17 Parenting Products With Before And After Photos Worthy Of A "Whoa"

Promising reviews: "This stuff WORKS!! My daughter had a wart on the bottom of her foot for almost a year. The doctor prescribed two different creams that both burned her skin around the wart and stung very bad. These little pads were perfect! They cushioned around the wart so she could run and jump and play without pain. They also were super sticky! I was so impressed! It also only took three applications and her wart was gone! I have been recommending this product to EVERYONE!" —Sheena Stevens

"Worked wonders for my son. My son is young and scared of going to the doctor so I bought this for him to try out before making an appointment. These worked great for him. Since my son is young and VERY active I was afraid he wouldn't keep it on long during the day so I put one on him right before he went to bed. They are just like Band-Aids with a circle where the medication is. It was very easy to apply. Just peel and stick. I also used medical tape to hold it in place just in case my son moved a lot in his sleep. Then I had him wear socks while he had it on. In the morning we took it off just to see if it worked at all and it worked. It removed this 'huge black seed'–looking thing. My son said his toe didn't hurt anymore. On the second day I used another pad and it removed another black seed but this one was smaller. I used a total of four pads and his sore is gone. So glad we went with this product instead of taking him to a doctor." —Zachariah Knight

