and this helps alleviate the itching as soon as you pull the suction back. It’s great." —Rebekka Talley
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available three colors, two-packs, and three-packs).
4. CeraVe moisturizing cream because parents with children that suffer from eczema are calling it a miracle. It can soothe dry, chapped skin and it's fragrance- and paraben-free — so, your little one can sleep more soundly instead of itching and feeling uncomfortable. Just take a peek at the before and after pics below!
Promising review: "Finally, something that worked for our little one's skin (3- year-old). She was constantly scratching something — her fingers, the back of her knee, her neck, her elbow. It could be while she played or while she was sleeping; the worst would be when it woke her during the night. We have tried everything we could think of from oatmeal baths multiple times a day, to Vaseline, prescription meds (Betamethasone, Eucrisa) from the dermatologist and Aquaphor. The itching never stopped and splotches only went away for a day or two. We begged for something to manage her eczema. Found great information on the National Eczema Association website and found this product. With one application, she finally answered the question "Are you still itchy?" with a smile and said "No!" She carries the tube around with her she is so happy. The rough patches are clearing up and she is not constantly scratching or uncomfortable. We would give this 10 stars if we could!" —D&N Scott
Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
5. And an organic baby healing balm for babies with sensitive skin. It's jam-packed with amazing ingredients like chamomile, cocoa butter, coconut oil, calendula, and avocado oil. It can help alleviate some skin issues like eczema, acne, cradle cap, rashes, and more.
Promising review: "This product has healing properties. My son's skin has improved upon use 2x daily in only 3 days! It is thick and moisturizing with an Earthy smell. He doesn't particularly care for the smell, but he isn't scratching his legs as frequent and is sleeping better because of this. I'm very happy with this product." —Stacey Dee
Get it from Amazon for $14.75+ (available in two sizes).
6. A mattress wedge that's designed with a 14-degree angle to help prop up your baby's head and body, which can help them sleep more comfortably and soundly. It can help reduce gas, acid-reflux, and make your baby less colicky.
When my daughter was just a few months old, she was very colicky. I tried so many different things to make her feel better but nothing was really working. After hours and hours or research, I came across this product. The position and angle perfectly propped her head up and it reduced gas and discomfort almost immediately and she was way less colicky, which meant she slept so much better. It was probably the best product I ever discovered as a parent and now I recommend it to every one. It's definitely something I would have put on my registry had I known about it sooner.
Get it from Kohl's for $27.99.
7. A touchless forehead thermometer because you'll be able to check your baby's temp while they're sleeping without disturbing them. I mean, who wants to wake a tired baby? Not me!
Promising review: "I bought this for my daughter to use on my granddaughter. It's easy to use and doesn't wake up a sleeping sick baby." —Vickie L. Hellmann
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two colors).
8. And a pack of stick-on gel pads that will come in handy when your munchkin isn't feeling well. They stick on to your child's forehead and provide cooling relief for up to eight hours.
Each pack contains three packs of four sheets.
Promising review: "This helped my 19-month-old son sleep through the night when he was having a high fever. This is especially useful when the fever is high and you are waiting for Motrin/Tylenol to kick in. Thank you for having this product on Amazon." —AJ
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.48.
9. A set of glow-in-the-dark pacifiers if you're tired of your child waking up in the middle of the night because their paci fell out of their mouth and then having to search for it in the dark. These are wayyy easier to find (for you and your little one) so they can get back to sleeping sooner.
Promising review: "For me, these are very valuable because in the middle of the night I can find them easily if she has spit it out as she likes to use them all the time. They are very well made and I can find them in the dark and know where her head is in the dark too when I check how she is sleeping. They are perfect." —Kindle Customer
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.93 (available in two color assortments).
10. The Ollie Swaddle that can help your baby sleep more soundly. They'll feel like they're wrapped in your arms. But don't worry, it's made with a moisture-wicking fabric so they won't overheat. And, this can also be used to help your little one transition to sleeping without being swaddled.
The Ollie World is a small biz based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, founded by a foster mom, who set out to make her own swaddle that could meet all of her foster son's needs.
Promising review: "Took the Ollie swaddle to the hospital with us. I will say it’s the number one baby product that I have bought that has made my time with a newborn so much easier! She loves it, I love it, her dad loves it and I tell all my friends!" —Kate Mudd Qualman
Get it from The Ollie World for $59 (available in three colors) or from Target for $65.99.
11. A pack of toilet night-lights to make quick bathroom runs at night way less scary so your kiddo will feel brave enough to potty at night without having to wake you. Plus, there will be no need to put on bright lights which can make it harder for them to fall back asleep. And, reviewers say it also doesn't disturb anyone (like a newborn baby) who's sleeping nearby.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this product. Especially because with a husband and a son, they tend to sprinkle on the toilet seat in the middle of the night. With the color set to any bright color (like white, yellow, green, or blue) it illuminates every single sprinkle on the seat! You will no longer have a bottom wet with pee in the middle of the night! When I purchased this I bought a case of AAA batteries thinking I would have to change them often (with six people in the house they get used often). However I have not had to change the batteries once in a few months! Also the sensor is super sensitive so it turns on as you come through the door, or even a little before. Just a great product all around. Definitely recommend for households with children, you won't have to leave your bathroom light in all night anymore either! #MomWin." —Angela
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.50.
12. A portable white noise machine because nothing is worse than a fussy and tired toddler who is wayyy overdue for a nap. This will help drown out loud noise or unfamiliar sounds so your child will be able to easily drift to sleep (and *stay* asleep) anywhere.
Promising reviews: "We use it at night, during the day at home, and even on the go. With our first baby we had white noise on our phones, this just makes our lives so much easier. We just leave it next to the baby with timer, and she sleeps for a few hours" —Tatiana Figueiredo
"This product has been a lifesaver! Our child LOVES the sound of rain/whitenoise and this has calmed her down in the carseat sooooo much. She dislikes the carseat and the portable machine has made our lives easier. We used it about everyday for a month before the batteries finally died. Worth the money 100%." —Brianna
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
13. Or a Baby Shusher, which mimics a human voice, to get your baby to fall asleep faster without you having to say "shhhhh" until your voice is hoarse. Reviewers say it's a must-have and it really calms fussy babies.
14. A sleep-training alarm clock, because it uses colors and facial expressions to help your child get used to a routine. It'll let your kiddo know when it's time to wake up, time to sleep, and when to get out of bed. Parents love it because it encourages their little one to stay in bed if they wake up too early.
Promising review: "My 2-year-old started getting up at 6:30 instead of 7:30 and was ready for the day. I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered it and explained to him how if Mella is red, we have to sleep, and when Mella turns green, it’s time to play. The first night he sat up a couple times in the night and looked at it and laid back down. We’ve been using it for almost a week, and he stays in bed until it’s green without any crying or complaining, so it fixed my problem so fast! You do have to toggle the night light on to red if you want it in all night. You could choose other colors too, but red and green worked well since he has a car set with red and green stop lights, so easy connection. Anyways, I highly recommend it! He loves to check on Mella during the day and see if it’s asleep." —Mpt2
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four colors).