30 Products With Before And Afters That May Look Like They're Photoshopped, But They’re The Real Deal

1. A box of wart-removing pads so you can say bye-bye to warts, fast. All you have to do is slap on a bandage (that contains a liquid gel) over the affected area and let this pad get to work.
Promising review: "This stuff works! I’ve never had a wart in my life! At first I thought it was a small callus but as months went by it was getting larger. I started to google and realized I had a plantar wart on my thumb! Eww, embarrassing! So I got the freeze off and thought 'This has to work!' Nope! I tried the freeze off three times and nothing! I than realized the same thing was happening on my other thumb, a small callus but I knew that the wart had spread! Now I was desperate to get rid of them and knew I had waited too long! Bought the invisible strips and it removed my small wart in four days and my big wart in eight!! I couldn’t believe it. I left strips on for two days then pulled back the dead skin with a cuticle clipper and reapplied! My bigger wart was a little tougher to removed and I had irritated my skin trying to cut it out, so I left it alone for few days before reapplying strip and by the second 48-hour treatment, it was gone! I thought my skin would be damaged but it looks like nothing was ever there!" —Audrey N.
2. Houseplant insect traps that you can place in soil to prevent an infestation. Who wants creepy-crawlies all over their plant babies? EW!!!! These sticky traps will catch gnats, flies, and other bugs.
Promising review: "Holy cow, these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new house plant, plus re-potted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan
3. A gentle cradle cap brush and comb, because it'll make removing stubborn flakes from your baby's scalp much easier.
Promising review: "It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing, gross, and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" —ZMomUtah
4. A Maybelline Eyebrow Definer Pencil that will take your eyebrows to the next level. This pencil has a teardrop-shaped tip and a little brush to help you draw and blend your way to picture-perfect brows.
Promising review: "I have little to no eyebrows. Penciling them in with something like Brow Wiz with the tiny tip is pointless and takes forever, and I run out in a month or less. This makes it easy, and my brows look BOMB!!! I will buy this over and over and over." —Duchess
5. A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so you can get rid of soap scum and grime in your shower without much of an effort. All you have to do is spray and leave it overnight. Then, wash it away when you shower the next day. You'll be amazed to see all the stains simply wash away without you needing to scrub.
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
6. A foot peel mask if you don't mind feeling a bit squeamish as you peel away dead skin over the course of five to seven days in order to get smoother-looking feet.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh, can I just say I am COMPLETELY mind blown and AMAZED!!! I've always had super calloused feet because I walk around barefoot often, or without socks. Nothing ever seems to work for me. This product had me skeptical given my history, but I figured it was worth a shot. I'm getting married soon and, well, I'm sure he'd rather feel soft feet than nasty, cracked, calloused feet. So I used the 'mask' this past Monday. It is now Sunday, almost a week to the day later. I've been concerned that I once again wasted money. I was preparing for a second treatment tomorrow. My feet are BAD, so I figured nothing could help me, but I'd do what the company recommended and try re-treating one week after. But all of the sudden the dead skin is coming off!!! Folks, its WORKING!!!! Even the most awfully calloused feet WILL benefit from this!! Trust me!!" —JeepGirl78
7. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that will help with bad breath because it will remove bacteria and buildup on your tongue that your brush leaves behind. If you can handle it, just take a look at the shocking before and after pics below.
Promising review: "I was a little unsure what to expect. I had never used something like this before, but my girlfriend says my breath stinks and she deserves better than that. I brush and floss, but there is still that 'thing'...that stank under the normal mouth breath. Using this has removed that. Not really sure how it works or why that layer of spit and stuff on your tongue has to smell so bad, but this removes it well and also feels kinda nice. Thank you!" —nick
8. Bio Oil if you're in need of a skincare miracle. This oil can help repair skin damage and fade and smooth scars and stretch marks. Oh, and it has over 74,000 5-star ratings!
Promising review: "I have eczema and I'm constantly trying to find basic skincare than I can use regularly. I have some really bad mosquito bite scars from last summer and some issues with hyperpigmentation, not to mention scarring from eczema outbreaks throughout the years. I saw this reviewed online and decided to give it a try, even though every other product they recommended for skincare was a bust for me. Not this! It smelled like it was going to be too strong and the consistency felt like it was just going to sit on my skin, so I was shocked when my skin drank it in and I had no irritation at all. Even better, after about two months I started noticing some fading and my skin texture felt better. Now it's been about four months and I'm a believer. I'm still on my first bottle (it seems like I've needed to use less over time or something), but I'm considering sizing up with my next purchase, just so I can drench myself in it daily...I'm only kind of exaggerating. It's actually gentle enough for my face and I can't even use Cetaphil on my face (I use very gentle face wash and moisturizer). I hope it becomes your new go-to skin treatment too!" —MissMaria82
9. A pet ear cleanser to clean your fur-baby's dirty ears with non-toxic ingredients. I can't promise anything — but maybe they'll hear you better so you won't have to yell "No!" a dozen times before they actually get the hint.
Promising review: "My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the humane society. When we adopted him his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after using this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." —Jerome F
10. A carpet cleaning solution that will deep clean set-in stains and remove odor so your carpet will look brand new (yes, even if you have kids, pets, or a messy roomie).
This can be used in pretty much all machines — Hoover, Bissell, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. The solution works on all water-safe surfaces like carpets, rugs, furniture, and automobiles. Plus, it's biodegradable and nontoxic.
Promising review: "This works like a dream. I have light beige carpets, and this gets all the dirt and stains right out." —Karen M.
11. Or if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a stain and odor eliminator to make tough messes disappear and get rid of any funky odor that's lingering around.
Promising review: "I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best." —SR Kelly
12. Hydrating face masks that can tighten skin, hydrate, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. This mask might look like something straight out of an episode of The Walking Dead when you apply it, but you won't look like a zombie once you take it off.
Promising review: "I was absolutely amazed after using this mask! It made my skin so soft! My pores were barely there; this mask tightened my skin and left it baby smooth! This was only after one use! My makeup went on beautifully and lasted longer. After several uses, I can say the tightening effect has really left my skin firmer. The mask made my skin feel slightly itchy as it tightened. However, it did subside, and it didn’t irritate my face. I am loving how soft my skin is. And yes, it is still making my pores look nonexistent! Love it, would highly recommend. 💕💕" —Sarah
13. Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for a whiter and brighter smile in just a few uses. This formula is enamel-safe, and you can get results while binging your fave show on the couch.
Promising review: "The most significant changes happened in the first 10 days, so expect smaller changes after that. I used two packs because my teeth were initially very yellow. I think most of you would be happy after 20 treatments. After using two packs, I did a check-up at my local dental clinic; both my gum and enamel were healthy, which is a big plus. They also measured the shade of my teeth as B1 so you know the pictures aren't just white due to picky lighting. This is pretty damn impressive cause B1 is the whitest shade one can get without veneers. Also, the cost of two packs was like a quarter of what I would need to pay if I was to do the treatments at the clinic. The most important thing is to be patient and consistent, stick to the damn treatments, and don't complain too soon. Make sure the strips stick to the surface of your teeth properly, especially if you have crooked teeth, and make sure to compare your results under identical lighting." —NotSponsored
