43 Parenting Things That Have An Outrageous Number Of 5-Star Reviews...So I Assume They're Pretty Darn Good

1. A Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes Musical Toy that plays classical songs inspired by Mozart, Vivaldi, Chopin, and more. It also lights up to keep your little one thoroughly entertained! It's so fun, it might even prevent a meltdown when your baby gets fussy.
Promising reviews: "I LOVE this thing! I bought it before my daughter was born because of high reviews. It's a reasonably priced toy and my daughter has been using it since birth. Whenever she's having a meltdown I break it out of the diaper bag and she's all better. :) I actually memorized the songs and order and they're pretty catchy. Not annoying and overbearing like other toys. I don't know what I would do without it!." —uhhdorkable
"The best baby distractor EVER! Every person with a child must have this toy! I had about five tucked in various places in case one got lost. My son loved them from basically birth and sometimes it would distract him for hours of non-crying! (heaven for a new mother) Of course in the beginning you have to keep pushing the button for them but compared to swinging him in his car seat that was easy! Then we he got older he would spend entire car ides just playing with this one toy. I give it to everyone I know who has a baby." —NH-Mommy
Get it from Amazon for $8.89.
2. A pack of colorful stacking cups because it has over 80,000 5-star ratings and reviewers are saying it's the best (and probably the cheapest) toy they've ever purchased. They can be used to stack, for water-play, and pretend play — there are so many possibilities.
BTW: These have holes in the bottom for water play and come with a cute star ring to keep them together.
Promising review: "Such a simple and inexpensive toy that has entertained my 10-month-old so much and has been his most used toy so far. He has been playing with these since about 5/6 months old and he just comes up with new ways to enjoy them which has been so much fun to watch him discover. He started by just grabbing them and tasting them. Now he puts them inside of each other, looks for other toys to fit inside them, and pretending to drink out of them. I really want to express how great such a simple toy can be. I will be buying this as an add on for every baby gift/shower that I need!" —GW
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $8.
3. A Contigo spill-proof tumbler that'll actually keep its promise and won't leak. Even if your kiddo shakes it while it's upside down, not a drop of water will escape — you're welcome!
Promising reviews: "The holy grail of sippy cups!! This cup is THE BOMB! No leaking, easy to clean, my 18- month-old, who wants to do and have everything like his 6-year-old brother, loves this cup! Both boys use them. Not too babyish for my older one and easy enough that my little guy can use them, we now have four of them! I’m sure a couple more are in our future! And the price is great." —shoelover
"I was skeptical that these were ACTUALLY leak proof. After all I have a toddler, they can make literally anything leak or spill. I have been through sooooo many cups trying to find ones that will not leave a puddle of water behind when it's left in its near permanent horizontal resting place on the floor or break or pour when my son inevitably bashes it onto the hardwood floor. The only liquid that comes out is what is left behind in the top of the straw after he drinks from it, which there is nothing you can do to even fix that. These are magnificent! They are easy to clean but then again I only use these for water so thicker liquid or drinks that tend to spoil may be more difficult to clean out. Overall this is the BEST cup I've come across when it comes to capacity, functionality, and most importantly ACTUALLY NOT LEAKING!" —Ashley
Get it from Amazon for $11.04+ (available in various designs/colors and two-packs).
4. And Munchkin snack catchers so your child can eat on their own without leaving a trail of Cheerios behind. These cups allow easy access to their fave snack but will prevent them from spilling it everywhere — yup, even if they hold it upside-down!
Promising review: "What a lifesaver! I mean really! My daughter loves her snacks, she also loves to make a mess, give them to the dog, or fill her car seat up with them. Then cry when she has nothing to eat. My wife picked one up at Target and man...we used it so much, we couldn't clean it fast enough. SOOOO we bought a few more. This is a no-brainer!" —jeffgrantMEDIA
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $5.96 (available in two color combos, a four-pack, and bundles with sippy cups or suction bowls).
5. A sight word Bingo game that'll be a lifesaver when it's time to teach your kiddo sight words because it makes it fun instead of frustrating. Your child won't even know they're learning to read because it feels like a game instead of a lesson.
The set comes with 36 playing cards, 264 playing chips, caller's mat and cards, and a storage box. This version is a fun twist on the classic, but instead of calling out numbers, the leader calls out words (there are 46 most-used words), players search their cards for a match and place a red chip on the match. Once a player has covered the spaces on their card needed to win, they call BINGO!
Promising review: "Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old sister even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her Bingo card). I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun! I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" —Jennie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
6. And a pack of colorful laminated flash cards to help your little one learn their ABCs, 123s, shapes, and colors. Reviewers say it makes learning fun!
Promising review: "My 2-year-old mastered the her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and identifies all animals and objects on the cards. When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18mo old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler. I’m excited to get her the next card set. Material = durable, same as a normal deck of cards. Size = a little bigger than your typical deck of cards. Fits nicely in pocket or purse, great for keeping toddlers busy while traveling. Overall = A+." —M. Abdallah
Get a pack of 58 cards from Amazon for $9.47 (available in two versions for babies and toddlers).
7. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair so your kiddo's hair can be frizz- and tangle-free. And it'll help define their curls so they'll look bouncy and more healthy-looking. The best part? It's free of harsh stuff you don't want near your child like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
Promising review: "This stuff is fantastic for curly girls! I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." —Carolyn Smith
Get it from Amazon for $9.31+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).
8. And a detangling brush because its easy-to-hold design means your kid will be able to tackle knots on their own. Reviewers say their kids can now comb their hair independently with it, and it has over 57,000 5-star reviews.
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising reviews: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Eric Phan
"I was shocked at how much easier it was to detangle my 3-year-old daughter’s mixed super-curly hair with this brush and she didn’t cry. It’s a huge win for us!" —Leanna
Get it from Amazon for $10.79+ (available in various colors/styles and two-packs).
9. A pair of Native Shoes slip-on sneakers so your kiddo can look stylish and be independent. These cute shoes are easy to slip on and off and there are no laces to worry about! So, when your little one wants to put their shoes on all on their own, you won't be late because they're struggling to do it. You'll also love that they're easy to clean, odor-resistant, and don't fall off easily.
Promising review: "An all-around great shoe! I purchased these for my 6-year-old daughter to wear to Disney this past October. They worked out perfect! She was comfortable all day in the parks and never once complained! She was able to jump in and out of sprinklers and enjoy water rides (Splash Mountain for the win!) with no issues! A great pair of shoes that can get wet and quickly dry out while wearing." —Kristina
Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 23 colors and in sizes for children aged 1–12 years).
10. A compact Graco Slim Snacker high chair because it's perfect for small spaces and it folds easily (with just one hand, BTW) so you can tuck it away when you're not using it.
Promising review: "Amazing highchair! Seriously, can’t say enough nice things. I love how easy it is to clean, to fold, to use. The storage bin underneath has been incredible! It’s very sturdy, lightweight, and not top heavy at all! And it works at our counter height table! The recline option is great too-so easy to adjust even when my son is in it. I looked at a lot of high chairs before getting this one and SO glad I did. This may be my favorite baby purchase to date as far as simplifying and improving my role as Mom." —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $89.97.