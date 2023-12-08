26 Gifts Under $30 That Are Perfect For Families So You Can Get Through Your List Faster And Stay On Budget

1. A hilarious Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game that isn't as complicated as its name, I promise. Not only is it easy to play but it's also fun for the whole fam. Reviewers warn that players may laugh uncontrollably.
Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins!
Promising review: "The title says it all! You must buy this game if you’re looking to get your kids off their butts, computers, phones, or TV! My children sat for hours, five to be exact, just playing this and laughing. It was a lot of fun for my husband and I to hear them not fighting and doing something together. Loads of fun!! We even loved playing with them!! 🥰🤘" —Melinda Haiden
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
2. A microwave s'mores maker so they can say yes to making this treat ~s'more~ often — no need to spark up the fire pit or start a bonfire. This will allow them to use the microwave to makes s'mores in seconds.
Watch how you can easily and quickly make s'mores with this device on TikTok.
It's super simple to use! Just fill the water reservoir, put your s'mores ingredients on the tray (up to two of them), and pop in the microwave for 30 seconds. The marshmallow and chocolate will heat at the same time!
Promising review: "This was a gift for my 10-year-old daughter! She loves it!!! It definitely beats building a fire every time she wants a s’more (especially in the summer) it is super easy to use and doesn’t make the s’mores soggy!!! My daughter makes them with this almost once a week!" —Andrea Walker
Get it from Amazon for $17.92.
3. Otrio, a twist on the classic tic-tac-toe that will become their new favorite game to play together. Family game night just got an upgrade.
To win, players must get three circular pieces of their color in a row in either ascending or descending order; get the same-sized pieces in a row; or get three concentric pieces in the same space, but beware of other players attempting to block you!
Promising review: "We love playing Otrio. Great family game that doesn't go on forever, unless you want it to. Easy to understand and play right out of box." —Jo
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4. A Pictionary Air Harry Potter drawing game for the family of wizards in your life who are ready to live out their dream of attending Hogwarts. Players will be able to choose a Hogwarts house and draw images in the air (that'll appear onscreen) using a wand for their teammates to guess.
How it works: Download the free Pictionary Air app, and the active player will appear, along with their sketch, on the screen of your smart device. Players can cast gameplay onto their TV with compatible streaming devices.
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my 9-year-old nephew. We played it immediately. The kids were able to get the app and figure out how to play within a few minutes. We played with ages ranging from 9 to 50, and we all enjoyed trying to guess what was being drawn. We loved the wand. As one other review mentioned, the cards seem to be very easy or very difficult. We all thought it was lots of fun, and I may have to get one for myself now!" —JC
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
5. A Kids Against Maturity card game to create an unforgettable and hilarious family game night experience. This includes 600 question and answer cards filled with "age-appropriate toilet humor and funny innuendoes" that'll have everyone laughing out loud. The player with the funniest answer is the winner — time for the family comedian to shine!
Promising review: "OMGoodness, this is a hilarious game! It's very easy to play, much the same format as Apples to Apples, if you're familiar with that game. No boring rules to learn; just open the box and play. We played this with various ages and had a great time. I am 53, my son is 23, and my niece and her husband are 30 with a 10-year-old son. The innuendos went over the 10-year-old's head (perfect!), but there was enough fart and poop humor to keep him, and us, giggling. If you're uptight, this is probably not the game for you. If you don't like wind-breaking humor, you might want to 'pass' on this game. But if you want to laugh your butt off with the family, this is a must-have addition to your game night rotation. Laughter is a great stress reliever." —chattyone2
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. Or, a $25 Dave and Buster's gift card so they can have a family game night without the mess or cleanup. They can use this card to play games or on food, while spending some quality time together.
Promising review: "Nice gift card. Gave it as a gift to my brother, sister-in-law, and 1.5-year-old niece. They love it there! Plus I can’t find these in the grocery stores so it’s convenient to buy a physical one online." —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $25 (also available in other amounts).
7. A 100 Things To Do With the Family scratch-off poster because they'll be able to keep track of milestones and special memories. It has activities like visit a national park, learn a magic trick, create a family tree, and more. There's also a 100 Movies to Watch version so they can watch classics together.
Promising review (for the movie version): I gave this to my son and his roommates that are in college. They spend one or two nights a week watching the movies and scratching them off the poster — several of them have reached out to let me know how much fun they’ve had." —Jodi VM
Get it the family version for $13.95 and the movie version for $24.95, both from Amazon.
8. A movie night snack box for an affordable and cozy night in because going to the theatre can be soooo expensive. This box includes eight popular candies, two microwavable bags of popcorn, and one free Redbox movie rental. The only challenge will be agreeing on what movie they should see.
Promising review: "Great gift for friends and family. We received a box as a gift, loved it so much we turned around and gifted another person. Great size and yummy candy. This will be a go to Thank you/pick me up gift we send to people." —lindsay
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
9. A sushi-making kit so they can learn a new skill in the kitchen together. Don't worry, this is great for beginners. Reviewers say it's easy to use, durable, and great for little chefs in training.
Each kit comes with two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader, and a PDF of instructions, including recipes for six popular rolls.
Promising review: "Received this the other day and the wife and I had our own sushi night at home...I did not realize there were two mats in the package which was a nice little surprise...everything is made of good quality materials, easy to use and a good fun activity for date night at home. I will be getting a few more as gifts for a few friends...good product, received it quickly and for the price you cannot go wrong." —Timothy J Stegner
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
10. A retro-inspired mini popcorn maker because I dare you to name a better snack to share as a family. They'll be able to make a batch of yummy popcorn with the press of a button. This machine uses hot air instead of oil to quickly pop kernels and can make up to 16 cups of popcorn at one time.
This gizmo pops up to 12 cups of cooked popcorn at a time — just make sure to have a bowl under it to catch it!
Promising review: "Great popcorn maker. Just make sure you have a large container in front of it when the popcorn starts flowing. Very easy to operate and awesome item in a retro theme kitchen." —Sassy Dimple
Get it from Amazon for $28.06.
11. A shower phone holder so everyone can have a concert while they're showering (because those Taylor Swift tickets are just too pricey) — or catch up on their fave shows during a nice hot bath. This waterproof holder has an adjustable rotating mount that they can place their phone into to keep it safe while allowing them to scroll, watch videos, listen to music, and more.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable. The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." —Brittney Steele
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in eight colors).
12. A custom family ornament with their names in the shape of a Christmas tree. You can include the whole fam and even their pets for a cute and sentimental gift they'll whip out every year.
Birch and Belle is a small business that sells custom signs, ornaments, party decor, and home decor.
Promising review: "This is suuuuuper cute! I love it so much, it looks really great and shipped really well. 10/10!" —Maria Caretela
Get it from Birch and Belle on Etsy for $11.25+ (originally $15+; can be customized with 2–8 names).
13. A split-decision pie pan because if their fam has different preferences, they'll be able to make two different desserts, quiches, or meat pies at once! This pan has two divided sections so they can make two totally different things at the same time.
The pan is made of heavyweight aluminized steel, which allows for strong heat conduction and even baking. It also features nonstick coating for easy release. It's safe in temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I love cherry and he loves apple, but to make two pies would be such a waste since it's just the two of us at home, and buying store-bought pie just isn't the same. This was the perfect solution. I LOVE IT!" —Sherry S.
Get it from Amazon for $19.88.
14. Or a trio pan if they have family members who are vegetarian and some who are not. They'll be able to make up to three types of lasagna at once so everyone can get what they love for dinner. Plus, this can also be used to make bread, cakes, frittatas and more.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this pan! Made lasagna in it for the first time last night, and it came out beautifully. The rows are the exact length and width of a standard lasagna noodle and it was so much easier than building a large lasagna pan. Because it is nonstick, the lasagna came out of the pan beautifully, and because the pan is deeper than a standard lasagna pan I was able to do more layers which helped hold the lasagna together better when served. I would highly recommend this pan to anyone, and I just ordered another one!" —Jeanne M. Barnhart
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
15. A K-Cup organizer that doesn't take up valuable counter space and it's way better than rummaging through a drawer for their fave flavor. This one is easy to mount around an outlet using an outlet cover, so there's no damage to their wall. They can also adjust it to fit 12, 17, or 22 K-Cups.
Storage Theory is a small business based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Promising review: "Love this!! Wanted something space-saving for my guest room coffee bar. This caddy is perfect!" —maryb1130
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $17.99 (also available with 28-slot capacity).
16. A super cute magnetic key holder to hold their keys so they'll never lose them again. This key holder won't ~cloud~ their day and will add something whimsical to their wall.
Promising review: "Adorable, sturdy, and a great gift idea! I bought one for myself, then got some for gifts. My keychain is quite heavy, and it was able to hold my set of keys, my husband's, the set of keys to our truck, and our son's keys all on one cloud. This is seriously adorable AND sturdy!" —Lisa
Get it from Amazon for $7.68.