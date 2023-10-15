Watch this parent's demo on TikTok.

Promising review: "For years, my kids have been dumping their Legos onto a blanket. Pieces constantly fall off and get lost, and it's a pain to get everything back into the plastic storage bin when they're finished. (And, of course, that job falls to me because they're too little to lift the blanket by themselves.) When this bin arrived, I dumped all of the Legos into it, and then gave it a try. It worked EXACTLY as advertised! I dumped the Legos out onto the fabric, then grabbed the handles and effortlessly dumped everything back into the bin. Now, my kids are able to dump out the Legos all on their own, play with them to their hearts' content, and then put them all away again when they're done. The border keeps most of the pieces on the fabric (a few escaping is unavoidable), and the bright solid color helps them find the piece they need more easily. They're able to put everything away without my help, which is awesome! Plus, when everything is put away, the bin tucks away nicely in the corner. It even matches the fabric/color of our large toy bin! I really wish I had something like this when I was a kid, but I'm incredibly grateful to have it now, as it's making my parenting life MUCH easier!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in four colors).