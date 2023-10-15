1. A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair to detangle your tiny human's mane so that hair-washing day isn't the worst time of the week. It also helps define curls with less frizz. And as an extra bonus: it's also free of all that icky stuff, like parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
Promising review: "This stuff is great! It was a game changer for my 4-year-old’s curls. Turned them from a tangled mess to beautiful ringlets. I wish I would have bought sooner. I have the shampoo and conditioner too." —Jessica Leyendecker
Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
2. And a detangling brush with over 53,000 5-star ratings that will make brushing and styling your kiddo's hair painless (for the both of you). You'll be out of the house in no time with less fuss.
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
Promising review: "My 8-year-old daughter has long curly hair like mine, which tends to get frizzy and tangles very easily. Every day is a struggle when it comes to brushing her hair to get ready for school, sometimes accompanied by tears. I did my research and decided on this detangling brush. This thing is amazing! It slid through her hair like butter, detangling without pulling and there was not a single whimper of discomfort. She was so happy that she even brushed her own hair with it several more times this afternoon/evening and can't wait to use it in the morning. I so wish I had found this brush sooner. —Nguyen P.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in various colors and two-packs).
3. CeraVe moisturizing cream, because parents with children that have eczema are calling it a miracle. It can soothe dry, chapped skin and it's fragrance- and paraben-free. Just take a peek at the before and after pics below!
Promising reviews: "We tried so many creams marketed for eczema (most containing oatmeal) and they all made my baby's eczema worse. We were desperate to find a cream that would help and stumbled upon this cream. It did wonders clearing up his eczema and as long as we use it daily it keeps it from flaring up again, this is glycerin-based and doesn't contain oatmeal." —Amazon Customer
"We needed something for our newborn. After trying other big name brands for sensitive skin/babies this was the only one not to irritate her skin. I wish I tried this sooner and didn't have to deal with my daughter's skin being irritated by other brands." —David Colburn
Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in two sizes and three formulas).
4. And an organic baby healing balm for babies with sensitive skin. It's jam-packed with amazing ingredients like chamomile, cocoa butter, coconut oil, calendula, and avocado oil. It can help alleviate some skin issues like eczema, acne, cradle cap, rashes, and more.
Promising review: "Highly recommend! Literally cleared up my baby's eczema with the second use! Wish we had found it sooner! I am very averse to using any chemicals, and this fit my very strict criteria." —azfitnessgal
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
5. A gentle Fridababy three-step cradle cap system to make it wayyy easier to remove stubborn flakes from your baby's scalp.
All you have to do is use the foam sponge to lather shampoo, then the soft bristle brush to loosen flakes, and finally, use the fine tooth comb to lift them away.
Promising review: "I was skeptical about purchasing this product, but was SO glad I did! I’ve tried removing my sons cradle cap for months now, but he gets too antsy when I try. Therefore, he’s had it for quite some time. I’ve tried tea tree shampoo, coconut oil, scrubbing it out myself, but nothing worked. This worked wonders the very first time I used it! I used it on my baby’s hair as well and almost all of it is out after just one use. If your kiddo has cradle cap, this is a MUST! What an amazing product with outstanding results. I wish I would have purchased this sooner!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.59.
6. A bug bite suction tool that you might've seen on Shark Tank. It was invented by a mom and it sucks out all kinds of bug bites, instantly. Your kiddo won't have to deal with itchy bites once you swoop in and save the day with this genius tool.
BTW, this brand also sells an genius tick remover tool that's double-sided for both humans and pets!
Promising review: "This is a miracle-worker for my toddler. I bought this after receiving a spider bite on my foot, that was already healed when it came in. Two days after delivery, my 2.5-year-old got stung by a bee or wasp and was screaming and in tears. I broke this out, and he immediately went from screaming to laughing as I used it. It was amazing. He got his second sting today, and the same thing happened—instant pain relief. I don’t know what I would do without this thing. Plus, he likes to play with it afterwards which further calms him down. A+++" —Briley Black
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors and two- and three-packs).
7. A unicorn beanbag cover because it actually doubles as sneaky, hidden storage for stuffed animals. Cleaning up that sea of stuffed toys on their bedroom floor will be a breeze because your little one will actually want to put them away to transform this cover into a cozy beanbag chair.
Promising review: "Bought it to help with the mess of plushies all over the place and man it is a space-saver. No more messes, and doubles as a seat for my daughter. She drags this everywhere to sit on it or jump. So far it is holding the abuse quite well." —Ivan P.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in 23 styles and two sizes).
8. And, a slide-away storage bag to make cleaning up after playtime a breeze! This bin has a built-in mat for playtime (perfect for building with Legos) and can be closed by pulling on a drawstring — meaning you can scoop up all of the toys on the mat without much work. So when you tell your little one to clean up, they'll be less fussy (and hopefully there will be much less Lego bricks to step on).
Watch this parent's demo on TikTok.
Promising review: "For years, my kids have been dumping their Legos onto a blanket. Pieces constantly fall off and get lost, and it's a pain to get everything back into the plastic storage bin when they're finished. (And, of course, that job falls to me because they're too little to lift the blanket by themselves.) When this bin arrived, I dumped all of the Legos into it, and then gave it a try. It worked EXACTLY as advertised! I dumped the Legos out onto the fabric, then grabbed the handles and effortlessly dumped everything back into the bin. Now, my kids are able to dump out the Legos all on their own, play with them to their hearts' content, and then put them all away again when they're done. The border keeps most of the pieces on the fabric (a few escaping is unavoidable), and the bright solid color helps them find the piece they need more easily. They're able to put everything away without my help, which is awesome! Plus, when everything is put away, the bin tucks away nicely in the corner. It even matches the fabric/color of our large toy bin! I really wish I had something like this when I was a kid, but I'm incredibly grateful to have it now, as it's making my parenting life MUCH easier!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $64.99 (available in four colors).
9. A stain remover so when your kiddo's fave shirt or stuffy ~somehow~ gets messy, you won't have to panic. It can remove grass, oil, and blood — and even though it's tough on stains, it's bleach-free and gentle on clothes and fabric.
Promising review: "This is the best stain remover I have ever used! I wish I would have found it years ago! My daughter is 6, and I can't think of how many stains this product hasn't gotten out for us, even old set-in stains that I thought were hopeless. A friend turned me on to this stuff, and now I will never go without it! A must-have for anyone with kids." —Lauren Ruffin
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in various sizes and multipacks).
10. A drywall repair kit that will patch up holes and dents easily if your kid is going through their Spider-Man stage and trying to climb walls. If your wall could use a little TLC, this kit comes with an all-in-one tool that'll help you apply spackle, smooth, and sand to get rid of imperfections your little one leaves behind.
Promising review: "This spackle is so handy! Much easier and faster than opening a regular container of spackle, then finding a putty knife to use and sand paper. Everything you need is right there. I filled probably close to 50 small holes and nicks from kids throwing toys, etc. in less than 15 minutes. Would definitely recommend this." —Michelle Smith
Get it from Amazon for $7.28.
11. Bissell stain-lifting pads because wherever there's a kid, a mess is usually not far behind. With these pads, you can remove stains and splatters easily. All you have to do it place a pad on the mess you want to disappear and stomp on the pad to activate it. Then, leave it for 30 minutes and when you peel it away, the stain will be lifted!
Promising reviews: "These saved my carpet! My kids had tracked in mud that I thought we were going to have to live with until we replaced the carpet. I’ve tried other things, but these worked like a charm to pull up the stains, and they are EASY!" —Melody
"If you have kids and carpet, you should keep these handy always. I love these! I recommend leaving them for a full day. It will make the rest of your carpet look bad... lol." —K. Sloan
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
12. Or, a bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover that has almost 64,000 5-star ratings, because as I mentioned, parenthood is very messy. It can make stains (even set in stains) vanish in just seconds. So, when you're looking around for the person in charge of cleaning up a spaghetti spill and realize it's actually you, you'll have this to save the day.
Promising review: “I probably use Folex twice a week to deal with inevitable stains that come with having two small kids (and a sometimes messy husband!). I’ve used it to get chocolate, blood, red wine, markers and more out of almost any fabric including clothes. I never write reviews but this product has saved me on so many occasions and I’ve recommended it to everyone." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
13. Plus, The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose cleaning paste to save the day when your little Picasso feels inspired and decides to draw on your walls. This stuff works like magic and can be used on floors, stove tops, countertops, sink, tubs, and so much more.
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok and had to try it. Being a mom and a babysitter, we have the occasional crayon or marker on surfaces it is not supposed to be. This takes it right off without a ton of elbow grease. I also used it on my converse today. They were covered in dirt and grass stains from doing yard work and now they look brand-new. This stuff is a lifesaver!" —TammyC117
"If you’ve ever got lipstick on anything you know how hard it is to remove. My 4-year-old loves makeup and thinks she the next Picasso. This stuff removed it with only rubbing it over it. No scrubbing at all. I’m completely sold!" —Anastasha
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (also available in a two-pack and a three-piece bundle).
14. An anti-nail-biting pen if you have a child who keeps chewing on their nails. This pen will make their nails taste so gross, they'll never want to gnaw on them again.
Plus, it has anti-inflammatory ingredients like organic aloe leaf juice and organic eucalyptus leaf to soothe sore fingers.
Promising reviews: "I love this stuff!! It’s taste horrible, which was great to help stop my 4-year-old from biting her nails. In about three days she completely stopped now and her nails have grown." —Denise Batista
Get it from Amazon for $16.95.